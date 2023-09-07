Viacom18 bags media rights for Indian Super League
The telecast will be available for football fans in multiple languages and will also be streamed free on JioCinema
Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has announced Viacom18 Media Private Limited as the ‘new home of Indian Football’ for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. The 10th season of the Indian Super League kicks off on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, with a blockbuster clash between rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.
Viacom18 will be the exclusive media rights holder for ISL, India’s top-tier football league, across Digital and Linear TV platforms. The telecast will be available for football fans in multiple languages keeping in mind the diverse audience of the league, and will also be streamed free on JioCinema, read a press release.
“Over the past decade, ISL has proven to be a driving force behind the overall development of football in India both on and off the field. In its next phase of growth Viacom18 will be the perfect partner to take ISL to a larger audience, with its strong digital capabilities and connect with new-age sports fans. Viacom18’s digital streaming platform JioCinema, which will stream ISL for free, has brought a pioneering viewing experience through livestreaming of properties such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and the TATA IPL and it will continue to bring a similar experience for ISL,” the release stated.
Football Sports Development Limited Spokesperson said, “We are pleased to have Viacom18 as our media rights partner for the Indian Super League. When we set on our journey of ISL, we had the vision to revolutionise the Indian football ecosystem. As we enter our 10th year of growing football in India, it is great to associate with a partner who shares the same vision and believes in growing the consumption of football in the country. Viacom18’s proven record and impact in offering a fan-first football experience to the Indian audience, starting with the FIFA Football World Cup, makes them the best partner as we enter the next decade of growing Indian football.”
Viacom18 Media Private Limited Spokesperson, said, “Winning the streaming and broadcast rights to the ISL is a big step forward for us in the direction of building a glittering stable of footballing action. The ISL has led the resurgence of Indian football in recent years and coming on board with the league as the exclusive media partner enables us to contribute to the development of the sport in the country. We believe this is an exciting time in Indian football and through our extensive presentation of the league we aim to stoke a renewed interest in the heart of every Indian football lover.”
ISL Season 10 will kick off at prime time of 8:00 PM, with double headers starting at 5:30 PM.
Shah Rukh Khan chats with AI anchor Sana on ‘Jawan’
The actor is the third global icon to interact with Aaj Tak’s AI anchor after PM Modi and Brad Smith, Vice Chairman and President of Microsoft
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 10:53 AM | 1 min read
Actor Shahrukh Khan interacted with Aaj Tak’s AI anchor Sana during promotions for his upcoming movie ‘Jawan’.
“Aap ka charm dekh kar mere AI dil mein bhi kuch kuch hota hai,” the AI anchor told the actor.
With this interview, Sana has now interviewed the global icons like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Microsoft Vice Chairman and President Brad Smith, amongst others.
Launched end-March 2023, Sana is Aaj Tak and India’s first AI anchor. She has a daily appearance
on prime time and award-winning program Black and White apart from providing Weather updates,
Astrology and fact-checking programs for the channel.
Shahrukh Khan is currently promoting his forthcoming film Jawan and is known to be an early adopter of the power of technology and social media to inspire and connect with his millions of fans.
On Sunday, the trailer of his upcoming film was displayed on the towers of Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
IDBI Bank challenges NCLT order approving Zee-Sony merger
The bank has approached NCLAT
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 6:13 PM | 2 min read
Almost a month after a Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger scheme of media conglomerates ZEE and Sony, IDBI Bank has challenged the order before the appellate tribunal in New Delhi.
IDBI Bank, one of the lenders or creditors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) whose objections were dismissed by NCLT on August 10, have appealed before the NCLAT in the national capital.
The same was told by ZEEL to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday through a letter that read, “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations), this is to intimate you that the Company has been served with an appeal on behalf of IDBI Bank Limited against the Company before the NCLAT, Delhi, challenging the order dated August 10, 2023 passed by NCLT, Mumbai Bench approving the composite scheme of arrangement amongst Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited).”
On August 10, the Mumbai Bench of NCLT had given its nod to Zee's $10 billion merger with Culver Max. It had dismissed the objections raised by lenders including IDBI Trusteeship, IDBI Bank, Axis Finance, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co and Imax Corp.
NCLT had cleared the decks for the merger of ZEE and Sony after a roller-coaster ride of two years.
The journey of the merger began in December 2021 with ZEEL’s Board of Directors considering and approving the Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme), whereby the Company and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited, an affiliate of Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited), shall merge in Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
After getting the requisite approvals and NOCs from shareholders and certain regulators, including SEBI and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the company filed a petition with NCLT for approval of the scheme.
On July 11, the tribunal had reserved its order on the merger following hearing objections from several creditors, including Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co., IDBI Bank, IDBI Trusteeship and Imax Corp.
NDTV Rajasthan launched
This is the network’s second regional channel
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 3:11 PM | 1 min read
NDTV Rajasthan, NDTV’s second regional channel, launches on 5th September 2023.
