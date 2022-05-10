Hirect OOH campaign takes over bus shelters, auto hoods, cabs & sky walks

Hirect, the direct hiring platform, has captured the attention of the audience with its recently launched Out of Home media campaigns in cities like Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune. The campaign has been ideated and planned by the in-house team and has been running on major bus shelters, skywalks, cabs, cafes, restaurants and in front of business parks.

The brand designed the campaign with a catchy embellishment of their unique messaging and “Hire directly without consultants” encouraging the recruiters to hire directly in an attempt to gain recognition.

The objective of the campaign is to drive product visibility and communicate brand messaging to the users. The company uses the opportunity to reach out to the hiring managers from the startups, SMEs as they go about their busy days.

This move will further consolidate the footprint of their brand in the country and also strengthen their presence among the youth by upgrading their OOH campaigns.

Leveraging on their previous creative elements with a new twist, the campaign will be running for an entire month across the top markets of Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Talking about the campaign, Abhishek Popli, Vice President of Business Development said, “Hirect’s campaign is conceptualized smartly by the in-house team to attain maximum attention. In order to attain maximum visibility, we placed the hoardings on the busiest streets. The unique and quirky concepts personify brands' presence and spread awareness in a splendid way. We are glad to be associated with Madison World to help us acquire the premium spaces/locations in the city and in high footfall zones.”

Senior VP of Marketing Abhishek Singh said: “We're excited to expand our brand in Tier 1 cities, with the launch of our outdoor campaigns in the major metro cities. It's a great initiative that aligns with our values. It will not only help us in reaching the new audience but also help us in strengthening our brand presence.”

“MOMS Outdoor a specialised out of home division of Madison is glad to have been associated with Hirect India for its Out Of Home campaigns. We have built this long-term campaign on a mix of both strategy and creativity. We identified the media touch points based on a deep understanding of the locations using Madison’s suits of tools; where traffic flow is a critical parameter. Each site was then individually curated for the additional elements – to enhance visual appeal. We are very happy to know that the campaign helped drive buzz in a massive way. we are looking forward to this fruitful and long term partnership, " said Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions.

