The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued letters to TV broadcasters seeking compliance details regarding the implementation of New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0. The regulator has granted 10 days time to the broadcasters to provide the compliance report.

The letter states that the NTO 2.0 barring the second twin condition has been upheld by the Bombay High Court. It asks the non-compliant broadcasters to comply with the new regulation and provide a compliance report in 10 days.

The TRAI will decide its next move once the broadcasters send their responses. The regulator is most likely to issue Show Cause Notices (SCN) to broadcasters, since most of them are non-compliant with NTO 2.0.

It is pertinent to note that the NTO 2.0 matter is currently pending in the Supreme Court. During the hearing on 1st October, the apex court had refused to grant interim relief to broadcasters and had put up the matter for final hearing on 30th November.

“The request for interim relief is rejected at this stage, as this batch of matters is directed to be listed before the appropriate Court for final disposal on 30.11.2021,” the two member bench of Justices Uday Lalit and Ravindra Bhat had said in an order dated 1st October.

In order to facilitate the disposal, we request the learned counsel appearing for all the parties to file their written submissions [not exceeding three pages] on or before 12.11.2021, the order stated further.

The bench also made clear that Convenience Compilations filed by Liz Mathew, learned Advocate for Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundations & Others will be taken as base volumes.

“Copies of these Convenience Compilations shall be shared digitally with all the learned counsel, who may make cross-references to the particular pages from these Convenience Compilations in their written submissions,” the order reads.

