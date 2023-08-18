LED installations at 13 Mumbai local railway stations light up OOH media
The installations have been put up on the Western line
Every marketer wants his campaign to reach as many consumers as possible. And in Mumbai, local railway stations are undoubtedly one of the best places to connect with people as around 70 lakh people reportedly commute every day using trains. In an attempt to make the most of these thriving spots with the help of newer technologies, as many as 27 LED OOH installations have been put up across 13 stations on the Western line.
The installations have been put up by M&A Innovation. Talking about the project, directors of the company Anuj Kanakia and Mustafa Patanwala said they wanted to do something different with OOH so came up with the project.
“Even though OOH has existed for so many years, there had been nothing that made it different. The first thought was how do we make it different and how do we bring in the differentiation… so we thought about the LED.”
“With this, advertisers will be able to make targeted campaigns. For example, during the timings of ladies’ special trains, they can play women-centric campaigns. Similarly, there are hours when college students commute, or working professionals travel. Also, cricket world cup is around the corner and we are trying to get the live match telecasted which will eventually help advertisers to gain a wider audience,” said Kanakia.
Speaking about the technology which will enable the OOH to be visible in day time also, he shared, “We have used P3 modules, which have been used for the first time in India in OOH. OOH industry has used beyond P4 to P10 and P3 has got the highest brightness in the daytime also.”
The installations have started functioning from July 1, 2023. As of now, the installation runs ads for six brands for 60 seconds for a span of 14 hours in a day, totalling up to 840 slots a day, per ad.
“An average person spends around 3-5 minutes on the station while waiting for the train and no other medium guarantees such undivided attention. Amazon Mini TV, Kotak Bank, Bandhan Mutual Funds and Burger King are the brands that have already collaborated. Some start-ups have also come onboard,” Kanakia shared.
The agency had to apply for railway tenders for the installations and the cost of the entire project is between Rs 1 Cr and Rs 3 Cr.
Asked about covering more stations, he said, “We are trying to be at the places where the popular trains will come. One of our clients is planning to collaborate with us to expand in the northern region.”
When asked about the measurement and the impact of this media vehicle, Kanakia said, “This is the first time that we are using a CCTV wherein it is monitored. It enables us to gauge the impact to see how people are really behaving with the unit.” He added that it will be easier and transparent for the advertiser and they will experiment with the medium.
Speaking about the future of OOH, Kanakia said, “In future, everyone will be adapting to digital. But it will be helpful depending on how impactful or relevant it is for the brand.”
Airport advertising set to take off amid World Cup buzz?
The upcoming cricket tournament may be played in eight to nine cities, increasing chances of footfalls in airports and presenting a golden opportunity for brands
By Tanya Dwivedi | Aug 2, 2023 9:28 AM | 6 min read
The OOH industry has seen exponential growth in the last few years. Data shows DOOH screens have grown from 26,940 in 2020 to 57,690 in 2021 to 89,700 in 2022. It is presumed that airport advertising is also growing faster and brands are heavily investing in airports.
From Indira Gandhi International Airport to Kempegowda Airport and from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, airport advertising is getting bigger across the length and breadth of India. With the festive season, elections, and mega sports events line up, the brands are figuratively adding more digits to their marketing and advertising budgets.
The coming months can be a game changer for the airport advertising industry. The upcoming World Cup event is anticipated to be played in more than eight to nine cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, leading to an increase in footfalls in the airports.
Given the growing popularity of airport advertising, we spoke to industry experts to know what brands and agencies have in store for leveraging this medium.
A PAN India touchpoint
Highlighting changes the airport advertising industry has witnessed in recent years, Nabendu Bhattacharyya, Founder & CEO of Ideacafe said, “The industry is more exclusive and eye-catching as average dwell times of an hour plus, the airport offers unique opportunities to connect consumers with brands. The rise in DOOH media in airports (4200+ screens as per EY Ficci Report 2023, allows brands to deliver contextualised communication for maximum relevance and increased attention. I believe it’s important for marketers to have a balance between placement and creative play in the airport environment.
For brands airport advertising delivers the highest perceived value and prestige compared to other advertising channels as they have an opportunity to engage with unique audiences.
From an engagement measurability point of view, the passengers wait in queues at several spots in their journey & chances for them to notice an ad are relatively higher. The footfall is high at airports covering almost all hours. No hours of advertising go unaccounted for. Hence today combining the capabilities of programmatic advertising with the premium and high dwell time at airports enables brands to create highly targeted, flexible, and measurable ads on high-impact screens.
