Century Group of Companies acquires OOH rights for BJP’s Bihar election campaigning

The Patna High Court has approved a petition filed by the OOH agency for allowing rooftop media to be used for political campaigns

OOH media company Century Group of Companies has acquired exclusive OOH media duties for the BJP government for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The hoardings acquired by Century are at 950 media sites and includes inventories like hoardings, Unipoles, BQS, Wall Wraps and other media utilities.

According to Section 3 of the Bihar Prevention of Defacement Act, 1987, rooftop display sites have been prohibited. To gain more visibility and scale, Century has filed a writ petition in the high court requesting to revive rooftop hoardings for OOH display. The Patna High court giving its verdict has now only allowed political parties permission to put up hoardings, banners, posters and other publicity materials on private properties seeking permission from owners under the Bihar Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1987. This allows political parties to put up any number of banners and posters as there isn’t any limited cap on their expenditure during an election, while candidates will have a ceiling of Rs 28 lakh for campaigning.

Expressing the joy of acquiring the media rights for BJP’s OOH campaign, Shashi Chaudhary, MD, Century Group of Companies, shared, “We are very much excited because for the first time BJP has given as an agency to handle the whole Bihar election campaigning single-handedly.”

Chaudhary shared that they have acquired media sites in Bihar in all 48 districts and 243 assembly constituencies.

Speaking about the verdict taken by the Patna High court in regards to allowing rooftop media, Chaudhary remarked, “Now they have allowed all rooftop hoardings, legal media like BQS and private houses for Wall Wraps. This decision by Patna HC will help BJP a lot because after the lockdown more people are venturing out of home. This OOH media will give a good mileage to BJP in this election over all other media. Social Media and OOH are the mediums that will garner more mileage for the election.”

Glimpses of the OOH Campaigns by Century Group of Companies: