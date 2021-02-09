BMC Budget brings cheer to Mumbai OOH ecosystem

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Budget Estimate announcement for the year 2021-22 was conducted on Wednesday, 3rd February 2021. The latest budget estimate announcement bore some good news for the OOH ecosystem in the city of Mumbai. One of which was the relaxation on hoarding advertisement fees.

The statement reads, “Exemption is granted to hoarding advertisers for advertisement fees, for the period from April 2020 to July 2020, as their hoardings were utilized for placing COVID-19 advertisement for public awareness. In addition to this, an automatic rise of 10% in hoarding fees from January of every year is now reduced to 5% this year."

OOH Media owners have looked over the draft of the new hoarding fees policy and signed their approval for the same. They were working on the policy draft in November 2020.

An OOH owner who was closely involved with the court appeal for waiver of license fees shared: “We are thankful for this great news. The OOH fraternity of Mumbai has been given a long-awaited sigh of relief for the economic difficulties endured.”

In keeping with endeavours to boost OOH advertising revenue in Mumbai, the BMC budget shared that new signage boards have been planned. BMC’s budget report 2021-22 stated, “New signage boards for a length of 500 km is planned to be implemented at a cost of ₹53 crore and the work is in progress.”

The BMC budget statement also brought to light an OOH policy that was issued on rooftop hoarding last year before the pandemic put a halt on the policy. Addressing the ‘New Hoarding Policy’ BMC in its budget update shared: “Permission for display of advertisement hoardings is granted as per Policy Guideline, 2008. Hoarding boards are erected mainly near junctions of road. However, it is observed that the number of these hoardings is increasing inordinately defacing the skyline of Mumbai City. The existing policy of granting permissions with an additional aspect such as distance between two hoardings, size of hoarding will be reviewed and scheduled fees will also be revised. Mumbai City attracts a large number of tourists for its cosmopolitan nature and heritage status. Hence it is proposed to decongest the skyline with a new hoarding policy.”

The change in policy is meant to build infrastructure which will help build smart cities and give rise to more DOOH ambient media sites.

