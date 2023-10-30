Ideacafe onboards Raza Syed as Sr. VP
Raza has previously worked for names like IPG’s Rapport Worldwide, DDB Mudra, Emirates Neon & Serve & Volley
In continuation with its growth strategy, the leadership team at Ideacafe has been focusing on carefully handpicking industry stalwarts and building a team of diverse talent that reflects, relates, and resonates with the evolved integrated communication ecosystem.
In line with this objective, Ideacafe, founded by Nabendu Bhattacharyya, has announced the appointment of Raza Syed as Senior Vice President. With more than 2 decades of experience, Raza is a seasoned OOH media professional and communicato. Having local, domestic, and international experience in the out-of-home domain, Raza has worked on award-winning campaigns for diverse brands like One Plus, Dyson, L’Oreal, Ikea, Cred, South African Tourism, Colgate, Etihad, IDBI Bank, World Gold Council, Renault Datsun, Swiggy, JK Tyres, etc during his professional assignments at IPG’s Rapport Worldwide, DDB Mudra, Emirates Neon & Serve & Volley.
Raza’s last assignment was as Regional Director with Rapport Worldwide, pioneering new business initiatives across the country.
Belonging to a family of communicators, his academic qualifications and industry exposure equip him with ability & agility. With a unique passion for bringing insights and creative concepts to life, he believes in the power of content and context in creating captivating out-of-home solutions.
Raza commented on his new role, “Blooming with pride to partner Ideacafe, being the new age agency, which redefines brewing of ideas that are media agnostic. My contribution will be like a catalyst to mould Ideacafe as the ‘Michelin Star’ outshining other conventional agencies.
When contacted Nabendu Bhattacharyya said, “Raza is a rare breed of talent. His knowledge of the medium combined with his understanding of the finer nuances of the business aligns well with our vision and purpose to create a strong and vibrant team of exceptional professionals. Raza has a proven track record that positions him uniquely to be an important part of our integrated communication journey.”
Ideacafe aims to revolutionize the future of brand communication and has witnessed a significant growth trajectory since its inception.
Takeshi Numoto to take over as Microsoft CMO after Chris Capossela steps down
Capossela departs after 32 years with the US-based tech giant
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 12:51 PM | 2 min read
After 32 years, Chris Capossela is moving on from global tech giant Microsoft as its Chief Marketing Officer. Another top Microsoft exec Takeshi Numoto will take over from Capossela. The news was reportedly broken to the employees by CEO Satya Nadella.
The Harvard-educated Capossela was in charge of worldwide marketing across consumer and commercial businesses, including product marketing, business planning, brand, advertising, events, media buying, etc.
Numoto was the Executive Vice President and Commercial Chief Marketing Officer before his elevation. He was in charge of driving the company's business model and go-to-market strategy for its broad portfolio of commercial offerings.
The Stanford-educated exec wrote on LinkedIn: "As Microsoft maintains our focus on empowering our customers in the Era of AI, I am honored to step into the role of Microsoft’s Chief Marketing Officer reporting to Satya Nadella. I am inspired by the opportunity to discover new ways to positively impact our customers around the world and proud to lead Microsoft's Marketing organization and collaborate with such an exceptional team of marketers.
"I want to congratulate Chris Capossela on the lasting impact he has made on our company and our culture during his 32 years at Microsoft. I’ve had the privilege of working with Chris off and on for over 15 years, and I am truly grateful for his leadership, mentorship, and friendship.
"Thinking about what lies ahead, I am excited to contribute to the AI transformation that will impact every technology sector worldwide – creating new categories and streamlining others. I look forward to continuing to evolve how we create value for our customers while also enabling them to innovate and grow. I can’t wait to see what the future holds, and I am proud to be a part of the world-class Marketing organization at Microsoft that will help shape it."
Priya Nair named President-Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever
Nair is now part of the top leadership team at Unilever and will be part of ULE from January 1, 2024, as per media reports
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 11:01 AM | 1 min read
Unilever has appointed Priya Nair, currently Chief Marketing Officer Beauty & Wellbeing, as President Beauty & Wellbeing.
She will be replacing Fernando Fernandez who has been named the company's new Chief Financial Officer.