“NDTV will bring its 35 years of journalism to the state, promising to go beyond politics. Our focus on ground reports will give the public that much needed voice. Our focus on hyper-local utility news, on issues that matter to the youth, on gender and climate, incisive coverage of the cities and villages, NDTV’s legacy of covering elections from the ground and intelligent analysis gives the regional channel a global touch. Our channel will focus on the rich cultural diversity of the state, its history, music, dance, entrepreneurship and language,” read a press release.
Sanjay Pugalia, NDTV’s Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief, reiterated the company’s commitment to journalism of trust.
“Our decision to go regional stems from our desire to provide hyper-local, relevant news to people living in Rajasthan. Our reporters and stringers will ensure no region, city or village feels alienated from the capital.”
Adding to the sentiment, Senthil Chengalvarayan, NDTV’s Executive Director added, “The launch of NDTV Rajasthan comes at a time when news has increasingly become limited to politics and not much else. We want to change this and ensure every citizen of Rajasthan feels that their voice matters.”
NDTV Rajasthan will be available on leading local cable and DTH networks.
NBDA expects swift action from BARC on I&B raw data missive
Asks ratings body why it didn’t proactively disclose the MIB order
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 8:25 AM | 4 min read
The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has written to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, seeking clarification on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's (MIB) letter on sharing Raw Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters.
In a letter to BARC India, the NBDA has expressed “dissatisfaction” and “shock” that the TV rating agency stayed mute about the letter and did not inform the stakeholders, namely the broadcasters. The NBDA also stated that the data had been inaccessible to broadcasters until this point.
“We would like to communicate our shock and disappointment that BARC has not only failed to share the RLD, as was directed in a transparent and equitable manner, much less it did not even bother to inform stakeholders about the receipt of the said letter from MoI&B till today. Also, there were some broadcasters expressing their worries about stalling of BARC ratings as suicidal and unilateral,” read the NBDA letter accessed by exchange4media.
BARC India has been asked to share RLD, which is consistent with TRAI's earlier recommendations from 2018 and later confirmed by the TRP Committee of 2021 in the aftermath of the TRP scam.
NBDA further added that it was shocking to all of them that the date of the said letter is August 10, 2023 (almost 13 days from the date the news was reported). “It is surprising and mysterious that BARC, despite having received the said letter almost 13 days back, has remained silent about the same without making a fair disclosure to the stakeholders i.e., the broadcasters. What is also pertinent is the fact that the data has remained inaccessible to broadcasters until this juncture,” mentioned the letter.
NBDA in its letter said, on perusal of the letter, it is apparent that MoI&B had clearly and categorically directed BARC to share RLD up to the preceding week [i.e RLD data for 1" Week (Week 10 of 2022) when the TRP is being reported for the "Wth week" (the last week )] with broadcasters in a transparent and equitable manner while ensuring that the integrity and confidentiality of the BARC Panel is maintained at all times. Further, all the requisites and the prescriptions of the said TRP Policy Guidelines in this respect must be adhered to by BARC.
NBDA said that clearly the smoke of these media reports on 9th & 10th August 2023 could not have been without any spark or fire and one of the reasons could have been the MoI&B letter, the contents of which were unknown till two days ago.
In the aforesaid background, NBDA called upon BARC India to clarify the following:
- What is the actual date of receipt of letter dated 10th August 2023 by BARC?
- Reason and rationale on why the said letter/contents of the said letter and directions therein were suppressed from the stakeholder broadcasters.
- What steps have been taken by BARC after the receipt of the said letter in terms of complying with the directions stated in the said letter?
- Has there been any other letter which is of relevance and pertinence received from MoI&B on the said subject in the interim?
- What is the decision of BARC in implementing the MoI&B direction whereby the RLD is given on the principle of "all to all" basis i.e., all channels’ data and that too on a weekly level to all broadcasters /BARC subscribers. The provision of such data should also promote an open data ecosystem bringing in more transparency and accountability. Also, the ability of such disclosures to identify:
a) Raw data without the outliers and
b) Raw data with the outliers, landing page, boot-up screen, and other marketing related activities.
Also, the data should be capable of addressing the concerns emanating from the 4 week rolling data.
6. Lastly, understanding of the MoI&B letter is the W- 1th week would mean release of all RLD starting from Week 10 of 2022 (Week 1th) and till the last Week i.e Week (nth).
NBDA concluded the letter asking BARC India for a swift action on the above questions.
MIB clarifies rule on net worth required for ‘Downlink Only’ satellite TV channels
The ministry said it has received representations from broadcasters having permission for 'Downlink only' TV channels that they are struggling to meet the revised minimum net worth requirement
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 7:09 PM | 3 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a clarification regarding minimum net worth requirement for 'Downlink Only' satellite TV Channels under the policy guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of satellite television channels in India, 2022.
This Ministry said that it has received representations from broadcasters having permission for 'Downlink only' TV channels who are struggling to meet the revised minimum net worth requirement as per the revised Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022 issued on November 9, 2022. As per Policy Guidelines, 2022, the networth requirement for Downlink Only' channel had been increased viz-a-viz policy guidelines, 2011.
