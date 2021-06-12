Sun TV Networks reports PAT of Rs 487.86 crore in Q4

The company's total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 stood at Rs 802.55 crore, as against Rs 758.13 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020

Sun TV Network has posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 487.86 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to Rs 245.23 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company said in the BSE filing that the company's total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, stood at Rs 802.55 crore against Rs 758.13 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The consolidated revenue was at Rs 3, 176. 79 crores for the year ended 31 March 2021 as against Rs 3,519 .85 crores for the corresponding year ended 31st March 2020. EBITDA for the year ended 31st March 2021 was at Rs 2,071.38 crores as against Rs 2,275.92 crores for the previous year ended 31st March 2020. The Profit after taxes (after accounting of share from joint venture) was at Rs 1,525.24 crores for the year ended March 31, 2021, as against Rs 1,385.49 crores for the previous year.

The company said in the BSE filing that the outbreak of the COVID -19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown has impacted the regular business operations of the Group. “The results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021, are therefore not comparable with those for the earlier periods presented.”

The network also mentioned that the results for the year ended March 31, 2021, and the quarter ended December 31, 2020, include income from the company's IPL franchise "Sunrisers Hyderabad" for season 2020 of Rs 254.60 crores and Rs 209.07 crores respectively (Year ended March 31, 2020, for season 2019 (Partial) of Rs. 244.40 crores) and corresponding costs of Rs 161.81 crores and Rs.129.71 crores respectively (Year ended March 31, 2020, for season 2019 (partial) of Rs 139.29 crores).

Sun TV Network operates satellite television channels across five languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bangla, airs FM radio stations across India, and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League and the Digital OTT Platform Sun NXT.

