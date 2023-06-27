Ideacafe.agency executes ‘fitness billboard’ for Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan
Team Ideacafe.agency installed a treadmill on a billboard and invited people to have their fitness check
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched an exclusive term plan Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c.
“This is a first-of-its-kind protection plan in the Indian life insurance industry designed especially for Type 2 diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals. To spread the awareness about Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan, Ideacafe.agency partnered with the brand to create first ever ‘FITNESS BILLBOARD’ OOH innovation,” stated a press release.
With a simple insight, those who are active more often have a lower chance of developing diabetes and walking is a great way to be active. Team Ideacafe.agency installed a treadmill on a billboard and invited people to have their fitness check as walking is one of the easiest activities to start with, and most people with diabetes can do it.
“We choose one of the busiest junctions of Mumbai – Mahim Causeway for billboard activation. We invited Mumbaikars to take the fitness challenge and more than 100+ commuters agreed to participate,” the release from the agency said.
A medical team of experts were present at the venue who conducted routine health checks to the audiences before the treadmill fitness test. People took up fitness challenges on the treadmill as they walked to assess their health score. Post that doctor interacted with the individuals and spoke about diabetes and how one can stay healthy with simple lifestyle changes he/she can do in their lives to control that. The doctors also discussed the Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Plan and how one can secure their family’s long-term financial plans by giving them the well-deserved peace of mind. The activity was carried over the weekend and caught the attention of Mumbaikars who welcomed the initiative from Bajaj Allianz and pledged to stay healthy.
Nabendu commented, “As Bajaj Allianz is committed to help several Indians secure their family’s long-term financial plans, we at Ideacafe.agency too are passionate in bringing creativity alive on OOH space. With an opportunity to craft something innovative we at Ideacafe.agency took this challenge and created the first ever fitness billboard innovation on OOH. We believe this FITNESS BILLBOARD OOH idea has a merit to raise awareness to inform and educate people about rising diabetic issue (India is referred to as 'diabetes capital of the world' with the diabetic population in the country expected to hit an alarming mark of 69.9 million by 2025 and 80 million by 2030) with the intention of influencing their attitudes, behaviours, and beliefs towards the achievement of a defined purpose or goal.”
He further commented, “Our philosophy at Ideacafe.agency is to create inspiration on OOH and treat the medium differently. Unlike many forms of advertising, OOH immerses an audience in your brand story, making it one of the most impactful mediums for powerful storytelling and we truly amplified this Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan communication through OOH in a big way. Ideacafe.agency executed the OOH campaign seamlessly in major cities(Mumbai, Pune & Ahmedabad) targeting the right audience at relevant locations. Since this was the first of its kind product in the Insurance sector, we spread the awareness through the LARGEST BILLBOARD (120x122 feet display left an indelible impression on the minds of audiences passing by the media every day”.
Maruti Suzuki hires 3 agencies for OOH advertising
The brand is likely to spend Rs 100 crore on OOH ads this financial year
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Maruti Suzuki has appointed three agencies - Tribes Communications, MOMS Outdoor Media and Laqshya Media - to manage its out-of-home (OOH) advertising account.
The brand is likely to spend Rs 100 crore on OOH advertising this financial year.
The news was confirmed to exchange4media by Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.
Commenting on the account win, Laqshya Media said, "We have been retained again amongst the incumbent agencies for another tenure. Laqshya has been onboard with Maruti since 2009, except 2 years in between."
Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki appointed Mindshare India as its new media agency. The mandate will cover traditional, outdoor and digital media.
Myntra & Talented bring back Adarsh Balak
The agency has worked on a billboard campaign for Myntra’s End Of Reason Sale
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 1:05 PM | 3 min read
Adarsh Balak entered meme subculture over half a decade ago when Priyesh Trivedi resurrected the protagonist and the 80’s poster aesthetic to showcase the bitter-sweet comedies of the modern dystopian world. It took social media by storm with its varied shades of dark humour and vivid illustrations.
For the millennials, Adarsh Balak has been the poster child of subversion, quiet rebellion and self-expression. Precisely why it became one of the most culture-impacting pieces of art for modern-day India.
Fashion is a powerful form of self-expression, and like art, it is a tool to inform dissent. So to promote the biggest offers of Myntra’s biggest sale of the season–End Of Reason Sale, Talented agency collaborated with Priyesh to create a billboard campaign incorporating the best of both worlds–Adarsh Balak and Fashion. The billboards stand tall across the streets of Mumbai until the 10th of June.
“Symbolism is at the centrestage of art and fashion. The rebellious undercurrent of the Adarsh Balak icon lends itself naturally to the bold world of fashion. So, instead of getting a celebrity to be the face, we picked Adarsh. He is someone modern-day millennials relate to, and be reminded of the unhindered spirit of their youth,” says Pooja Manek, Creative and Founding Member, Talented agency.
