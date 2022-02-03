TRAI extends NTO 2.0 implementation deadline to June 1

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadline for the implementation of New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0 to June 1, 2022. The earlier deadline was April 2022.



“All distributors of television channels shall ensure that with effect from June 1, 2022 services to the subscribers are provided as per the bouquets or channels opted by the subscribers,” the TRAI said in a letter to the broadcasters and distribution platform operators (DPOs).



The regulator said it has received several representations from the stakeholders requesting for extension of time limit for implementation of New Regulatory Framework 2020 due to the COVID situation. The stakeholders have told TRAI that most of their staff were affected with Covid-19 and many were unable to attend the office due to guidelines issued by the state governments. Besides, their staff /linked local cable operators are finding it difficult to reach the COVID impacted subscribers/areas for collection of choices etc.



“Keeping in view the current pandemic situation across the country and requests received from stakeholders for extension of time for implementation of New Regulatory Framework 2020, TRAI decided to extend the time limit for implementation of New Regulatory Framework 2020," the TRAI said.



Accordingly, broadcasters will have to report to the authority, any change in name, nature, language, Maximum Retail Price (MRP) per month of channels, composition of bouquets and MRP of bouquets of channels by February 28, 2022 and simultaneously publish such information on their websites. Broadcasters who have already submitted their RIOs in compliance with the New Regulatory Framework may also revise their RIOs by February 28, 2022.



The regulatory body also directed all the DPOs to report to the authority the Distributor Retail Price (DRP) of pay channels, composition of bouquet of pay channels /free-to-air channels and DRP of bouquets of pay channels by March 31, 2022, and simultaneously publish such information on their websites. The DPOs who have already submitted their RIOs in compliance with the New Regulatory Framework may also revise their RIOs by March31, 2022.