With the advent of Programmatic DOOH, it allows brands to explore smaller tactical budgets to be activated in the airport environment and aligns nicely with other online channels attempting to reach the business and leisure audiences across the omnichannel ecosystem.” Bhattacharyya added.
Talking about the same, Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, of Platinum Outdoor shared “As more airports proliferate to tier 2 and 3 towns it is being looked upon as a pan India touch point rather than being present in top metros and being done with as it used to be previously.”
“Moreover, the digital assets have increased manifold. This helps reach and frequency through networks in the airport. Importantly digital has also made way for other brands to enter as static advertising in airports used to be restrictive. Some airports have been early adopters of DOOH which enables brands to engage with customers based on location, flight timings and content.” Sanyal added.
Categories and Brands investing across airports
Sharing categories showing interest in airports, Ravi Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Madhawks said, “Categories including Automotive, luxury products, automobiles spend heavily at Airports and have explicitly grown in the recent years.”
Commenting on the brands investing across airports in the upcoming months, Gupta said, "Brands including Apple, Samsung, JY Tyre and Apollo are investing in all mega airports, whereas the government targets all Types B & C airports.”
“It all depends on the category and the brand we are working with. Xperia Group works with only one strategy which is experiential value creation. Sometimes the strategy we follow with the content to attract more eyes or at times the tech engagement to engage TG with the brands” Said Gupta.
Ramneek Ghotra, Executive Director -Growth, Finvasia, said, “Our good portion of marketing efforts are directed towards reaching niche audiences, and plans to explore airport OOH advertising. It benefits to connect with a targeted audience that resonates with us as a brand, and its USPs - benefits of zero-commission trading with multiple investment options. I would be happy to see the travellers perceive Finvasia as a cost-effective and user-friendly trading platform.”
Festive and World Cup Craze
Sharing insights on how brands prepare to advertise across airports, Hardik Kapdi, Co-Founder, OSMO, said, “At OSMO, we challenge the traditional method of planning using tech and data-driven planning mechanisms. We use AI and ML-based planning for our client brands and one of the key touchpoints that emerge is Airports. Our airport campaigns for DAIKIN and RENAULT narrate the same.”
Adding On, Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, XPERIA Group, said, “Festive season is approaching in a couple of months and the mega event is ICC almost at the same time, which will create a buzz in advertising spends. But whether airport spending increase due to ICC WORLD CUP will be substantial or not at transit point destinations is still a question. The sponsors may do some spending at the airport but not substantial, which experience of a few years shows. However, due to festivals, spending will spike as it happens every year. Few engagement activities may happen as innovation during ICC WORLD CUP but whether substantial spending will happen or not is still a question.”
Adding some more inputs, Kumar said, “The upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 holds tremendous potential for the airport advertising industry. With matches scheduled across ten cities, a substantial influx of spectators is expected to travel to these locations to witness India play. Consequently, airports in these cities will witness a significant surge in cricket presenting advertisers with a golden opportunity to engage this captive audience.”
How DOOH growth is redefining the future of digital creators
Industry players are unanimous in their view that advancements in OOH advertising and adaptation of innovative tech have opened new doors for the digital creators
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 13, 2023 9:07 AM | 4 min read
The OOH industry has seen exponential growth in the last few years, as per industry reports. Data shows DOOH screens have grown from 26,940 in 2020 to 57,690 in 2021 to 89,700 in 2022. With the number of screens rising, the demand for more digital creators is also going up.
The digital content creator market share is expected to witness CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2032 with the market share estimated to reach nearly US$ 12.9 billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 3.37 billion in 2021.
Defining the future of digital creators, Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, of White Rivers Media said, “Advancements in the OOH advertising have opened many new doors for the digital creators to leverage the available technology and build jaw-dropping content at a large scale. Brands can now beautifully bridge the gap between the digital and physical world with the mindful integration of tools like AI and VR along with a data-driven approach. Combining the new-age tools with the infinite potential of a human mind, the results can truly be phenomenal.”
As per Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner & CEO at XPERIA Group, “Future of digital creators is very bright unless they stop learning the demand of the TG they are targeting. More stories telling with the content will happen, more demand will be created for advertising agencies to deliver better content.”
On how creative agencies and digital creators strategize their marketing and advertising content to generate more engagement and traffic to the brands, Ravi Kumar, Founder and CEO at MadHawks said, “We developed a campaign for a fashion brand that included social media amplification via influencer collaborations on YouTube and Instagram to do a soft launch of the collection. With the genuine reach of influencers, we were able to test out the potential of the collection with a very minimalistic budget. And simultaneously we took the audience to the website to check; we achieved higher brand recognition and increased website traffic.”