Nair took over the CMO role in March 2022.
Nair is now part of the top leadership team of Unilever and will join the ULE from January 1, 2024, as per media reports.
Meanwhile, Esi Eggleston Bracey, General Manager Personal Care North America and Head of Country US, has been appointed to the new role of Chief Growth and Marketing Officer.
Eduardo Campanella, currently the Chief Marketing Officer Home Care, has been appointed President-Home Care.
“Priya, Esi and Edu represent part of an exceptional generation of Unilever leaders who combine world class marketing skills with frontline experience. I am delighted they will join the Unilever Leadership Executive, and that Peter, one of Unilever’s most experienced operators, has agreed to return to Ice Cream – where he has enjoyed such success in the past,” said CEO Hein Schumacher.
Madison Media onboards Avinash Pillai as Advisor for Godrej Consumer
Pillai has 26 years of industry experience
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 10:12 AM | 2 min read
Madison Media has appointed Avinash Pillai as Advisor on Team Pinnacle for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. He will be using the Agency's Mumbai office as his operational base.
With over 26 years of experience, Pillai is a seasoned media professional with a wealth of knowledge. He has been at Mediacom for 12 years where he started out as a National Buying Head and gradually went on to lead the P&G AOR for India and later for the AMA (APAC, Middle East and Africa) region. Prior to Mediacom, he was with Mindshare Fulcrum and media companies like Mid-Day, Turner International and ABP Ltd.
“I am delighted to welcome Avinash Pillai to Madison Media,” said Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World.
Announcing Avinash's appointment, Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH said, "Our need is to build an industry best in class Media Team to meet today’s Media challenges, and I could think of no better person than my old friend Avinash Pillai who brings a pedigree of having shaped the Media practice of some of the country’s most respected Marketers. I am looking forward to partnering once again with him."
Speaking about his new role at Madison Media, Avinash said, "I took a break from media to chase things that are closer to my heart and have been actively pursuing those interests. When Sam and Vikram came up with this assignment, the expected outcome and the journey towards it is something close to my heart and I am happy to take that agenda forward."
Ex-Flipkart senior executive Sushanth Ravikumar to head marketing at Niyo
Sushanth joins the digital banking fintech as Senior Vice President of Marketing
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 2:05 PM | 2 min read
Niyo has appointed Sushanth Ravikumar, former senior executive of Flipkart, Upstox and Britannia, as its Senior Vice President of Marketing.
Last week, the company announced a strategic investment from Spring Marketing Capital, a prominent player in strategic marketing and branding initiatives.
With a strong background in e-commerce, FMCG, and Fintech, Sushanth will play a pivotal role in reinforcing Niyo’s brand position as a category leader in the travel-banking space. He will lead the overall marketing charter, overseeing key areas such as crafting the brand strategy, driving the growth charter and customer initiatives.
Sushanth has a total work experience of 17 years in marketing and sales. During his nearly seven-year tenure at Flipkart, he played a key role in driving brand and customer growth across various segments, including fashion and large appliances, through robust marketing strategies and campaigns.
He has also contributed to building platform loyalty with initiatives like Flipkart Plus and Super Coins, developed private brands and licenses, and orchestrated comprehensive marketing plans for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and other sale events. At Britannia, Sushanth led the brand and P&L for Milk Bikis. He also held positions as VP of Marketing at Upstox and Head of Brand Marketing at MPL.
Vinay Bagri, Co-founder and CEO, Niyo said, “We've been able to achieve a great growth trajectory over the past year and also build strong products for travellers. Building a strong brand and innovative marketing strategies are crucial for unlocking the next stage of growth for Niyo. Having Sushanth as a core team member, with his extensive experience and leadership in the marketing domain, will be instrumental in propelling Niyo to new heights. We are confident that his expertise will contribute immensely in our mission to scale the brand and simplify travel banking for Indians.”
