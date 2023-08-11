Sun TV revenue up by 10.38% for Q1 FY24
Sun TV Network Ltd has reported a revenue increase of 10.38 % for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 at Rs 1317.78 crore from 1,193.9 crore from the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The advertising revenue for the quarter saw a decline from Rs 343.17 crore last year Q1 to Rs 339.10 crores for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
In its financial statement for the 1st quarter of FY 2023-24, Sun TV said that its profit after tax rose by 18.5 % at Rs 582.80 crores, up from 491.6 crore in the last fiscal.
The domestic subscription was up by 6.02 % for the quarter at Rs 435.34 crores as against Rs 410.61 crores for the corresponding quarter last year.
The EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was up by 2.96 % Rs 786.46 crore as against Rs 763.83 crores for the same quarter previous fiscal.
The operating expenses of the company went up from Rs 157 crore in Q1 FY23 to Rs 191 crores in Q1 FY24 while the cricket franchise fee rose from Rs 47.47 crores to Rs 105.02 crores in Q1 FY24. Sun TV owns cricket franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Income from these franchises was recorded at Rs 512.6 crore at the end of Q1.
Depreciation and amortisation expenses of the company came down to Rs 89.5 crores in Q1 FY24 from Rs 212.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Further, at the board meeting, the Board of Directors declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.6.25 per share (125 %) on a face value of Rs.5.00 per share.
e4m NEWSNEXT Summit is back with its 12th edition
It is a forum for the industry to find ways to address issues facing News TV
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 8:57 AM | 1 min read
e4m’s annual media summit, popularly called the NEWSNEXT SUMMIT, is back with its 12th edition.
NEWSNEXT SUMMIT brings together thought leaders from News TV, Media Experts, Advertisers, Brand Marketers, Academicians and Global Media Leaders to discuss the future of TV News.
As we know TV newsrooms are preparing for the changes sweeping over them and seem uncertain where the changes would lead. The sheer speed of change has outstripped our ability to understand it all.
News TV is also shifting from serving a TV audience to serving audiences no matter where they are-essentially, going from a TV broadcaster to an overall broadcaster. News TV is at the cusp of a big change, from format to content to credibility of the content, there is so much to debate about.
NEWSNEXT is the forum for the industry to look within, to discuss and find ways to address issues facing News TV.
The event will be held on 27th August, 2023 from 9 am to 5 PM at Radisson Noida.
Is another news rating blackout in the offing?
The NBF has written a letter to the MIB claiming that a group of broadcasters are attempting ‘to impede the ongoing transparent process of publishing weekly ratings for the news genre’
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Aug 10, 2023 8:41 AM | 3 min read
More than a year after the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) resumed ratings for news channels, there are speculations that there might be another blackout. According to industry sources, few prominent news channels are demanding discontinuation of ratings ahead of crucial year 2024, that has a series of elections. Notably, five state elections and Lok Sabha polls are due in next one year, spiking the demand for news.
Pre-empting a possibility of discontinuation of ratings, the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on August 8 reached out to the Information and Broadcasting Minister seeking relief. The body in its letter has claimed that a group of broadcasters are attempting “to impede the ongoing transparent process of publishing weekly ratings for the news genre.”
The letter, a copy of which is available with exchange4media, reads, “We write to you, with severe concern, to request that there is no disruption in the publishing of ratings for the news genre as disseminated by the rating agency BARC. News ratings are the lifeline of honest news organisations whose existence and sustenance are measured and delivered based on the performance of their weekly ratings by their viewers across India.”
Other industry body of news broadcasters NBA held a meeting on August 4 to discuss the issue. However, there was no consensus on the matter.
When contacted for comment, M K Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Times Network, said they are surprised that such a conversation has come up for discussion. “In October 2020, when the ratings were blacked out, there was a bonafide reason, Mumbai police had unearthed a scandal. However, during the interim period, BARC management has changed; there is a new board, a new chairman and a new head for the technical committee. We don’t have any doubts on the veracity of the data nor do we doubt any wilful tampering etc.”
“The process and transparency are a matter of continuous improvement, and that is being done by the BARC management, which has been quite responsive. We don’t see any reason why the ratings should be discontinued,” he told e4m.
The BARC suspended ratings for news channels in October 2020 after allegations that channel ratings were rigged by a few influential broadcasters like Republic TV. Ratings had remained suspended for 18 months. It was only after government intervention that the ratings were resumed in March 2022.
Following an order from the MIB, the BARC reviewed its processes, protocols and oversight mechanism and initiated changes in the governance structure. Following an industry-wide consultative process, the BARC team developed the augmented data reporting standards for news and special interest genres. According to the revised approved standards, audience estimates for these genres will only be released based on a four-week rolling average every week, BARC had said in a statement releasing the first weekly data.
e4m reached out to all stakeholders for comments on the matter, but is yet to get any response.