Gupta further said, “We are in the process of creating our AI-driven DMP which will be connected with multiple LED screens at multiple touch points. Roadside screens as well as different other touch points in one hand. On the other hand, our creative team has been working for the last year on various content including Anamorphic content, Projection mapping content, etc.”
“Xperia Group is a very young agency and has been designed to work with contemporary OOH tech and creativity, so it will try to deliver more creativity. We already have a studio in Delhi with limited resources and have another studio in Bangalore. Delhi Studio primarily works with creative content. Bangalore Studio is for musical content. We are increasing our capacity in both studios to deliver more creative works.” He added.
Elaborating on the overall increase in the number of advertising agencies and digital creators Gupta further said, “Digital creators are increasing but it is important to have good relevant creators to support the industry to compete with the international content creators with good standards.
Nowadays we want to experience the product, which is only possible with OOH advertising. A new format of OOH advertising is called EXPERIENTIAL ADVERTISING. This is the future, innovations bound to come on EXPOOH with different tech integrations and creativity.”
Emphasizing the brand’s interest in OOH campaigns, Kothari said, “An outdoor ad is seen by its audience for almost nanoseconds within which an impact has to be created to ensure an effective landing. Due to the nature of outdoor content consumption, OOH campaigns also have their advantages over media ads like extended shelf life, unduplicated recalls, and greater ROIs at lesser investments. With thoughtfully selected channels and well-strategised content delivered at a relevant time, any form of advertising can shine through.
Outdoor continues to be a classic advertising medium for brands to communicate their message effectively. From OOH to DOOH to digital, advertising comes with boundless options. What ultimately makes the difference is how wisely the option has been chosen for every single brand, every single day!”
As for Gupta, “Brands are spending and will continue to spend on OOH. Formats will be different but OOH will exist. A new form of OOH is DOOH or EXPOOH. Two strategies works in OOH, either you paint the city with the brand and brand color or put up a Spectacular format that becomes the talk of the town. I think both are taking the industry ahead.”
Laqshya Media Group unveils Santoor’s multilingual outdoor campaign
The campaign features Varun Dhawan and Mahesh Babu
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 11:42 AM | 2 min read
Laqshya Media Group has unveiled an OOH multilingual campaign for Santoor with Varun Dhawan in Hindi, Marathi, Oriya, and Gujarati-speaking markets, and Mahesh Babu for the Kannada market.
The campaign aims to maximize sales by leveraging irresistible product offers and strategic pricing strategies, ensuring a powerful impact in each targeted region.
Strategically designed and meticulously executed, this ongoing 10-week campaign, encompassing all high-impact OOH sites, showcases the innovative prowess of Laqshya Media Group through their impactful 3D creative. The campaign has been intricately tailored to effectively engage Santoor’s target audience across multiple markets and languages. Spanning 100+ towns in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Gujarat, and Karnataka, the campaign strategically positions billboards, unipoles, and various other mediums at key touchpoints to ensure maximum visibility and impact.
“Outdoor is a key component in our media mix as it enables us to precisely target clusters of interest and deliver the intended message. In Laqshya, we found an ideal partner who executes campaigns fast and at scale and makes our executions more impactful. Their creative inputs are invaluable as they understand how to use the medium best. Our partnership with Laqshya is now a long-term one,” said Prasanna Rai, CMO and Head of E-commerce Business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting.
Amarjeet Hudda, COO, Laqshya Solutions, firmly stated, “At Laqshya Media Group, we are committed to establishing strong partnerships with brands that embody innovation and excellence. The collaboration with Wipro is a true honour for us, and we take great pride in delivering our dynamic and contextually relevant regional content to empower the brand Santoor. Leveraging our exceptional creative capabilities, we are executing a highly impactful multilingual campaign across eight states, amplifying Santoor’s unique selling proposition. With an extensive reach spanning 100+ towns and massive urban and semi-urban areas coverage, we strive to deliver exceptional results exceeding every campaign’s expectation.”
Domino's Pizza India sets pizza slice billboard on fire
Bike-bound delivery riders with smoke trailing from their delivery boxes were seen in the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 3:52 PM | 1 min read
Domino's Pizza has set a new standard in event marketing with a fiery on-ground activation event in Gurgaon.
The event provided a sensory feast of fiery displays, smoky ambiances, and the unparalleled excitement of spice.
Creating an eye-catching environment, a blazing pizza slice billboard captured the attention of locals, sparking conversations and drawing the interest of those passing by, which was captivated by smoky fumes of the billboard.
The electrifying spectacle reached its climax as a fire tender arrived at the scene, dousing the smoke in a dazzling show of water jets, symbolizing Domino's mastery over spice and heat. As an extension to the on-ground activation, bike-bound delivery riders with smoke trailing from their delivery boxes navigated the city streets, demonstrating the brand’s dedication to delivering the Spicy Range right to customers' doorsteps.