Sushanth Ravikumar, Senior Vice President (SVP), Niyo, expressed his excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic, new-age Fintech that is shaping the future of travel banking in India. Vinay and Virender are building products that are disrupting this segment and solving for new emerging needs of customers. I'm excited to build a strong brand with them and shape new customer behaviour that unlocks growth.”
upGrad Harappa names Avnish Datt as CBO
He previously worked for organisations like Info Edge India, Nucleus Software, Orange Business Services, Equant, Global One, and Sprint RPG India
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 5:10 PM | 2 min read
Harappa Education, part of upGrad has announced the appointment of Avnish Datt, as the Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective September 2023. In this crucial role, Avnish will be responsible for the overall business of the company, working alongside Shreyasi Singh. He will spearhead the consolidation and expansion of their distinctive category of Thrive Skills and leadership programs, catering to high-performing companies in India and worldwide.
Prior to this, Avnish had held key leadership roles at prominent organisations including Info Edge India, Nucleus Software, Orange Business Services, Equant, Global One, and Sprint RPG India. During his 29 years long career, Avnish led large teams in India, Asia-Pacific, Australia and Europe. He held key leadership roles like the chief revenue officer global head of sales and strategy, and general manager for the country business of large MNCs. In his last role, Avnish led the sales and customer success team of around 800 people. He has built, grown and managed teams and businesses across Asia-Pacific, Australia and Europe.
Congratulating Avinsh on the appointment, Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa Education, said, "Excited, proud and totally stoked to announce that Avnish Datt is joining Harappa as our Chief Business Officer. I have learnt more from him in the last two months than almost anyone else I have worked with. With him at the helm, we, both at Harappa and at upGrad Enterprise, are more determined than ever to expand our special category of Thrive Skills and leadership programs to high-performing companies across the world. This is a big deal for us: to have someone like Avnish believe in our vision and potential, and partner with us to script the next phase of our growth.”
“Learning and development has been a lifelong passion. Harappa’s unique approach to Thrive Skills and leadership development, and the customer experience it delivers is the absolute best-on-class. Sharp and engaging online learning library, and a purposeful pedagogy makes it an outstanding choice for today’s high-growth and growth-aspirant businesses. Combine that with the momentum and might of upGrad and you have an unassailable combination. I'm thrilled to embark on this journey with upGrad and Harappa, and work with Shreyasi who is really the embodiment of Harappa’s spirit. As we step into the global arena, we'll empower high-performing companies worldwide to unlock their full potential and drive excellence, one skill at a time. Together, we'll chart a new course for leadership and innovation, fueled by the power of continuous learning and growth,” concluded Avnish.
The Laughing Cow’s The Bel Group names Alamjit Singh Sekhon to lead SE Asia expansion
Sekhon has been heading Bel India for over 5 years
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 12:04 PM | 2 min read
The Bel Group has appointed Alamjit Singh Sekhon as General Manager - South East Asia.
The Bel Group has brands like The Laughing Cow, Kiri, Babybel, Boursin, Nurishh, Pom’Potes, GoGo squeeZ.
In his new role, Sekhon will be responsible for driving growth and spearheading the Group’s business across the entire South East Asian zone.
Prior to this appointment, Alamjit Singh Sekhon headed Bel India for over 5 years. As the first employee in India, he was responsible for establishing The Laughing Cow’s brand presence and managing its business operations in the region.
Sekhon is moving on from this position recently, following the announcement of a joint venture between Bel India and Britannia Industries, named Britannia Bel Foods. He played a vital role in establishing the joint venture between the two companies and helped seamlessly integrate Bel’s business into the new joint venture. He has a remarkable track record in the FMCG industry, with nearly two decades of experience working with industry giants like Nestle- Maggi which is a household name and Kellogg’s.
As General Manager, South East Asia, Sekhon will focus on scaling up Bel’s operations and adapting to local preferences, building on the success of the South East Asia market.
“I am eagerly looking forward to establishing and growing The Bel Group’s presence in South East Asia, with the help of our highly committed and motivated team. With a GDP of over US$10 trillion, this market is in the top five economies in the world. We would like to see Bel be recognised as an innovative player in the healthy snacking category in the region. We also aim to drive business growth significantly and sustainably by reaching new consumers and expanding Bel’s footprint across the key markets of South East Asia. Having learnt from the successful journey of Bel India, we are committed to developing the nascent cheese category and firmly establishing our presence in this dynamic region,” says Alamjit Singh Sekhon. As per his LinkedIn post, this is another exciting region for Bel and his journey.
