Sun TV Network's Q3 revenue increases 27.66% at Rs 975.16 crore

Ad revenue increased 22.45% to Rs 378 crore

Updated: Feb 10, 2022 6:54 PM
sun tv

Sun TV Network's revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 has increased 27.66% at Rs 975.16 crore as against Rs 763.27 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December 2020.

The company's overall revenues went up 6.25% at Rs 1,033.10 crore as against Rs 972.34 crore. Total expenses increased to Rs 485.62 crore compared to Rs 462.91 crore.

Ad revenue increased 22.45% to Rs 378 crore compared to Rs 309 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sun TV Network owns channels across five languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, and Marathi besides owning OTT Platform Sun NXT. It also airs FM radio stations across India. The company owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sun Risers Hyderabad.

EBITDA grew 20.18% at Rs 721.87 crore for the current quarter as against Rs 600.68 crore. Net profit was up by 14.44% to Rs 437.89 crore as against Rs 382.65 crore.

During the current quarter, Sun Pictures, a division of the company, had released the blockbuster Movie "Annaatthe" directed by Siva and starring Super Star Rajinikanth, Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, and others with music composed by D.Imman.

The results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2021 include income from the company's IPL franchise Sun Risers Hyderabad for season 2021 (partial) of Rs 57.94 crore and Rs 233.49 crore respectively.

The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50 per share at a face value of Rs 5 per share. The Earnings Per Share for the current quarter grew by 3.52 % at Rs.11.61 as against Rs.11.21 for the corresponding quarter ended 31 st December'2020.

 

 

 

 

