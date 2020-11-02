‘Ticket to Hollywood’ to address demand for movies in regional languages: Kartik Mahadev

In a pan-network offering, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has launched a property called ‘Ticket to Hollywood’, which will bring the latest Hollywood movies in dubbed languages across ZEE movies channels. Through this new property, Zee will premiere Hollywood blockbusters in 10 languages across its 12 movie channels starting from November 1.

“There was demand for movies in regional languages while the supply was sporadic. The genesis of ‘Ticket to Hollywood’ was to address this gap in consumer need through a multi-channel, multi-language offering of the latest blockbuster movies,” shared Kartik Mahadev, Business Head, Premium Channels, ZEEL.

According to industry reports, gross collections for Hollywood movies inclusive of dubbed releases, has seen a massive upsurge with a 204% growth in just six years since 2013. “There is enough consumer evidence to suggest the growing popularity of Hollywood movies across the country with an aspirational audience looking at movies as a window to the world. Listening to our consumers we launched ‘Flix for All’ and witnessed a +41% jump in viewership when the subscribers of &flix were given the choice of watching their favourite Hollywood blockbuster movies in the language of their choice,” he added.

Launching this new property through the network’s movie channels, Mahadev told that their value consumer is ‘the movie lover’- who could be from any region or town class. Talking about the target audience, he explained, “They are highly aspirational, youthful, and look to Hollywood movies as more than entertainment. From a self-improvement lens these large canvas movies make them imagine big and grow their global connectedness. They are individuals for whom dubbed Hollywood movies and Action/ Superhero franchises have become an entry point to Hollywood and are regular viewers on Hindi/ Regional movie channels, specifically action movies. ‘Ticket to Hollywood’ broadens access to Hollywood movies across the width and breadth of the country, bringing the biggest Hollywood movies closer to fans across the country.”

‘Ticket To Hollywood’ will see Hollywood’s latest and top-rated movies across ZEE channels, dubbed in regional languages. Starting with the mega-movie event of the year with the premiere of Hollywood’s only superhero blockbuster in 2020, the Vin Diesel starrer ‘Bloodshot’ made available across 12 channels in 10 languages, the future line-up will include some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters like ‘Spider Man: Far From Home; Jumanji-The Next Level; Bad Boys For Life and others in the pipeline

The network (&flix) has also commissioned Nielsen to conduct a study that draws insights from 1500+ movie lovers across metros and non-metro cities including – Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Indore. The report delves into how Hollywood enjoys a universal appeal in India and highlights the consumer preferences, attitudes and behaviours, truly giving an insight into the lifestyles and mindsets of the movie buffs in India. The findings reveal how Hollywood blockbusters and heroes act as a gateway for viewers to unlock unlimited possibilities.

“The findings from the consumer study only further bolster the claim that Hollywood movies aren’t just for the English-speaking audiences living in metros. Today we see movie enthusiasts in Bharat and India with the same level of passion and connectedness to the global fan following and the &flix study delves deeper into understanding the mind of the movie fan. For instance, the study revealed that 7 in 10 Bollywood / Regional viewers enjoy dubbed versions of Hollywood films but find limited options of movies in their preferred language. With ‘Ticket To Hollywood’ ZEE takes the experience to the next level by engaging with a larger community of enthusiasts who now have a chance to witness their favorite heroes from Hollywood in the language of their choice,” said Mahadev.