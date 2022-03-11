When English channel turns Hindi

The channel's move to carry Hindi feed on English channel was intended to record higher viewership and increase its ratings, say industry observers

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 11, 2022 3:52 PM
TV News

The news broadcast industry witnessed an unusual development on the crucial day of counting of votes for elections held in five states on Thursday.

A popular news broadcast network was seen running the Hindi content on its English channel.

The channel must have done it to increase its viewership ahead of the resumption of BARC news channel ratings on March 17, say industry observers.

News industry experts dubbed it as an attempt to gain an unfair advantage in the ratings' sweepstakes. According to industry players, the channel has resorted to the move to record higher viewership and increase its ratings. 

According to industry experts, carrying Hindi feed on English channel on a big-event day like counting of votes is a clear case of unprecedented practice as it can lift the channel’s viewership significantly.

For the record, BARC also classified such channels as Hindi cum English. 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Barc Ratings Tv news channels Viewership internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
Free Dish

DD Free Dish: 21 channels bag MPEG-2 slots on Day 3 of auctions
7 hours ago

tv

Big 4 exit from DD Free Dish: Who gains what
7 hours ago

Aaj Tak

Assembly election results: Aaj Tak clocks 1 million-plus concurrent viewers on YouTube
1 day ago