She adds, “The brainstorming on this was wild. Funnily, Priyesh is nothing like Adarsh Balak, which was unexpected. An introverted, talented artist, he let us spill all our visual concepts on the table, and patiently fine-tuned them to ensure they stayed true to the Adarsh Balak universe– Fashion campaign but Banksy style. The first sample illustration he made was for the Adidas sneakers billboard, which got approved by Myntra in the first-go, also strengthening everyone’s conviction to this approach. It was a golden triangle–dark humour, rebellion, fashion.”
Touching upon the initiatives, Abhishek Gour, Director-Digital Marketing, said,
"The campaign has been designed to communicate the disruptive EORS propositions with a unique approach, to break the clutter amidst all the noise online and solidify Myntra’s position as the go-to fashion platform in the country. Our collaboration with India’s ideal good boy 'Adarsh Balak' by giving him a whole new personality is a testament to our commitment to always keeping EORS-based communication fresh and interesting with a dash of humour as we build deeper resonance with our customers."
“What is really interesting about this project was trying to find the right balance between doing justice to the brand comms and also keeping the aesthetics of Adarsh Balak as a pop culture sensation in check. As advertising creatives we’re wired to always think brand-first and somewhere to mesh the two without disregarding either world was a fun exercise,” adds Aabhas Sreshtha, Creative and Founding Member, Talented.
Ashish Bhasin to mentor growth and transformation at Connect Network Inc
Bhasin will also acquire a significant minority stake in the agency over a defined period of time
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 1, 2023 8:32 AM | 3 min read
Integrated marketing communications services company Connect Network Inc, specializing in OOH, Experiential and Digital Marketing services, has appointed The Bhasin Consulting Group to help fulfil their ambition of becoming the first India Out Global Marketing Communication Services Network.
Ashish Bhasin, Founder of The Bhasin Consulting Group will personally mentor Connect Network Inc, with the key objective of bringing the company to global standards, by introducing best practices. Bhasin, with 35 years of global industry experience, will work with the Connect Network Board to help them drive exponential and sustainable growth, both organically and through M&A.
Commenting upon the new association, Ashish Bhasin, Founder, The Bhasin Consulting Group, said “Haresh Nayak and his team have done a great job with the very successful launch of the Connect Network and in a short time have won several clients. However, our collective ambition is larger, to first make Connect Network Inc a leading Integrated Marketing Communications Services Agency in India and thereafter grow it in APAC and Middle East, before taking it global. There is also a tremendous market and a crying need for professionalizing marketing communications services in India. Connect have started with OOH and Experiential as the low hanging fruit. I will mentor the team to make it the market thought leader in the organized sector, over the forthcoming 3-4 years. We will introduce world class technologies and bring professionalism and accountability in an otherwise disorganized industry segment. Simultaneously we will rapidly build world class creative, digital media and e commerce capabilities, so that the clients can get all the services under One Connect, with no silos. The Bhasin Consulting Group was formed with the intent of grooming world class entrepreneurs in advertising and media and help them grow profitably and exponentially. Connect Network Inc fits that bill perfectly, so I am happy to mentor them.”
With this appointment Ashish Bhasin will join the Connect Network Inc as Mentor and Advisor and in keeping with his belief of ‘skin in the game’, will also acquire a significant minority stake over a defined period of time.
Haresh Nayak, Founder and CEO Connect Network Inc said “I am absolutely thrilled that Ashish Bhasin has agreed to mentor Connect Network Inc. I have worked with him for several years and know that his tremendous experience, wealth of information, reputation and knowledge will bring a huge value in guiding Connect Network Inc to a leadership position. There is all round excitement in the company as we welcome him and in true Ashish style, even before stepping in as mentor he is already setting up scarily ambitious goals and plans for us. We want to create not just an India leading but the first India Out, integrated global marketing services group. Like Ashish says, we are only constrained by our own ambitions. Next 10 years belong to India and Connect Network Inc now feels empowered to make the most of this opportunity.”
Connect Network clocks Rs 100 crore business
We are immensely grateful to our amazing team, loyal clients, and valued customers who made this possible, says CEO Haresh Nayak
By exchange4media Staff | May 31, 2023 3:18 PM | 1 min read
Connect Network has achieved a major milestone, clocking business worth Rs 100 crore. The news was shared by Founder & Chief Executive Officer Haresh Nayak in a LinkedIn post.
“We are thrilled to announce crossing the remarkable 100 crore milestone in our business journey! We are immensely grateful to our amazing team, loyal clients, and valued customers who made this possible. Their unwavering support and trust have been the cornerstone of our success. We started with a vision, and today we celebrate the realization of that dream.”
“This milestone inspires us to reach even greater heights and set new benchmarks. We are excited for the future as we continue to innovate, grow, and make a positive impact. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey!,” he added.
First Economy creates innovative hoarding for Godrej Five Gardens
The OOH creative emphasizes how the Godrej Properties’ project addresses the parking space shortage issue in Matunga
By exchange4media Staff | May 30, 2023 10:21 AM | 1 min read
First Economy has come up with an OOH communication for Godrej Properties’ premium project Godrej Five Gardens, Matunga.