The minimum net worth as per 2011 guidelines for downlinking of first (Non-News or News & Current Affairs) Television Channel was Rs 5 crore. While the minimum net worth as per policy guidelines 2022 for First News was Rs 20 crore and first Non-News was Rs 5 crore.
For downlinking each additional TV channel, the minimum net worth was Rs 2.50 crore and as per guidelines 2022, the additional news was Rs 5 crore and additional non-news Rs 2.50 crore.
The ministry said that the existing permission holders have brought to the Ministry's attention the following issues, namely: (a) That they serve as exclusive distributors of 'Downlink only' TV channels wherein they serve solely as intermediaries responsible for channel distribution to DTH and cable operators. They do not engage in content creation or editorial control. Their function is essentially that of a conduit for transmitting content, and thus, the need for a high net worth is unwarranted.
Further, for international channels, it has been pointed out that the downlinking permission is obtained through a local agent. The agent's primary responsibility is to ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines and distribute the channel to operators. Their income primarily comes from distribution fees, making their role more about logistics and administration rather than substantial financial investment. These distributors do not engage in producing or curating content, eliminating the need for investment in content creation infrastructure. As a result, the financial burden associated with maintaining a significant net worth is disproportionate to their role and responsibilities.
(c) The operations of Downlink only distributors involve basic logistics, such as managing transmissions, negotiating with operators, and ensuring regulatory compliance. This typically requires a small office space and minimal staff, making the need for an extensive net worth unnecessary. Thus, requiring a high net worth could potentially divert financial resources away from actual distribution operations.
(d) Downlink only distribution is often an attractive business venture for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) due to its manageable operational requirements and revenue potential. Imposing a high net-worth requirement could deter such entities from entering the market, limiting healthy competition and innovation.
According to MIB, the representation of these 'Downlink only' TV channels has been considered by this Ministry and in order to remove the genuine difficulties faced by such broadcasters, it is hereby clarified that in partial modification to the Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022 and 0. M. dated March 29, 2023 of MIB in this regard, the net worth requirement for 'Downlink only' TV Channels will be exempted from the increase as mandated in the Policy Guidelines of 2022 only if the permission holder is in the nature of an agent/ distributor and not a content creator/ aggregator.
Shemaroo Entertainment’s FY23 revenue up 46% YOY
The company’s total income for FY23 stands at Rs 538 crore
By Aditi Gupta | Sep 4, 2023 2:50 PM | 2 min read
Shemaroo Entertainment’s revenue has increased by 45.9 % to Rs 556.6 crore for the financial year 2022-23, the company said in its annual report.
The company’s total income was up to Rs 538 crore in FY23 from Rs 370 crore in FY22 while its total expenditure also saw a jump from Rs 363 crore to Rs 525 crore.
For the financial year 2022-23, Shemaroo’s EBITDA was Rs 473 million and the net profit was Rs 94 million. Its Profit After Tax (PAT) is Rs 7.2 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 6.4 crore in FY22.
The company’s digital media revenue for FY2022-23 stood at Rs 223.7 crore, a growth of 23.3% over the previous year contributing to 40% of the topline, while traditional media revenue stood at around INR 332.9 crore, a growth of 66.5% over previous year.
Hiren Gada, Whole Time Director and CEO of Shemaroo, said the company’s broadcasting business scaled new heights during FY22-23 as within three years of launch, it captured an impressive 9% market share in the highly competitive Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC) genre.
“Our broadcasting business continued to scale new heights during the year. Within three years of launch, we captured an impressive 9% market share in the highly competitive Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC) genre.
“This has been on the back of a strong content proposition on Shemaroo TV and Shemaroo Umang, where we launched four new original shows during the year. We recently launched our fourth broadcasting channel ‘Chumbak TV’, that offers animations shows and comedy content targeting the young Indians,” said Gada.
He also said that with a remarkable cumulative subscriber base exceeding 200 million across Shemaroo’s diverse YouTube channels, its viewership continued to soar.
“Each day, with over 100 million views, we solidified our presence as a prominent content provider. Our pride and joy, the renowned ‘Shemaroo Filmi Gaane’ channel, soared to incredible heights, becoming the 8th most subscribed channel in India and an impressive 22nd globally,” Gada said.
Want to repeat US’s success in India: Sony CEO on merger with ZEE
In an interview, Kenichiro Yoshida has said that instead of solely pursuing subscriber numbers the company wants to do content creation as well
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 2:21 PM | 1 min read
Sony Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida has told Financial Times that the entertainment field is in the development phase in India.
In the context of its merger with Zee, the report says the company hopes it can repeat its success in the US in India.
Sony is expected to distribute titles across multiple rival streaming platforms to maximise profits, instead of launching its own streaming service. “There is various competition out there (in India) but instead of solely pursuing subscriber numbers, we want to do content creation as well. If necessary, we will consider offering our content to other platforms,” Yoshida has said in the interview.
The CEO is also cautious about Sony-Zee’s prospects in sports. “Sports is very attractive for us, but there is no ownership so, personally, I think it is better to be able to hold and spread intellectual property for long-term sustainable growth.”