15th edition of ENBA to be held on August 27
The event brings together the news TV ecosystem and is a true celebration of TV journalism
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 8:30 AM | 2 min read
The 15h edition of the country’s biggest News TV Awards, popularly known as e4m News Broadcast Awards (ENBA), will be hosted on 27th August, 2023.
ENBA was set up in the year 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in Television News, to reward broadcasters and industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of Television Broadcasting in India.
This year we received over 2,000 nominations and we will be recognising the most deserving TV News Channels and the people behind them at this event. From categories like Best News Channel of the Year Hindi & English, Best CEO of the year, Best Editor in Chief, Best Anchors among other categories, ENBA recognises and celebrates TV journalism.
Over the years the ENBA jury has been led by eminent names like: Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik, Former President – Nasscom, Sh. Kailash Satyarthi, Dr. Nasim Zaidi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Mr. S.Y. Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Mr. N. Ram, Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-Chief, The Hindu and Group Newspapers, and Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Former Managing Director of Star India.
This year, the Jury was led by Sh. Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India.
With over 450 news channels in the country today, how many times have you seen them come together on one platform? At ENBA we do it each year. We bring the News TV ecosystem together. On the awards night, channels across the nation are focused on these awards. Each moment is celebrated on prime time, making it a unique event that gets nationwide attention for six hours non stop. Be part of the celebration, join us on 27th August at Radisson Noida.
Entry by invite only.
NCLT verdict on ZEE-Sony merger today
The tribunal reserved its order on July 10 after the arguments were concluded by all parties
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 8:40 AM | 2 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will pronounce the much-awaited verdict on the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Sony Pictures) today.
The tribunal reserved its order on July 10 after the arguments were concluded by all parties.
Lenders like IndusInd Bank Ltd and Axis Bank moved the tribunal against the ZEE-Sony merger, seeking that ZEEL cleared its dues before the merger.
Axis is seeking Rs 150 crore for money owed by Essel Group companies — Primat Infrapower & Multiventures Private Limited and Cyquator Media Services.
Zee Entertainment had stood as a guarantor of a loan worth Rs 150 crore given by IndusInd Bank to Siti Networks, which is an Essel group company. NCLT has also admitted a separate plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Siti.
In December 2021, ZEEL and Sony Pictures reached an agreement to combine their businesses and approached the NCLT for approval.
During the hearings, Zeel's advocate informed the court that the scheme of arrangement between ZEEL and Culver Max Entertainment (Sony) has been approved by 99.97% of shareholders and the regulatory bodies.
End of May, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had set aside the NCLT order directing the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to review their initial approvals for the merger.
On 11 May, the NCLT had in its order directed the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange to reconsider their approvals, reassess and validate the clauses of the merger.
Once the verdict is out, ZEE shall get the physical copy of the order in 15 days and then file with ROC for the merger of Zee-Sony. Separately, it would go to SEBI for the de-listing of Zee shares and re-listing of the merged entity. Post NCLT approval, the process shall take 2.5-3.5 months, a report from Dolat Capital said.
Q1FY24: ZEE reports 8% YoY growth in operating revenue at Rs 1984 crore
Subscription revenue up 18% YoY to Rs 907 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 6:08 PM | 3 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has reported a 7.6% growth in operating revenue at Rs 1983.8 crore in Q1 FY24 against Rs 1845.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
The company’s advertising revenue decreased by 4% to Rs 940 crore from Rs 976.3 crore. The domestic advertising revenue saw a decline of 6.4 % in Q1 FY24 at Rs 901.8 crore from Rs 976.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
It said there was a muted Ad spending environment as Q1 started off on a soft note, with IPL during the first two months of the quarter, adding that green shoots emerged towards the quarter end, with early signs of Ad spends led by FMCG starting to pick up.
The subscription revenue for the company was up by 18 % from Rs 771.7 crore to Rs 907.49 crore as “it was driven by the pick up in subscription revenue post NTO 3.0 and ZEE5.”
EBITDA for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 154.9 crore, down by 42 % from the same quarter previous year and PAT (profit after tax) was down by 97 % this quarter YoY basis.
ZEEL’s total expenditure went up from Rs 1654.1 crore to Rs 1927 crore.
On the other hand, ZEE5 saw a YoY revenue growth of 21% at Rs 194 crore.
The company said that its content continues to perform well and strong engagement is continuing
Zee Music Company (ZMC), the 2nd Largest Music Label with 137 million subscribers on YouTube, witnessed a 13% QoQ growth on video views and added three million subscribers during the quarter.
The company said that its Board of Directors at a meeting in December 2021, considered and approved the Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme), whereby the Company and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited, an affiliate of Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited), shall merge in Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
“After receipt of requisite approvals / NOC's from shareholders and certain regulators including SEBI, CCI, ROC etc. the Company filed a petition with NCLT for approval of the Scheme which has been heard and currently reserved for final order. The order shall be effective after the NCLT approval and balänce regulatory approvals and completion of closing formalities,” it said.
