Times Network issues updated social media policy for employees, consultants
As per the new policy, if employees fail to comply with its list of 19 dos and don'ts, it will invite disciplinary measures amounting to termination in some cases
According to media reports, the company has asked its journalists not to post any messages, comments, or content which is likely to create controversy or is in contradiction to the company or its channels’ views or reporting. Employees have also been told not to post their personal view on any issues that are political or religious in nature. Further, employees cannot share anti-secular and anti-social content on any social media platform.
As per the updated policy, employees cannot express any political affiliation or political preference or any direct or indirect support to any political party. Employees have been asked not to retweet, post or even like any posts put out by competing channels and also other media platforms from either print, broadcast and digital, that don’t belong to the Times Network. Non-compliance with this rule would tantamount to working in favour of competitors, the policy states.
Times Network employees will have to immediately remove any post or tweet from their account when notified by the company. Furthermore, employees will have to add a star mark below every post to make it clear that content belongs to a third party.
Another highlight of the updated policy is that Times Network will have the first opportunity to publish the exclusive content brought in by reporters, and they will not have permission to put it out on their profiles/handles. Employees will also have to update the network about all accounts handled and operated by them, and cannot publish any unaired video or audio clip without the clearance of the Social Media Editor.
