Tata Sky Astro Duniya to offer curated content created by celebrity astrologers

Tata Sky has added a new platform service - Tata Sky Astro Duniya - to its vast bouquet of interactive services. Joining hands with Dominiche Productions Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sky Astro Duniya offers curated content created by celebrity astrologers making the service a one-stop destination into the world of Astrology, Numerology, Vastu and many more.

Tata Sky Astro Duniya will bring non-stop and ad free access of astrology content for subscribers, featuring a wide range of services from Numerology to Horoscope, Tarot reading to Reiki, Vastu to Fengshui, Vedic Astrology to Palmistry and Face Reading on a single platform. The service boasts of a line-up of celebrity experts like Munisha Khatwani, Dr. Sundeep Kochar, Biindu Khuraana, Rasesh Shah, Dr. Jai Madaan, Dr. Jyoti Jhangiani, Greenstone Lobo, Dimple Luniya and many more. Additionally, the service allows subscribers to get personalised predictions wherein they can ask a question to an expert anytime between Monday to Friday by emailing their queries. Around 5 to 10 questions will be answered by renowned celebrity astrologer, Narendra Bunde.

Subscribers can get access at no additional cost to Kundali making, Daily Horoscope and features like ask a genie by accessing the service through the Tata Sky Mobile App. Additionally, all subscribers of the service can press the red button on their remote and get daily predictions and fortune cookies. Famous astrologers on the platform can be contacted easily via call/chat. All this and more makes Tata Sky Astro Duniya an ideal window into the world of astrology.

Commenting on the launch, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer said, “At Tata Sky we have a diverse portfolio of platform services and believe in constantly strengthening them. With Tata Sky Astro Duniya we aim to provide our subscribers with information on various aspects of life and home using astrology, numerology, vastu from credible astrology experts, including personalized consultations. We thank Dominiche Productions for helping us develop this property and are confident that our promotional campaign featuring actor Vinay Pathak will create great buzz for the service.”

Utpal Vaishnav Director Dominiche Productions said, "When me and my co-founding partner Adarsh Gupta started our journey with Dominiche, we had set out a very clear objective for our Company, to dominate scalable genres of the future. Astrology, given its generic appeal in India came up as a great opportunity to go after as a pioneering initiative. We are honoured to join hands with Tata Sky to bring to the audiences a credible Astrology offering that would make for a compelling watch.”

The service is now available to all subscribers on #512 at an optimised cost of Rs.2 per day after the first 10 days at no additional cost.

As part of their platform service offerings, Tata Sky has a robust and vast range of offerings – including Tata Sky Fitness, Tata Sky Cooking, Tata Sky Theatre, Tata Sky Beauty to name a few.