The creative aims to emphasize one of the project's key USPs - the provision of three parking spaces per apartment, a crucial solution to Matunga's persistent parking space shortage.
Jigar Zatakia, CEO of First Economy says, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with one of the most reputed real estate conglomerates in the country. The team at Godrej Properties have been very encouraging and gave us the creative freedom to experiment and come up with innovative solutions to enhance visibility, impact and recall.”
In an era saturated with advertisements, it has become increasingly crucial for companies to break through the clutter and captivate their audience's attention. First Economy’s creative team recognized the importance of creating an innovative hoarding that stood out in the crowd.
This insight gave birth to a live-action, an immersive hoarding where a car moves into an empty space along with 2 others, showcasing the ample parking space available at Godrej Five Gardens. This single hoarding has created the much-required hype, impact, visibility and recall for the Matunga property.
This innovative hoarding showcases Godrej Properties' commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Matunga residents, while also positioning the brand as an innovative, caring and reliable partner in the real estate sector.
Connect OOH executes campaign for Vadilal Ice Creams
The entire campaign covered more than 400+ sites across top 10 cities of the country
By exchange4media Staff | May 23, 2023 5:56 PM | 2 min read
Connect OOH along with Publicity Parlour has associated with Vadilal Ice Creams for an OOH campaign.
The decision to appoint them as outdoor partners was based on a deep understanding of the evolving outdoor industry, their ability to provide data-driven planning and the disruptive creative ideas in the ooh space, the company said.
"As we planned our latest marketing campaign, we recognized the importance of leveraging outdoor media to create a strong, cohesive message that would resonate with our target audience," said Aakanksha Gandhi, President- Branding of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. "Vadilal Ice Creams' new approach to hoarding advertising breaks away from the ordinary by focusing on interesting models rather than the typical consumption shots. Our vibrant and fun creatives use bright, summery colors and feature models of all ages to appeal to everyone. In doing so, we not only showcase the variety of our products, but also highlight the universality of our brand. We have also ensured that our models were having fun on the set to capture their true joy and reflect it in our creatives. We believe this approach truly embodies the spirit of Vadilal Ice Creams - beloved by all."
Speaking on the association, Anjum Tanwar, Sr. Vice President and National Head - Connect OOH said, “We are elated to work with one of the most dynamic ice cream brands where we addressed the challenge of amplifying creativity and uniqueness, which is impactful and creates a new benchmark for the brand. Disruptive OOH innovation in the cities was talk of the towns and we saw the multicity campaign standing tall in front of us and are extremely delighted with the outcome. The partnership is expected to drive greater brand visibility and customer engagement for the brand”
Bhumika Shajwani, Managing Partner at Connect OOH said, “It was our priority to reach out to the right audience in the right place at the right time. We, along with our client Vadilal, went hyperlocal and we were able to match the desired results. The entire campaign was spread across multiple cities, and formats, covering more than 400+ sites, covering top 10 cites of the country.”
Data partners and their methodologies elevate OOH measurement: Amanda Dorenberg
Speaking at e4m NEONS OOH Conference, Dorenberg, President of Canadian Out of Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau shared how key innovations and techniques in the country
By exchange4media Staff | May 20, 2023 1:20 PM | 2 min read
Amanda Dorenberg, President of COMMB (Canadian Out of Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau) on Friday shared how key innovations and techniques are taking place in OOH advertising in her country.
During her global keynote address on 'The Next Wave of Data-Driven DOOH,' Dorenberg, who virtually joined the 4th edition of e4m Neons OOH Conference, said COMMB has ingested a national dataset which includes 6.7 million road segments across Canada.
She said, COMMB’s new methodology incorporates a variety of sophisticated measures and data science technologies to provide greater insights into audience activity and to more precisely understand consumer behaviours of those exposed to OOH assets.
“One of the innovations we have taken in the Canadian space is we’ve ingested a national dataset. This is inclusive of 6.7 million road segments. Road segment is a portion of road in between various entry and exit points or intersections.
“These road segments contain very powerful information on an hourly basis. So, we ingest vehicular and pedestrian volume within each of these road segments on an hourly basis so we know at a particular time and day how many cars and pedestrians cross the digital OOH,” she said.
Sharing her insights, Dorenberg said the digital datasets are used to understand the volume of audiences that crosses the digital OOH, identify total vehicular movement and pedestrian volume of movement within an intersection. They also access average vehicular speed and custom distance visibility zones.
“We have also introduced audience profiling. This is an understanding of demographic lifestyle components. We offer this in top 45 markets across the country. We have 4000 hourly data points,” she said.
Talking about data partners, she said they are vital to carry out data collection and analysis.
“They provide software solutions to understand vehicular volume, insights on marketing population, insights on audience profiles and data of trips taken,” she said, adding that these partners and the methodologies elevate the OOH measurement.
“COMMB has been working to provide not only updated datasets and methodologies but also developing our proprietary tool, ROADMAP. This comprehensive production and planning system is set to launch in September 2023 with user acceptance testing beginning in June/July,” she said.
