South OOH major Podhigai Ads launches in Mumbai

The agency will operate out of its office in Mahim Causeway

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 8:25 AM
podhigai ads

Madan Seeni, Director at Podhigai Ads announced the launch of South India’s OOH Media Asset company in Mumbai. Seeni in his post said, “Every new journey starts with a small step. Podhigai Ads, one of South India's largest OOH Media Asset company has spread its wings to "City of Dreams" Mumbai. We are pleased to announce the launch of our first OOH media @ at Mahim Causeway, Opp. Church - 20x20 (MT - Front lit).”

He further added, “Mahim is a very prominent location in Mumbai which is known for its cosmopolitan area. Through this media, we want to provide the advertisers an opportunity to create top of the mind recall and brand recognition in the minds of their target audience.”

Podhigai ads- is a national advertising agency in India broadcasting brand visibility since 1985, expertise in Hoarding Advertising, Mall Advertising, On-Screen Advertising, Bus Shelter Advertising, Transit Advertising, IT Parks Advertising.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ooh advertising OOH Agencies Podhigai Ads Madan Seeni internet advertising internet advertising India ooh news ooh media in India ooh media breaking news current affairs in out of home media ooh media industry updates ooh news India ooh industry
Show comments
You May Also Like
Laqshya media

Laqshya Media Group joins hands with MMRDA for beautification of WEH
2 days ago

OOH

OOH: How festivals will play a key role in post-Covid revival
1 week ago

times OOH

Times OOH bags 7-yr ad contract for Kolkata airport
20-August-2021