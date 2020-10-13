TRP racket: Another accused arrested from UP

The accused is a former employee of Hansa Market Research

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 13, 2020 9:31 AM
TV

A former employee with Hansa Market Research Pvt Ltd (Hansa), Vinay Tripathi, has been arrested in the TRP racket case, media reports have said.

The fifth arrest in the case was made in UP. Tripathi is said to have instructed another accused who has already been arrested.

The bank accounts of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema and its owners have been frozen, reports said.

Tags Hansa TRP racket arrest
