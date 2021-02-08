Sun TV Network Q3 revenue jumps 19% to Rs 972.34 crore

Broadcaster Sun TV Network's revenue for the quarter ended 31st December 2020 has jumped 19% to Rs 972.34 crore compared to Rs 814.97 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Subscription revenues were up 3% at Rs 424.05 crore as against Rs 411.85 crore.

The company's expenses stood at Rs 441.87 crore compared to Rs 380.1 crore.

Net profit jumped 18% to Rs 441.82 crore from Rs 373.45 crore. The EBITDA grew by 4% at Rs 600.68 crore as against Rs 580.36 crore. Profit Before Taxes for the quarter ended 31st December grew 19% to Rs 592.62 crore as against Rs 498.46 crore.

The company operates satellite television channels across five languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bangla, airs FM radio stations across India, and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket franchise of the Indian Premier League and the OTT platform Sun NXT.

The Earnings Per Share for the current quarter grew by 18% at Rs 11.21 as against Rs 9.48. At the Board meeting held today, the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.00 per share (10 0 %) on a face value of Rs 5 per share.

