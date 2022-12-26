Viacom18 Sports to broadcast 5th edition of Tata Open Maharashtra
The tournament is set to take place from Dec 31-Jan 7 in Pune
Viacom18 Sports will be the official broadcast partner of the fifth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra. The main draw live will be available on Sports18 – 1 SD, Sports18 – 1 HD and JioCinema.
The Tata Open Maharashtra, which returns to the opening week of the ATP calendar, will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from December 31 to January 7, 2023. The upcoming edition will feature some of the biggest stars from the ATP Tour, including former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, last year’s finalist Emil Ruusuvuori and four other Top-50 players along with 11 Top-100 players in the singles main draw.
“We are thrilled to welcome Viacom18 Sports on board. In a short period, Sports18 and JioCinema have caught the attention of fans across the country by bringing in world-class sporting action. I am confident that this association will take the tournament to greater heights," said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director, Tata Open Maharashtra.
“We are strengthening our position as the home of world-class sporting action that fans in India can appreciate and enjoy,” said Viacom18 Sports Chief Strategy Officer Hursh Shrivastava. “The addition of Tata Open Maharashtra, South Asia’s only ATP250 event, reiterates our effort to build one of the most-loved sports networks with a rich and diverse portfolio.”
“Tata Open Maharashtra is the biggest tennis event in Indian sporting history, and this year will be a celebratory edition for us for every tennis fan in India. Broadcast of the action always helps you reach a larger audience and create new supporters for the sport, which eventually bolsters its overall growth,” said Sunder Iyer, the Joint Secretary of All India Tennis Association and Secretary of MSLTA commented.
The qualifying rounds will be held on December 31 and January 1, with the main draw beginning on January 2.
ZEE-Sony: NCLT to hear lenders’ plea against merger
The National Company Law Tribunal will be hearing the plea on January 12
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:16 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has decided to hear on January 12 requests from ZEE lenders against the Zee-Sony merger.
NCLT's Mumbai bench has allowed IndusInd Bank, Axis Finance and IDBI Bank to file applications for intervening in the proposed merger.
It has also asked the Registrar of Companies and Corporate Affairs Ministry's Regional Director to submit a report before the hearing.
Earlier, NCLT had asked ZEEL to conduct a meeting of equity shareholders of the company on October 14, 2022.
It is to be noted that the proposed merger has received approval from the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.
In December 2021, ZEEL and Culver Max Entertainment entered into an agreement to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI, combining their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and programme libraries.
Roys to fully exit NDTV, sell stake to Adani
As per a statement issued by Prannoy and Radhika Roy, Adani has accepted all the suggestions made by them "positively and with openness"
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 8:09 PM | 2 min read
NDTV Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have decided to divest most of their shares in NDTV to Gautam Adani's AMG Media Network.
After the Open Offer, AMG Media Network is the single-largest shareholder in NDTV.
As per a statement issued by Prannoy and Radhika Roy, Adani has accepted all the suggestions made by them "positively and with openness".
Below is the full text of the statement:
We started NDTV in 1988 in the belief that journalism in India was world-class but needed a strong and effective broadcast platform that would allow it to grow and shine. After 34 years, we believe that NDTV is an institution that has met so many of our hopes and ideals; we are so proud and grateful that across the globe, NDTV is recognized as “India’s and Asia’s Most-Trusted News Broadcaster.” The AMG Media Network, after the recent Open Offer, is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network. Since the Open Offer was launched, our discussions with Mr. Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness. Mr. Adani has invested in a brand that is synonymous with Trust, Credibility and Independence, and we are hopeful that he will preserve these values and expand upon them with all the responsibility required of a leader of an organisation of this nature. We look forward to watching NDTV, and its entire extraordinary team, delivering the next phase of growth, one that India can be proud of.
Roys will sell 27.26 per cent out of their 32.26 per cent shareholding in the news broadcaster to Adani Group, while retaining a minority 5 per cent shareholding, regulatory filings by NDTV showed.
After this transfer, Adani Group, which currently holds 37.44 per cent stake in the company, will become the single-largest shareholder with over 64.71 per cent stake.
Adani Group had earlier bought out a company backed by the founders and then acquired more shares from the open market.
Meanwhile, NDTV has informed SEBI that Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan have been appointed Additional Directors in the capacity of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.
Colors Bigg Boss and Ching's Schezwan Chutney forge partnership
As part of the association, the show features Ching's products taking centre stage in the Big Boss kitchen
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 1:30 PM | 2 min read
Colors Bigg Boss and Ching's Schezwan Chutney have announced a partnership, with Ching's products taking centre stage in the Bigg Boss kitchen, the epicentre of all the drama, masala and gossip.
As part of the partnership, kitchen counters are topped with Ching’s products, bringing a meaningful "flavour" to the lives of housemates and the audience.
Commenting on its association, the Managing Director Ajay Gupta from Ching’s Schezwan Chutney said, “This meaningful partnership with Bigg Boss is an ideal place to showcase versatility in our product portfolio. Through this engagement, we wanted to expand our horizons beyond advertising and explore meaningful collaborations that will help to communicate our brand narrative and reach out to a wider audience who are fans of desi Chinese in India. Ching’s Schezwan Chutney symbolizes the spice and adds a zing of the BB house.”
