Bata India launches 3D OOH campaign

redRail, the authorized IRCTC partner and rail ticketing app from redBus, is one of the few brands that have obtained platform naming rights, including other brand promotional rights, at platforms no. 8 and 9 of New Delhi Railway Station. The pilot program launched by the railways is the first of its kind, allowing brands to utilize the vast stretch within platforms of the New Delhi railway station to promote themselves in innovative ways, such as naming a platform after the brand and putting up extensive displays with promotional content, among others.

The unique engagement approach that offers a high-end experiential connection between brands and customers is poised to garner over 20 million eyeballs monthly, captive for a minimum of 30-45 minutes. This is achieved, through the sheer volume of footfalls at New Delhi Railway Station, one of the busiest in the country, elevating brand connection, a few notches.

redRail has obtained the rights to various elements on platforms 8 and 9 at New Delhi Railway Station.

The key offerings include brand name on the signage of the platform, the color scheme of the platform, wrapping/painting on seating benches, branding on the fence of the potted plants, branding on 3D gantry - exit/entry of foot over bridge/escalators on the platform and branding on pink cubicles for women seating on each platform and product display.

This initiative also comes against the backdrop of redRail successfully completing its first year of operations. To celebrate the anniversary with all rail travelers, the enterprise is rolling out special offers and a contest to make it memorable. The three main offers are free tickets, a coupon for 50% off up to Rs. 100, and a flat Rs. 50 off for all customers. These offers can be availed of by participating in an exciting "Spin the Wheel" contest, where users spin a wheel on the redRail app between November 3 and November 17.

People using the redBus app can avail of a 10% discount on train tickets, up to Rs. 75, by using the code RRFIRST.

Speaking on the new initiative from the Railways and redRail’s participation, Pallavi Chopra, Sr. VP & Head, Brand Marketing, at redBus, said, “New Delhi railway station caters to more than 400+ trains every day, with about 5 lakh passengers using the facility on a daily basis, allowing us to engage with an audience that matters. With extensive visibility for the brand at the station, we are sure of garnering 30 minutes of confirmed attention from travellers. We greatly appreciate this novel approach from the Ministry of Railways, which would allow brands to engage with their audiences in powerful ways and is a win-win for both. We are also celebrating the first anniversary of redRail and are delighted to announce exciting offers on tickets for our travellers.”