Vivek Srivastava elevated to President Strategy and Operations, Times Network

He will oversee product strategy, audience development and operations planning for both digital and broadcast businesses.

In line with the network’s aggressive digital plans, Times Network has further strengthened its digital portfolio and elevated Vivek Srivastava to President Strategy and Operations – Broadcast and Digital. He will lead the digital operations of the network and oversee product strategy, audience development and operations planning for both digital and broadcast businesses.

Srivastava has been associated with Times Network for close to 7 years. Prior to this he has served stints at Viacom18, TAM Media Research and IMRB International.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)