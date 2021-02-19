TV saw 1500 new advertisers in Jan 2021: TAM AdEx

The month of January 2021 witnessed a decline in the count of new advertisers on TV as compared to January 2020, according to TAM adex data. However, the TV advertising volume grew by 34% this year in January as compared to previous year same period. Data shows that over 1500 new advertisers advertised on TV in Jan’21 versus Jan’20.

The count of total advertisers in Jan’20 was 3,000+ whereas the same in November and December was 2900+ and 2300+ respectively. Meanwhile, over 1900 exclusive advertisers were missing in January this year as compared to Jan’20.

However, for any advertiser or industry, two quarters of the year, (AMJ) April, May, June, and October- November- December (OND), are very critical since around 60% of their revenues is pumped into them. “JFM (January - February- March) is of lesser importance as compared to OND. But if we take JFM as Q-o-Q, then it will be higher as March is a very critical month for the finance sector, student sector and others. Also, it's a year-end in March. People try to burn whatever money is left in March,” explained Deepak Sharma, Managing Director, North-Starcom MediaVest Group.

Whitehat Education Technology has emerged as the top advertisers in January’21. Dhani services, Airtel Payment Bank, International Cricket Council, Honda Cars India, Thangamayil Jewellery, Piccadily Agro Industries, Accenture Solutions, Ather Energy, and Acko General Insurance were the other brands who were the top ten new advertisers on TV last month.

“Some of the sectors got impacted during the pandemic period-- Auto, Hospitality, and travel sector--, which are the highest spenders, saw downward trend last year and hence the advertising got impacted,” added Sharma.

Whitehat Education Technology, Dhani Services, and Yamaha Motor India were the top new advertisers in Jan'21 compared to Jan'20, Nov'20, and Dec'20 respectively.

“Service providers, online education, edutech and e-commerce are some of the categories, which are expected to grow this year as well. Apart from these loan services and service sector, which has gone down might pick up in coming months,” said an industry observer. “Even though the count of new advertisers might low, the spends were not cut down by the other advertisers. A lot of advertisers who were present last year belong to the categories which are yet to recover. However, now spends are not pulled out, advertisers are only spending more on TV.”

As per the data, four out of the top 10 new advertisers in Jan'21 over Jan'20 were from the Services sector while two were from the Auto sector.

According to The Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2021, while the first three quarters saw TV de-grow by 31% over 2019, Q4’20 grew by 66% over Q3 2020, recording a high 56% growth over Q4 2019. TV’s share of ADEX increased to 42% from 37% in 2019.

As per the report, in terms of categories, the biggest growth in the COVID-19 year has come predictably from the e-commerce category which recorded a 95% growth over 2019 and with its share in TV ADEX moving up by 6% points from 5% to 11%. Within e-commerce in addition to online shopping, mobile wallets and media/entertainment / social media / OTT were the leading categories.

The next biggest growth came from the education sector, again due to the growing popularity of online education with strongly-emerging brands like WhiteHat Junior, Vedantu, and Byju’s. Share of education went up by 3% points from 1% to 4%. Significantly, the share of telecom went down from 12% to 8%.

