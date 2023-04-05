‘OOH inarguably oldest forms of advertising but still lacks supremacy of measurement’
Mangesh Shinde, Co-Founder of Osmo advertising, shares insights about using AI and ML in the OOH sector
OOH sector is showing immense growth in the past few years, especially after COVID. According to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, OOH has registered a 68% increase and is expected to grow by 12% in CY2023.
Despite the remarkable growth, measurement in OOH sector remains a concern. Speaking about the issue, Co-Founder of Osmo advertising, Mangesh Shinde told exchange4media, “OOH is inarguably one of the oldest form of advertising but still lacks the measurement supremacy that digital has to offer in India, at least to the extent it has in western markets. It still holds rudimentary perception from marketers POV. At Osmo, we have taken conscious efforts to make measurement a default offering.”
Osmo advertising was founded recently in 2021 which claims to be India’s only omnichannel location based advertising Industry. They have been challenging traditional methods of OOH by using extensive AI and Ml. Elaborating more about the company, Shinde shared, “AI/ML technology existed even before the popularity they got off lately but the use case, especially in OOH, has been possible due to availability of mobility & audience data points. This data gives us a single view of consumers covering all phygital (physical & digital) touch points from location perspective. Our Data Science team use ML to predict identify the correct target audience & populate unduplicated reach and frequency of OOH assets across markets. Often the conversation stops at measurement, but we have taken a step more to use ML for attribution as well. We have automated the entire process on our planning platform – Loc8.”
Shinde also shared some key strategies that Osmo has been focusing on, after the pandemic. He gave 3 major key points –
Time Spent: India has 2 out of world’s top 10 cities in the list of traffic intensity with average traffic speed 16km/hr and many more cities in top 50. As the normalcy returned in 2022, we saw huge spike in traffic density and time spent in OOH. Going forward, OOH will continue to be a go-to media channel for top funnel targeting at hyper local & national scale.
Synergies: We have seen a good correlation causation effect on organic internet traffic for the brands through OOH campaigns. OOH + Digital is one of the lucrative combinations for creating an impact and generating conversations. Hence OOH will continue to be an integral part of the entire media mix.
Deep pockets of consumers Beyond Tier 1 towns: The consumers in Tier 2 and beyond town have evolved as the digital transformation progressed during and after pandemic. Reverse Migration and WFH models have resulted in increased purchasing power parity. These markets have become cash cow for brands and provide an opportunity for new customer acquisition. OOH becomes a natural media option for these brands primarily because OOH as a medium is more relatable and native for local audience and this helps the brands to build trust amongst the local audience.
How experiential marketing is making OOH more appealing
Industry leaders share key points that brands should consider while using experiential marketing for OOH campaigns
By Medha Jha | Mar 30, 2023 9:09 AM | 7 min read
Experiential marketing has always been one of the favorite strategies of marketers to engage with their customers. With the advent of digital age, the methods of experiential marketing have changed drastically and so have the tools. Out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry seems to leverage this opportunity very well. The new-age outdoor advertisements never fail to amaze the audience and experiences attached to them are leaving a huge impact on the people.
Evolution of experiential marketing in OOH
Over the past few years, the use of OOH media has increased significantly. Various brands are looking for innovative ways to engage their audience and make a lasting impression.
Satya Satapathy, Founder, Creation Infoways, says, “One of the major changes in experiential advertising in OOH has been the integration of technology. In the past years, experiential advertising relied on physical installations like billboards or large-scale displays. But, with the rise of digital technology, we have seen an increased use of interactive displays and augmented reality experiences in OOH advertising. This has allowed brands to create immersive experiences for their audience and make their message more engaging. Another significant change in experiential advertising in OOH has been the focus on personalization. Brands are now leveraging data and technology to deliver personalized experiences that resonate with their audience. This approach allows brands to create experiences that are tailored to the individual, increasing the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns”.
Importance
One of the main reasons why experiential marketing has become so important in the OOH industry is that it allows brands to connect with their audience in a more personal way. By creating experiences that are tailored to the individual. Brands can establish a stronger emotional connection with their audience, which ultimately leads to greater brand loyalty.
Vishnu Telang, CEO, Khushi Advertising said, “Experiential marketing, with the use of digital & technologies, has the capability to transform any mode of communication making it more engaging and interactive across consumer touch points. Thus, its importance becomes much more vital in the OOH scenario today”.
“Experiential marketing provides a way for brands to stand out in a crowded marketplace. With so many brands trying to get customers’ attention, it can be difficult to get noticed. However, by creating experiences that are unique and engaging, brands can cut through the noise and capture the attention of their audience, Satya added.
Key points for OOH
Sharing the key points that brands should keep in mind while using experiential marketing for OOH, Satapathy said, “At first, OOH leaders should make sure that their experiential marketing campaigns are relevant to their brand and target audience. The experience should be aligned with the brand message and values, and it should resonate with the target audience. It is important to create an experience that is memorable and shareable, but at the same time be meaningful and relevant to the brand. Secondly, OOH leaders should consider the location of the experiential marketing campaign. The location should be carefully chosen to ensure that the experience is accessible to the target audience and that it is in a high-traffic area. The location should also be chosen based on the context of the campaign and the message that the brand is trying to convey.”