Pavithra KR - Head, Revenue, Colors, Viacom18 says “Bigg Boss kitchen brews maximum melodrama in the house. Ching’s presence in the kitchen over the years has made Ching’s synonymous with the spicy affairs of the kitchen. This is yet another season of Bigg Boss, where we are associating with Ching’s as a special partner. The show’s high-octane visibility and buzz over the seasons has helped Ching’s in creating high recall among its target audience. This time around, we have witnessed a flavourful engagement with the consumers through multiple initiatives that have furthered the brand proposition.”
The 16th Season of Bigg Boss is focused on offering a robust experience to brand partners through means of Engagement, Excitement & Entertainment. The idea is to assist the brands in creating a powerful and impactful narrative that has the potential to build a lasting connection with the audience through content present in multiple markets cutting across geo-social cross-sections in India.
BIS as national standards body: HC asks Centre & BARC’s response
The Delhi HC has asked for responses to a petition seeking Bureau of Indian Standards to oversee the standards of TV audience measurement
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 10:46 AM | 1 min read
The Delhi high court has asked the Centre, Bureau of Indian Standards and BARC to respond to a petition that has sought for establishing BIS as the national standards body, media reports say.
As per the plea this would enable 'harmonious development' of activities related to TV audience measurement.
The bench has also issued notices to the MIB and IT ministry.
The petition has alleged that private bodies have come up with "arbitrary and unscientific" ways to determine audience measurement.
Viacom18 gets media rights for Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the Indian subcontinent
The network will broadcast the games in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 3:23 PM | 2 min read
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has today announced that Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18) has secured the exclusive media rights to broadcast the Olympic Games Paris 2024, plus non-exclusive rights to the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Through the agreement, Viacom18 will provide multi-platform coverage of the Games, and ensure free-to-air television coverage within the region.
“Fans across India and the Subcontinent will be able to witness the magic of the Olympic Games through this partnership with Viacom18,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. "As a dynamic sports and media market, this is an important strategic region for Olympic broadcasting, and this new media rights agreement will help us inspire fans and young people across these countries to engage with Olympic sports and the Olympic values."
“The Olympic Movement is getting stronger in India, buoyed by tremendous medal-winning performances by Indian athletes and their inspiring stories, a growing sporting culture and an exponentially increased access to top-level content for millions of Indian sporting fans on their devices,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “We are delighted that we can present live Olympics content to each and every Indian through our multiple platforms, and are proud to showcase the ultimate pursuit of sporting excellence all athletes embark upon to achieve the peak of sporting glory at Paris 2024.”
The IOC works with media companies around the world to ensure that as many people as possible are able to experience the magic of the Olympic Games. The Olympic media partnerships also contribute valuable revenue that ensures the long-term financial security of the Olympic Movement. The IOC retains just 10 per cent of these revenues, with the rest being distributed to support the staging of the Olympic Games, promote the worldwide development of sport and the Olympic Movement, and assist with the implementation of Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5.
Viacom18 to convert 2 Hindi movie channels to pay
The conversion will be effective from February 1
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Viacom18 has decided to convert its two Hindi movie channels Colors Cineplex Bollywood and Colors Cineplex Superhits from Free To Air (FTA) to pay channels. The conversion will be effective from February 1, 2023.
The channels will be priced at Rs 0.10. The broadcaster’s distribution arm IndiaCast published revised pricing on its website. The broadcaster had converted Colors Cineplex Superhits to FTA from pay in August this year. The channel was launched on April 1, 2022, while Colors Cineplex Bollywood was launched in 2021.
In the new RIO which will be effective from February 1, 2023, broadcasters will be discontinuing several bouquets and introducing some new ones. IndiaCast also published the new pricing of some channels which includes CNBC Awaz priced at Rs 0.10, Sports18 1 priced at Rs 8, Sports18 HD priced at Rs 10, Colors Bangla at Rs 7, Colors Odia at Rs 6, Colors Tamil at Rs 3, Colors Gujarati at Rs 6 and Colors Kannada Cinema at Rs 3.
Colors Rishtey recently pulled out of DD Free Dish, as previously reported by exchange4media. This is despite the channel's parent company, Viacom18, winning slots in the November e-auction. DD Free Dish was confirmed last month in a statement saying that both Sony Pal (owned by SPNI) and Colors Rishtey will be available on Free Dish from December.
However, Colors Cineplex Bollywood and Colors Cineplex Superhits will not be pulled out of Free Dish.
Disney Star to launch 9 channels in February
The broadcaster deferred the launch of these channels in December last year
By Sonam Saini | Dec 20, 2022 8:59 AM | 1 min read
Disney Star is set to launch nine new channels in February 2023. The broadcaster announced the launch of new channels while declaring the new tariff in compliance with New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0.
The channels to be launched next year includes two Hindi movie channels - Star Gold Romance and Star Gold Thrills, English movie channel - Star Movies Select, three sports channels - Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD and Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, one kids channel - Disney Channel HD, Tamil GEC Vijay Super HD and Malayalam movie channel - Asianet Movies HD.
The broadcaster had deferred the launch of these channels in December last year. The launch was later deferred. As earlier reported by exchange4media, the broadcaster was awaiting clarity on NTO 2.0 as the matter was expected to come up before the Supreme Court for a final hearing on November 30, 2021. The broadcaster has now decided to launch the remaining channels next year as NTO 2.0 will be implemented on February 1, 2023.
In 2022, the network launched several new channels, including Pravah Pictures, Star Kirano, and Star Kirano HD.
