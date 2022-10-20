Tanishq unveils immersive experience zone for Chennai shoppers

This festive season, Tanishq, the jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, in association with Inventech, a Laqshya Media Group company, unveiled the first-of-its-kind immersive experience zone at Palladium Mall, Velachery Road, Chennai. The exclusive experience zone is a unique fusion of technology and tradition where users can don the Chozha collection, inspired by the famous Chozha dynasty of south India.



It is aimed to create a highly immersive and personalized 3D experience for the audience with the Chozha collection inspired by the golden age of the Chozha dynasty. An interactive technology kiosk was created where users selected the intricate jewellery pieces from the Chozha collection, which was presented in 3D, creating a visual delight for the viewers. It includes 3D holographic videos, fingerprint scanners, and intuitive virtual and augmented reality.



Furthermore, the customers explored various chapters of the craftsmanship and the process of making the Chozha collection a masterpiece through an interactive Chozha book where hand gesture sensors control the digital projection book. An intuitive augmented reality Chozha mirror has also been created where users are invited to be a part of the Golden Age of Chola, wear different pieces of the Chozha collection, and celebrate their legacy. In addition, this customized experience video for every user with different jewellery pieces of their choice is also sent to them for social media amplification.



Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM-Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited, said, “Tanishq has celebrated the cusp of classic and the contemporary, the rootedness of vintage with the flair of the chic. Our Chozha collection is an interpretation of the glorious history of finely crafted jewellery for the modern Indian woman. To truly experience the pride of that era and the intricate craftsmanship which celebrates the art, architecture, and literature of the jewellery, we invite you to an immersive experience where tradition meets technology. You can experience the grandeur of the Chohza dynasty and the deep design stories that have inspired beautiful first-of-its-kind jewellery that is befitting for the Pudhumai Penn of Tamil Nadu.”



Talking about the experience centre Sommnath Sengupta, CEO of Inventech, A Laqshya Media Group company, said, "To mesmerize the audience with the latest Tanishq Chozha collection inspired by the golden age of the Chozha dynasty, we created a customized immersive experience centre at Palladium Mall, Velachery, Chennai. The commuters engrossed themselves in immersive content and technology in the entry as they stepped inside the zone. To showcase the jewellery and its various inspirations from the dynasty, an interactive technology kiosk is created where users can select the Chozha collection and experience the inspiration in a visual delight of the Jewellery pieces in a 3D immersive way." He added, "The collection is created with meticulous detailing and craftsmanship. Hand gesture sensors are also used to control an interactive digital projection book. As a result, commuters can explore different chapters of the craftsmanship behind Chozha's masterpiece collection."

