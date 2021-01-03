Dabur Stresscom launches on-ground activation ‘Shout Out Stress’

Dabur India Ltd has announced the launch of on-ground activation of Stresscom “Shout Out Stress” Campaign in Delhi NCR keeping COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

It is no surprise that year 2020 has been most stressful year in the history for everyone in the world due to COVID-19 pandemic. So much has changed in our lives causing an increase in the Mental Health related issues such as Anxiety, Stress, Fatigue, general debility, and neurosis. As Excessive stress can contribute to hypertension, irritable bowel syndrome, and more.

“Dabur Stresscom being an ayurvedic stress relief medication shouldered the responsibility to help people destress with SHOUT OUT STRESS – campaign in the year 2020 to start a fresh in year 2021. This activity reminds us all that we need to work out our frustrations in a harmless way, so the weight of our stress does not start to impact our health and well-being negatively,” the company said.

“Under the campaign, we created a soundproof scream booth mounted a top of a moving vehicle equipped with decibel meter and went to 8 busy market area of Dellhi NCR and helped people to destress themselves though the Scream Therapy. The on ground executing agency for this campaign was Marketing Architects Communication,” it stated.

Speaking about the initiative Durga Prasad, GM - Marketing, Ethical Portfolio, Dabur India Limited, said ‘The current times are filled with uncertainties and challenges for the human race. It is at times like these that an individual’s mind is under lot of duress. We at Dabur believe that it’s our duty to help our communities in these stressful times through our products, which combine years of ayurvedic medicinal knowledge acquired around the subject of mental health. Dabur Stresscom ‘SHOUT OUT STRESS’ is one such initiative where our aim is to create awareness and action around mental health and wellness. We intend to host more such sessions in future.”

“SHOU OUT STRESS” which is can also be called “SOS” is a thought through campaign. While conceptualizing the campaign we had to think through all the pandemic guideline and at the same time had to convince people of the hygiene and safety though regular sanitization after every use. The physical interaction of the consumers where minimalistic as data were also captured through software to avoid the contact. The challenge was to create soundproof scream booth on small vehicle to fit in the traffic and space concerns of busy market of DELHI NCR and the success of the campaign is overwhelming,” Ankur Rajgadhia, Marketing Architects Communication further added.