TRP announcement brings cheer to TV news advertisers

Industry heads say they are relieved because the absence of ratings has created a huge vacuum for agencies, channels and clients

The MIB’s directive to BARC asking the broadcaster’s body to release ratings for the category on an immediate basis has been welcomed by news channel advertisers. The move has left the entire ecosystem of stakeholders relieved and positive as the 15-month-long blackout of data was creating problems for the channels as well as the advertisers.

Top advertisers on news channels are quite relieved about the announcement as TRPs have been the biggest metric for them to advertise on television.

“The inordinate delay in BARC ratings affected both brands and advertising agencies. Hope such a situation doesn’t arise in the future. Thankfully, now we will get to know who is watching what. I don’t think there would be any drastic shift in the ratings of various news channels. However, if it happens, then it would bring change in ad investments,” Sam Balsara, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Madison World and Madison Communications remarked.

Mind expert Anil Solanki says, “It is a welcoming move to get the ratings back into the system. The absence of ratings has created a huge vacuum for the agency, channels and clients.”

JK Tyre CMO Amit Gujral has welcomed the directive saying, “Data centricity for every business is critical and therefore revision to get the correct information is critical for marketers to plan accordingly.”

Maruti Suzuki Executive Director - Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava expressed a similar sentiment, “News genre is very important for the advertisers in the auto sector, especially Maruti. We rely heavily on the news segments due to their high frequency and engagement. In the absence of BARC ratings, we were unsure about our ad spend despite hefty investment - 20-25% of our total TV ad spend - on the news genre. The news channels have even hiked the ad rates last year without any rationale.”

Monthly ratings are better than no ratings, says Srivastava, adding, “With the BARC data, we would be able to decipher clearly how much we need to invest and where. My prognosis is that BARC ratings will also lead to a major shift in ad spend within the genres and within the news channels.”

Dabur Head of Media Rajiv Dubey notes, “It has been very unfair on us advertisers – who are actually the ones spending money – to not have access to critical TRP data. That is the role of BARC and if they are not supplementing that data, they are basically not doing their job. I hope they are quick to release the data now so we can have a clear idea of what’s happening in the industry.”

He adds, “Even if we look at the reports that indicate that the data was stopped because some channels were found manipulating the data, there were also some Marathi channels involved in the alleged scandal. But why has the news genre been singled out for so long, I don’t understand? If something is wrong with the system, then fix the system and not keep the information hidden from us.”

Dubey was also not very supportive of the new system of releasing data on a monthly basis. “It should be the same across genres. It is definitely unfair to the advertisers to not have access to regular data.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)