“The objective of this activation was to captivate our audience and highlight the exhilarating sensation of enjoying a spicy Domino's pizza," said Sandeep Anand, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Domino’s Pizza India. “This innovative event allowed us to visually embody the excitement and passion infused into every bite of our new spicy range. The buzz and overwhelming response it has generated have exceeded our expectations."
Tata Motor uses luggage conveyor belt at Mumbai’s T1 Airport to showcase Altroz iCNG
The outdoor campaign is executed by Platinum Outdoor
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 3:54 PM | 2 min read
Tata Motors has executed an outdoor campaign for its Altroz iCNG launch.
Platinum Outdoor, a unit of Madison World, that conceptualized and executed the outdoor campaign for Altroz iCNG, has highlighted the boot space. To showcase Altroz iCNG's capacity, the agency devised an innovative strategy - placing the car on the luggage conveyor belt at the airport.
“Drawing inspiration from the car's primary USP, the agency visually represented the maximum amount of luggage that can be carried in the generous boot space of the Altroz iCNG. With its back door open, the belt transported bags directly into the boot area of the Altroz iCNG. As a captivating visual spectacle, this demonstrated the car's immense storage capacity in a hyper-realistic manner. As part of the execution, Platinum Outdoor acquired an actual Tata Altroz iCNG from the Tata Motors factory and divided it meticulously in half to fit perfectly on the conveyor belt at Mumbai's T1 airport. To enhance the impact of the display, they also strategically placed branding elements on the surrounding walls,” read a press release.
Vinay Pant, Chief Marketing Officer – Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “The Altroz iCNG has disrupted the CNG market with its Twin-cylinder innovation. The boot space for CNG cars is a big bonus and will further expand the market with new customers looking at buying CNG cars. We wanted to do something creative to take this message to the masses. We are delighted to partner with Madison, who have understood the concept brilliantly and have converted it into an innovative concept. The Altroz iCNG is first brand in India to leverage this unprecedented opportunity, captivating the attention of travellers and setting new benchmarks in showcasing automotive excellence. We seamlessly showcased the Altroz iCNG's exceptional boot space, leaving an indelible impression on the minds of the audience. With this first-ever marketing activation at Mumbai airport, we have gathered a good response. We hope to continue doing some creative marketing in line with our strategy”.
Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor and MRP said, “Creating stellar, impactful work for our clients has always been our passion. It is extremely satisfying for us to see our ideas, plans, and execution come to fruition with Altroz's ambitious and innovative campaign”.
Ideacafe.agency executes ‘fitness billboard’ for Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan
Team Ideacafe.agency installed a treadmill on a billboard and invited people to have their fitness check
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 7:32 PM | 3 min read
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched an exclusive term plan Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c.
“This is a first-of-its-kind protection plan in the Indian life insurance industry designed especially for Type 2 diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals. To spread the awareness about Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan, Ideacafe.agency partnered with the brand to create first ever ‘FITNESS BILLBOARD’ OOH innovation,” stated a press release.
With a simple insight, those who are active more often have a lower chance of developing diabetes and walking is a great way to be active. Team Ideacafe.agency installed a treadmill on a billboard and invited people to have their fitness check as walking is one of the easiest activities to start with, and most people with diabetes can do it.
“We choose one of the busiest junctions of Mumbai – Mahim Causeway for billboard activation. We invited Mumbaikars to take the fitness challenge and more than 100+ commuters agreed to participate,” the release from the agency said.
A medical team of experts were present at the venue who conducted routine health checks to the audiences before the treadmill fitness test. People took up fitness challenges on the treadmill as they walked to assess their health score. Post that doctor interacted with the individuals and spoke about diabetes and how one can stay healthy with simple lifestyle changes he/she can do in their lives to control that. The doctors also discussed the Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Plan and how one can secure their family’s long-term financial plans by giving them the well-deserved peace of mind. The activity was carried over the weekend and caught the attention of Mumbaikars who welcomed the initiative from Bajaj Allianz and pledged to stay healthy.
Nabendu commented, “As Bajaj Allianz is committed to help several Indians secure their family’s long-term financial plans, we at Ideacafe.agency too are passionate in bringing creativity alive on OOH space. With an opportunity to craft something innovative we at Ideacafe.agency took this challenge and created the first ever fitness billboard innovation on OOH. We believe this FITNESS BILLBOARD OOH idea has a merit to raise awareness to inform and educate people about rising diabetic issue (India is referred to as 'diabetes capital of the world' with the diabetic population in the country expected to hit an alarming mark of 69.9 million by 2025 and 80 million by 2030) with the intention of influencing their attitudes, behaviours, and beliefs towards the achievement of a defined purpose or goal.”
