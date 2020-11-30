APAC OOH media owners run dynamic total recovered campaign to spread cheer

Location Media Xchange, the supply-focussed arm of Moving Walls, is amplifying the creatives on partner screens across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and India

This time of the year usually signals the start of festivities all over the world. Holiday plans gather steam and advertising spends start to ramp up to attract a share of the gift-shopping wallets.

2020 is different, though and many would rather skip the memory of this leap year and almost start afresh in 2021. It is far from a secret that Out-of-Home (OOH) media has been one of the most negatively affected industries as entire populations went into lockdowns.

Billboard owners are a resilient bunch, though. Rather than switching off, digital screen owners and other industry stakeholders came together to execute a dynamic and informative campaign that amplified Covid-19 recovery statistics.

The global campaign was conceived by Orb Screen, produced by Creative Conscience and L&Co, developed by Voodooh and Nicole Yershon, and designed by advertising graduate Megan Williams. The campaign has also been supported by global ad tech providers like Broadsign.

The campaign has now made its way to Asia. Location Media Xchange (LMX), the supply-focussed arm of Moving Walls group, is amplifying the creatives on partner screens across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and India.

The creative displays a running tally of people known to have recovered from Covid-19 worldwide, while cleverly showcasing an inspiring message of how survivors have “Defeated” it by refocusing some of the grim language so often associated with the disease.

The supporting media owners who ran these dynamic creatives include Dana Intelek Sdn Bhd, VGI Global Media (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Visual Retale Holdings Sdn Bhd, Vestigia Malaysia Sdn Bhd, LOOKhere Network Sdn Bhd, Titanium Compass Sdn Bhd, Spectrum Outdoor Marketing Sdn Bhd, 3thirds Inc Sdn Bhd and LEDtronics Media Sdn Bhd who are based in Malaysia, followed by Nexyite Entertainment in India, Indonesia’s PT. Danendra Abyudaya Adika, Pitchworks Incorporated Philippines and Singaporean retail market leader KALMS Pte Ltd.