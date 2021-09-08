South OOH major Podhigai Ads launches in Mumbai

The agency will operate out of its office in Mahim Causeway

Madan Seeni, Director at Podhigai Ads announced the launch of South India’s OOH Media Asset company in Mumbai. Seeni in his post said, “Every new journey starts with a small step. Podhigai Ads, one of South India's largest OOH Media Asset company has spread its wings to "City of Dreams" Mumbai. We are pleased to announce the launch of our first OOH media @ at Mahim Causeway, Opp. Church - 20x20 (MT - Front lit).”

He further added, “Mahim is a very prominent location in Mumbai which is known for its cosmopolitan area. Through this media, we want to provide the advertisers an opportunity to create top of the mind recall and brand recognition in the minds of their target audience.”

Podhigai ads- is a national advertising agency in India broadcasting brand visibility since 1985, expertise in Hoarding Advertising, Mall Advertising, On-Screen Advertising, Bus Shelter Advertising, Transit Advertising, IT Parks Advertising.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)