Coral Media launches specialist integrated agency ‘Coral Infinite’

Outdoor media company Coral Media launches ‘Coral Infinite’ - a specialist Integrated agency, Led by Nitin Rastogi as the Chief Executive, Coral Infinite has been conceptualised with a desire to integrate thinking and executions in campaigns. Coral Infinite will offer 360-degree media led solutions across OOH, retail, events, BTL and soon venturing into digital space.

Lekshumanan Annamalai, founding partner, Coral Media says, “Coral Media started exactly a decade ago as an OOH Media ownership company with a primary focus on asset building. While we stay true to that and are investing in more inventory to consolidate and build our presence in existing and newer markets, Our robust inventory has been our biggest strength, now with Coral Infinite, we intend to offer extended services across other media verticals under the able leadership of Nitin.

CEO, Coral Infinite, Nitin Rastogi says, “The world has rebooted in this pandemic. Like everything else that has changed faster in 1 year than in the past decade, so has consumer behaviour. This is the time to re-write the playbook. We believe that it should be a cohesive approach, working towards being inclusive rather than intrusive, understanding customer’s needs and bridging the gap between them & brands. it’s time for us to revisit our approach and be truly integrated. Our strong foundation has been built upon the unwavering mantras of Passion, Creation and Integration. Which drives us to constantly think out-of-box, innovate and give our clients the creative leverage their brand needs. Our aim is to be a nimble, versatile and brave agency that breaks the mould & explores integration in the truest sense.”

Nitin has almost two decades of experience in OOH, Retail, Activation, experiential marketing, Rural Marketing and strategy. He has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to integrated marketing. His last stint was as President at The Blank Canvas. Apart from this, he has held senior roles in agencies such as The Social Street, DDB Mudra, Bates & Ogilvy and worked extensively with clients like Aditya Birla Capital, Disney India, Microsoft, Unilever, ITC, Idea cellular to name a few.