The management as part of its portfolio rationalisation initiative and conditions of impending merger is in the process of either liquidating / discontinuing / selling certain entities (primarily Margo Networks Private Limited).
“Basis the same, the management has classified the investment in relation to these entities as Non-current Assets held for sale/disposal. Considering these assets are held for sale, the assets have been recorded at their realisable value, accordingly during the quarter ended 30 June 2023 and quarter and year ended 31 March 2023, the Company has recorded an impairment of Rs 211 lakhs and Rs 33,138 lakhs respectively on such assets which has been disclosed as an exceptional item.
“During the year ended 31 March 2023, the impact on consolidated financial results was Rs 9,757 lakhs as the losses incurred by such entities in the earlier financial years was recorded in the consolidated financial statements of those respective years. During the quarter ended 30 June 2023, the management of the Company has estimated liability to fund the closure costs at Rs 3,240 lakhs, which has been approved by the board subsequent to the quarter end, which has been treated as an exceptional item,” it said.
The merger related cost for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 706.4 crore, up from Rs 149 crore last fiscal.
All about Gaurav Shah, long term Adani Group loyalist & new HR Head of NDTV
Shah has a big task at hand- aligning talent with the fresh strategic direction of the NDTV Group
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 2:17 PM | 3 min read
Gaurav Shah, who was recently given the role of General Manager & Sr. Business Partner, Adani Enterprises Ltd will now head the HR function at NDTV Group.
Shah will take over from long time NDTV hand and Roy's loyalist, Anuradha Srinivasan, who was the Head of HR at NDTV Group.
After taking over the reins of the nearly four decade old entity, Adani Enterprises Ltd is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company.
When NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy left the company’s board in December 2022, it was followed by the resignation of some top names who were associated with the group for decades. From Sr. Journalist and Executive Editor of NDTV India Ravish Kumar, to NDTVs Group President Suparna Singh, Chief Strategy Officer- Arijit Chatterjee and Chief Technology and Product Officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi, there was an exodus of sorts.
Among other well known faces, Sreenivasan Jain announced his resignation from NDTV in January 2023. He was associated with the news channel for 28 years. Few days later, Nidhi Razdan who had worked at NDTV 24×7 for over two decades also quit.
While announcing these resignations, NDTV, in a regulatory filing had stated, "The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company."
When the NDTV Group’s downsizing began, Jayati Roy, who was the HR Head chose to quit and Anuradha Srinivasan Srinivasan took over the role.
Srinivasan who moved out after a long stint had joined NDTV as front office executive. Over the next few years she rose through the ranks and was later appointed as the Chief Production Controller of NDTV and subsequently as Head of HR at NDTV Group.
When we spoke to some former employees they told e4m that despite not having any formal training in the HR function, Srinivasan still oversaw the massive HR operations at the group.
Long Term Adani Group Loyalist
Shah has been associated with Adani Enterprises Ltd for close to a decade. He joined Adani Enterprises Ltd in 2014 as Manager, Lead Talent Execution. After three years and four months in his initial role he was promoted to Senior Manager, Human Resources in 2018.
In 2020, Shah took over as Deputy General Manager & Sr. HR Business Partner and given his outstanding performance he was further promoted to lead as Associate General Manager & Sr. HR Business Partner in 2022.
As HR Leader Shah has 19+ years of experience in driving various strategic & innovative HR initiatives aligned with business priorities to foster a high performance culture and engagement. He has a breadth of experience across multiple geographies & versatile industries including IT/ITES, Telecom & integrated Infrastructure with conglomerates.
Prior to joining Adani Group, Shah was associated with Tata Teleservices Ltd as Dy. Manager, Human Resource. He has also served stint at Reliance Communications as Assistant Manager, Human Resources.
Shah holds Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management, Strategy & Leadership from Emeritus, Singapore.
Shah has a big task at hand- aligning talent with the fresh strategic direction of the NDTV Group and given his track record at Adani Enterprises Ltd, industry insiders expect a big overhaul of the HR function under his leadership over the next few months.
TRAI to DPOs: Deploy certified conditional access & subscriber management systems
The certification process will enable the standardisation of CAS and SMS in the systems deployed by Distribution Platform Operators
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 12:55 PM | 1 min read
TRAI has issued an order to all distribution platform operators (DPOs) that in case a new CAS/SMS is to be deployed on or after 01st March 2024, then they should only deploy such CAS and SMS systems that are tested by a testing lab accredited by TEC and certified by TEC or any other agency as designated by the authority.
Further, the DPOs have been told to get their existing CAS and SMS upgraded to such CAS and SMS that are duly tested and certified by TEC to meet the requirements specified under Schedule IX of the Interconnection Regulations, 2017, on or before 1st March 2025.
The certification process would enable the standardisation of CAS and SMS in the systems deployed by Distribution Platform Operators, which would enable access to only subscribed television channels to the subscribers and thereby ensuring a check on piracy. Also, the broadcasters will get their fair share of revenues, the regulatory body has said.
