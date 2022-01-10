Trends that will define OOH advertising and experiential marketing in 2022

While OOH advertising is getting a shot in the arm with brands increasing thrust on tier-II & tier-III cities, brands & marketers are warming up to experiential mktg as we learn to live with Covid

Out of Home (OOH) advertising is getting a shot in the arm with brands increasing thrust on tier-II and tier-III cities. Growth of DOOH 2.0 will scale up. Content is set to see better optimization with live feeds in DOOH and freedom to manage the campaigns real time.

Jayesh Yagnik- CEO, MOMS Outdoor Media

“It is no more ‘advertise where the media is present’ it is now ‘advertise where your audience is present’. DOOH is set to grow from here because of its dynamic nature on creative adoptability, ease of changing creatives, programmatic solutions, backed by data and science, and all these put together will take it to new height. Another emerging trend we are going to witness is addition of various categories in the list of heavy OOH spenders. OTTs, food /grocery delivery apps and small finance banks/payment gateways kind of new BFSI categories will surely come in commanding categories list. OOH is all set to up its share with the increase in inventory.”

Gautam Bhirani, Managing Director - Eyetalk Media Ventures

“Digital specialists and marketers are both adapting to DOOH 2.0, which is technologically advanced and connects the digital ecosystem giving them an opportunity to plan - buy OOH by audience and impressions in the same way they buy other digital formats like mobile on platforms like Google DV360, Pubmatic, Tradedesk etc. This integration will also amplify spends as DOOH becomes part of a larger omnichannel media mix, bringing new money into the OOH advertising ecosystem. Content-first approach for OOH will grow further. The recent surge in number of connected displays and introduction of roadside DOOH media brands have started changing content strategy for the new digital canvas.”

Sanjeev Goyle, CEO, OOH & Rural – IPG Mediabrands India

“More unicorns and start-ups are integrating OOH media in their marketing plan. New businesses are harnessing the power of outdoor media to create high reach and noise in the market for their launch, and grow their user base. Categories such as e-commerce, food delivery apps, EdTech, fintech are building an offline presence, by and large, making inroads in the consumers’ offline journey apart from the digital norm. Also following a mass but strategic approach, more start-ups will turn to traditional formats to accelerate their customer acquisition trying to reach new customers.”

Elmer Dsilva, Founder, Wrap2Earn

“I think what we’re going to see over the next year is a consistent increase in digital outdoor formats such as billboards, taxi top displays, etc. The dynamics of cost is also evident in the ability to run multiple digital outdoor advertisements on a single screen. Compared to static ads, multi-image advertisement gives owners more control over the medium, ability to tweak the campaign in real time and final ad results.”



Amarjeet Hudda, COO, Laqshya Solutions

“There will be an increase in digital outdoor advertising formats in a captive environment especially airports, malls, corporate parks. Role of the specialist OOH agency will increase. New-gen technology SaaS clients will use OOH aggressively in the coming year. Data & technology-led OOH planning will be the key in the coming year. Spends in rural markets will increase, large corporates will invest in OOH in rural markets as the bandwidth of agencies have increased.”

EXPERIENTIAL TRENDS

The pandemic has highlighted the viability of Experiential Marketing in its hybrid form. As we learn to live with COVID-19, consumers, brands, and marketers are warming up to Experiential Marketing, with enough signs that going forward, it may even bounce back to pre-2020 levels.

Sameer Tobaccowala, Chief Executive Officer of Shobiz Experiential Communications

“We will see an increase in the on-ground events, especially in the categories where you need touch and feel. The hybrid model will become an additional revenue generator for the experiential world. The power of hybrid allows you to reach out to a larger audience because it combines in-person and virtual elements.”

Dalveer Singh, Head Experiential Marketing, APAC, WPP

“Experiential Marketing will get a booster shot and will return to 2019-levels of brands’ budgets, footprint, resources, and commitments. Each experiential marketing program will have a huge role in content integration to drive engagement, memorability & brand commerce. Influencer strategy will be a must to invite, experience & amplify brand experiences.”