He further commented, “Our philosophy at Ideacafe.agency is to create inspiration on OOH and treat the medium differently. Unlike many forms of advertising, OOH immerses an audience in your brand story, making it one of the most impactful mediums for powerful storytelling and we truly amplified this Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan communication through OOH in a big way. Ideacafe.agency executed the OOH campaign seamlessly in major cities(Mumbai, Pune & Ahmedabad) targeting the right audience at relevant locations. Since this was the first of its kind product in the Insurance sector, we spread the awareness through the LARGEST BILLBOARD (120x122 feet display left an indelible impression on the minds of audiences passing by the media every day”.
Will 3D add a new dimension to DOOH in India?
Industry experts weigh in on the future of 3D OOH in India and the challenges that lay therein
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jun 27, 2023 8:37 AM | 4 min read
Over the last couple of years, the OOH industry has evolved exponentially and the frequent shift from DOOH to programmatic DOOH has extensively expanded the horizons of the industry.
The fast-evolving industry is going through a transformative phase post-pandemic and the industry is expected to cross Rs 4,106 cr in AdEx in 2023. The brands including Tata Tanishq, Nike, Bata, Hyundai, Renault and Vivo have already shifted to 3D advertising model and are investing heavily in the campaigns.
To know more about how the industry has performed in the last two years, what challenges the industry faces presently, and how agencies are signing into 3D OOH, e4m interacted with experts.
According to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023: OOH crossed 2019 levels, and in 2022 became Rs 3600 crore plus medium and grew at 68% over 2021, registering a 4% share of Adex.
Elaborating on how the industry has evolved in the last couple of years, Rachana Lokhande, Co-Founder of Glocal Bridge, said: “The significant increase in both business volume and workforce is overshadowed by the transformative effects of digitization on how we operate. This shift has been driven by the rapid advancements in connectivity infrastructure and substantial investments in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) platforms. Moreover, the integration of digitization has fundamentally changed our working methods, offering newfound opportunities for efficiency and innovation.”
Hardik Kapdi, Co-Founder of OSMO said, “The industry has adapted to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite temporary setbacks due to lockdowns and reduced outdoor mobility, the OOH industry has demonstrated resilience and agility in adapting to changing consumer behaviours and restrictions."
Focusing on the advertising cost Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner & CEO at Xperia Group said, “The cost of OOH advertising this year is high as compared to previous years. Moreover, the cost of investment and advertising has increased in the last couple of years because both media owners and brands are buying this medium. The other factors which are responsible for significantly evolving the OOH industry include urbanisation of rural India and the emergence of tendered media.”
Describing the future of 3D billboards in India, Lokhande, said “We are witnessing a rising trend in brand investments towards developing 3D content for digital billboards, aimed at cutting through the advertising clutter. This focus on 3D content aims to create visually captivating experiences and grab viewers' attention effectively. However, brands need to ensure that the 3D content aligns with their messaging and brand identity to truly resonate with their target audience.”
Discussing more about the challenges faced by the industry, Lokhande said, “The lack of consistent regulations and policies, which fail to adhere to global standards, presents a significant challenge. Prioritizing longer duration contracts that focus on building city infrastructure, rather than short-term contracts solely driven by advertising revenue, should be given priority to overcome this issue.”
Adding on, Gupta said, “The demand for OOH campaigns is slightly different from TVC campaigns and the agencies must do in-depth research before designing OOH campaigns to meet the expectations of the targeted audience. The agencies and brands are investing heavily in OOH campaigns but the measurement of ROI of these campaigns is not defined. Apart from this, agencies must prepare themselves for the timely execution of OOH campaigns in tier cities. The real estate sector is majorly investing in OOH campaigns and has hired creative agencies who are designing content for them.”
Mentioning the increase in AdEx in upcoming years, Gupta said, “Undoubtedly, the investments in OOH campaigns have increased immensely in the last couple of years. The overall increase in several malls and airports has resulted in more investments in the medium. Moreover, the brands are willing to invest the same amount of money across India, Hong Kong and other Southeast Asian countries, to cater to the audience demand across the world.”
“The future of DOOH lies in the integration of data analytics, programmatic advertising, and real-time content delivery. At OSMO we have been able to challenge the traditional methods of OOH planning by extensive use of AI and ML. This has been possible due to the availability of mobility & audience data touchpoints. The integration of DOOH with mobile and online platforms helps us create seamless and integrated brand experiences,” said Kapdi.