“Thirdly, OOH leaders should consider the metrics that will be used to measure the success of the experiential marketing campaign. Metrics such as foot traffic, social media engagement, and sales impact should be used to evaluate the effectiveness of the campaign. To make a campaign successful, OOH leaders should keep in mind the relevance of the campaign, the location of the campaign, the use of technology, and the metrics used to measure success. By keeping this in mind, they can create successful campaigns that engage their target audience, increase brand awareness, and drive sales,” he added.
According to Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS Outoor Media, “We are in the out-of-home advertising industry, so it’s only natural to think out of the box if you want to break the clutter. Use technology to your advantage. Today, we’re seeing multiple digital screens coming up. With such infrastructural developments we have newer avenues to discover.”
“First and foremost come up with a unique idea, which can be implemented with the right use of technology to make an impact. In addition to this focus on sustainability while executing,” Vishnu expressed.
Benefits
Experiential marketing provides a unique opportunity for brands to create memorable experiences for their target audience, and OOH provides the perfect platform for it.
Satapathy opined, “Experiential marketing helps to create a buzz around the brand and increase its visibility in the market. By creating a memorable experience, brands can leave a lasting impression on their target audience, leading to increased brand awareness. Another benefit is stronger ROI. Experiential marketing can deliver a stronger return on investment (ROI) than traditional marketing methods. This is because it creates a more meaningful and memorable experience for the audience, leading to increased brand loyalty and higher sale”.
“For starters, experiential marketing helps us fulfill one of our primary objectives as an OOH media and that is building brand awareness. You are being seen and remembered when you create an experience for your customer. They may even actualize the thought and try your brand. That’s when you know you’ve made a mark in your customer’s mind, Jayesh explained.
Telang added, “The biggest benefit is that the OOH media has enhanced its importance & relevance among marketers and features very prominently in most media plans.For Example, in our recent campaign of Oneplus 10T (5G), Movie Kantara, Hiranandani Real Estate, Wonder Masala and Flying Machine, the use of experiential marketing in their OOH communication has been prominent, be it 4DX technology in multiplex or motion technology clubbed with LED lights on billboards”.
OOH in the era of AI
AI can completely transform the world of marketing; experiential marketing in OOH is no exception to this. According to Satapathy, these are the few changes that OOH industry can bring about with help of AI.
Personalized experiences: AI can help to create personalized experiences for individual consumers. By analyzing data such as consumer behavior, preferences, and interests, AI can create experiences that are tailored to the individual, leading to higher engagement and increased brand loyalty.
Real-time optimization: AI can enable real-time optimization of experiential marketing campaigns. By analyzing data such as foot traffic, social media engagement, and sales impact, AI can optimize campaigns on the fly, leading to stronger ROI.
More immersive experiences: AI can help to create more immersive experiences for the audience. For example, AI can be used to create interactive displays that respond to consumer behavior or to create augmented reality experiences that overlay digital content on the physical world.
Greater scalability: AI can help to scale experiential marketing campaigns more efficiently. For example, AI-powered chatbots can interact with consumers and provide them with information about the brand or the experience, freeing up staff to focus on creating more personalized experiences.
Improved measurement: AI can help to improve the measurement of experiential marketing campaigns. By analyzing data such as foot traffic, social media engagement, and sales impact, AI can provide more accurate and meaningful metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of campaigns.
Experts believe that we can expect to witness significant changes in experiential marketing in OOH with the advent of AI. From personalized experiences to real-time optimization, AI can enable marketers to create more engaging and effective campaigns that drive stronger ROI.
Virat Kohli headlines Rage Coffee's OOH campaign
The campaign has been planned for the company's home turn in New Delhi/NCR area for a period of two months
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 11:02 AM | 2 min read
Rage Coffee, a Delhi-based caffeine innovation FMCG company that manufactures, markets, and distributes innovative packaged coffee products, has rolled out a 2 months-long out-of-home (OOH) campaign at the company’s home turf in New Delhi/NCR. Virat Kohli, the star India cricketer and Rage Coffee’s brand ambassador, will be an integral part of the campaign as the face of the brand. The campaign is divided into two phases. The first cycle would emphasize Virat Kohli captivating the attention of Ragers by holding the brand new coffee jars that were imagined, designed and manufactured in India, with the core message that is sent out being – Rage Coffee is Virat Kohli’s favorite coffee brand.
The second phase of the campaign accentuates the new jars covered with brand colors, which will be advertised with quirky and thoughtful messages. The campaign will run its course for 60 days and is targeted to increase Rage Coffee’s already impressive brand visibility by merging its USP and the benefits it offers to the on-the-go audience demographic. The campaign will be on full display at preeminent locations within Delhi/NCR like MG Road, Dhaula Kuan Ring Road, Delhi-Noida circuit, Greater Kailash, and more.
