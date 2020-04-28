TRAI issues recommendations to review TV audience measurement & rating system in India

The regulatory authority has raised concerns about BARC with respect to its structure, governance, operations, transparency & accountability

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has said in its recommendation that stakeholders are not satisfied with BARC’s rating service, owing to its lack of transparency in sharing the methodology and the representation of the panel home amongst the various platform types. TRAI also mentioned that the objectivity and neutrality are compromised with IBF holding a majority in BARC.

Also, there is no transparency over the original collected data, and the difference between the original and the final data released to the market. The low sample to universe ratio in many markets has led to erratic viewership behaviour, resulting in misinterpretation of viewing behaviour. And even after investing heavily on technology, BARC data is still delayed by a week and is not presented daily.

In the light of these issues, TRAI has released its recommendation on ‘Review of Television Audience Measurement and Rating System in India’.

As per the TRAI official press note, MIB notified policy guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India on 10 January 2014. Under these guidelines, the industry-led body BARC was accredited by MIB on 28 July 2015, to carry out the television ratings in India. BARC commenced its operations in 2015 and since then it is the sole provider of TV rating services on a commercial basis.

TRAI said that several concerns relating to neutrality and reliability of the existing rating system have been raised by stakeholders, which necessitated a need to review the existing TV audience measurement and rating system in India.

Accordingly, TRAI suo-moto issued a consultation paper on ‘ Review of TV audience measurement and ratings in India on 3 December 2018 for seeking comments of stakeholders on the issues related to review of the existing system. The last date for submission of the comments was 15 February 2019, and that of the counter-comments was 28 February 2019. TRAI received 23 comments and 3 counter comments.

After considering all comments received from stakeholders during the consultation process and further analysis of the issues, the authority has finalised its recommendation. Some of the salient features of the recommendation are: