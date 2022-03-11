When English channel turns Hindi

The channel's move to carry Hindi feed on English channel was intended to record higher viewership and increase its ratings, say industry observers

The news broadcast industry witnessed an unusual development on the crucial day of counting of votes for elections held in five states on Thursday.

A popular news broadcast network was seen running the Hindi content on its English channel.

The channel must have done it to increase its viewership ahead of the resumption of BARC news channel ratings on March 17, say industry observers.

News industry experts dubbed it as an attempt to gain an unfair advantage in the ratings' sweepstakes. According to industry players, the channel has resorted to the move to record higher viewership and increase its ratings.

According to industry experts, carrying Hindi feed on English channel on a big-event day like counting of votes is a clear case of unprecedented practice as it can lift the channel’s viewership significantly.

For the record, BARC also classified such channels as Hindi cum English.