Articulating about the campaign, Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO of Rage Coffee said, “At the heart of our corporate identity lies a brand that has been made by the community of Ragers. Our media marketing mix has been underpinned by creativity and meticulous planning to create a brand that’s easily relatable for the everyday coffee lover. With Virat Kohli leading the charge and positive responses coming in quickly in our OOH campaigns, we are off to a great start. We hope to get the attention of many new Ragers through the campaign and get them on board as we continue the journey with originality and innovation.”
Bright Outdoor Media listed on BSE
The bell ringing ceremony on Friday was attended by senior political leaders, film actors and other renowned personalities from the corporate world
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 25, 2023 11:17 AM | 2 min read
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd, engaged in the business of providing Out of Home (OOH) media services, was on Friday listed on BSE (SME Exchange).
It is India's first outdoor media company to be listed on the stock exchange.
On the occasion, the company said, “The IPO witnessed the blockbuster listing on the launch day - Friday, 24th March 2023. Share also traded on the upper circuit.”
The bell ringing ceremony was attended by senior political leaders, film actors and other renowned personalities from the corporate world.
Earlier, the company had shared that the Rs 55.48-crore public issue of the company received an overwhelming response. It was oversubscribed 1.27 times despite the volatile market conditions. While the retail category saw 1.15 times subscription, the NII category received bids 1.39 times of the quote.
On the public issue, Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bright Media Outdoor Ltd, had earlier said, "We want to thank all our investor who have put their trust in our public issue. We are hopeful that after the proposed public issue, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all stakeholders while consistently delivering quality services."
Funds raised through the issue will be used to for prepayment/repayment of certain borrowings, purchase of LED hoardings, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, he said.
The initial public offering comprise a fresh issue of 38 lakh equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 146 per share (including a premium of Rs. 136 per equity share) aggregating upto Rs. 55.48 crore. Minimum lot size for the application is 1,000 shares which translates in to Rs. 1.46 lakh per application.
Promoters and Promoters Group holds 99.99% stake in the company. Post-IPO promoter group holding will be 72.72%.
Zen Digital Media makes it’s way into the Limca Book of Records
The DOOH ad company has created a record with a 20m x 5m LED screen floating on the waters next to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 11:04 AM | 1 min read
Zen Digital Media, a DOOH advertising media company, has entered the Limca Book of records for owning the Largest LED Display Screen on Indian waters.
Their vessel “Blue Papillon”, floating on the waters next to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, houses a 20m x 5m screen, covering a total area of 100 sqm for DOOH advertising.
This LED screen has been powered with a display of 10,000 NITs (Network interface taps) with auto-sensors to adjust picture brightness as per daylight.
Mortein launches Mortein Smart+ with innovation at cinema hall
Mortein initiated an experiment to imitate a mosquito attack on the screen in the PVR theatre with an added audio effect that was heard as buzzing
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
Mortein has announced the launch of its new liquid vaporiser Mortein Smart+ through an engaging intervention with consumers at PVR cinema in Ambience Mall Gurugram.
Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt - South Asia said, “Innovation has always been a part of Mortein’s DNA and we work towards serving changing consumer needs by offering superior solutions to ensure family protection from mosquito-borne diseases. The newly launched, scientifically advanced Mortein Smart+ is raising the bar of protection with an enhanced mosquito repellant solution. It has India’s fastest formula and its effect lasts for 2 hours even after being switched off* so it continues to protect our families from mosquitoes for longer. This advancement is another testament to our commitment of always providing consumers expert protection backed by advanced scientific technology, taking us one step closer to our goal of making India malaria-free by 2030.”
Mortein initiated an experiment to imitate a mosquito attack on the screen in the PVR theatre with an added audio effect that was heard as buzzing. The screen then revealed that the theatre hall was protected by new Mortein Smart+. This one-of-a-kind consumer engagement activation reiterated the superior formula used in Mortein Smart+** that is effective in protecting families with its heightened efficacy.
Bright Outdoor Media’s public issue oversubscribed 1.27 times
The shares of the company will be listed on the BSE SME Platform on March 24
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 3:01 PM | 1 min read
The public issue of Bright Outdoor Media has got an overwhelming response. The Rs 55.48 crore public issue was oversubscribed 1.27 times.
The retail category saw 1.15 times subscription for the public issue while the NII category received bids for 1.39 times of the quote.
The shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME Platform on March 24.
Sharing more details, Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bright Media Outdoor, said: "We want to thank all our investors who have put their trust in our public issue. We are hopeful that after the proposed public issue, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all stakeholders while consistently delivering quality services."
The initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of 38 lakh equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 146 per share (including a premium of Rs. 136 per equity share) aggregating up to Rs 55.48 crore. The minimum lot size for the application is 1,000 share, which translates into Rs 1.46 lakh per application.
