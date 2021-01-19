MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions appoints Prashant Mishra as VP- North & East

Mishra has over 19 years of experience in Brand Management, Business Development & Buying with specialization in Out of Home and Activation

MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, the outdoor unit of Madison World has appointed Prashant Mishra as Vice President – North & East.

Prashant Mishra has over 19 years of experience in Brand Management, Business Development & Buying with specialization in Out of Home and Activation. Prior to joining MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, Prashant was the North Regional Head at Milestone Brandcom based in Delhi, where he worked for 10 years. He is also an ex-Madisonite, having worked with MOMS as a Sr. Manager – Client Servicing from 2003 to 2009.

Commenting on this appointment to the team, Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions says, “We’re happy to welcome back Prashant to the team as VP – North & East region. Prashant comes with close to 19 years of experience armed with the knowledge of new business development, client servicing, strategic buying skills and many other aspects to help grow the business and strengthen our work in the North & East region. I look forward to working with him.”

Returning to MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions Prashant Mishra, VP – North & East says, “I’m excited to be back at MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions and Madison World, this time in a new role with added responsibilities. I’m looking forward to working with the team and grow the business. We have exciting times planned ahead.”

Madison OOH is a part of Madison World and operates several brands including MOMS, Platinum Outdoor, Activation specialist - Madison TURNT, Rural specialist - Anugrah Madison, Retail Specialist – MRP, Out-Sel and Entrust. MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions handles marquee clients like Asian Paints, Raymond, HDFC Life Insurance, Discovery, IDFC First Bank, Welspun, Blue Star, Walmart and MedLife to name a few. MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions is a part of Madison World, which through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 advertisers.

