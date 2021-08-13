TV Today Q1 consolidated revenue up 21% to Rs 212.46 crore

Revenue from operations jumped 22% to Rs 203.88 crore

Updated: Aug 13, 2021 6:44 PM
tv today

TV Today Network, which owns and operates news channels like Aaj Tak and India Today TV, has seen a 21% growth in total income at Rs 212.46 crore for the quarter ended 30th June as against Rs 175.45 crore.

Revenue from operations jumped 22% to Rs 203.88 crore compared to Rs 167.68 crore.

Total expenses increased 10% to Rs 162.19 crore from Rs 147.64 crore. Net profit was up by 193% at Rs 37.34 crore, as against Rs 12.76 crore.

Revenue from TV broadcasting business rose 18% to Rs 162.77 crore from Rs 137.79 crore. Operating profit from the segment jumped 44% to Rs 38.18 crore from Rs 26.56 crore.

Radio broadcasting revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3.03 crore, compared to Rs 0.23 crore. Operating loss from the segment shrank 26% to Rs 4.13 crore as against Rs 5.6 crore.

Revenue from Others segment rose 38% to Rs 38.11 crore compared to Rs 27.55 crore. Operating profit from the segment more than doubled to Rs 11.36 crore, compared to Rs 5.51 crore.

