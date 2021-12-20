Star Sports ropes in 8 sponsors for vivo Pro Kabaddi League

Star Sports, the official media rights partner for vivo Pro Kabaddi League, has roped in eight sponsors and many more key advertisers ahead of the commencement of the league, marking the return of India’s second-most viewed league after a two-year hiatus.

The eight on-boarded sponsors are vivo, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, A23, Dream11, Mfine, Byju’s, Officer’s Choice and Parimatch News.

“Pro Kabaddi League’s brand value has been reiterated with the addition of new advertisers like Mfine, A23, Parimatch News, Winzo, GSK, and Luminous among others. Season 8 of the much-awaited vivo Pro Kabaddi League is all set to begin from 22nd December 2021, and for the very first time will be played at a single venue, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center,” the network said.

“We are delighted with the response that we have received from brands across categories. The recently launched campaign- Jo Bhidega Woh Badega has created a stir of excitement amongst fans and advertisers alike for the return of PKL after two years. The overall reception from advertisers is a testament to the brand value of India’s homegrown sport. We have solidified our position as a broadcaster that provides advertisers with customized creative solutions to drive high engagement and are confident that the interest among advertisers will only continue to grow with each passing year,” said a Star Sports spokesperson.

The new and exciting format will feature Triple Panga (Triple Headers) on the first four days in the opening week. Bengaluru Bulls will square off with U Mumba in the opening match. The highly anticipated ‘Southern Derby’ between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will be the second match followed by UP Yoddha squaring off with defending champions Bengal Warriors in the final match of the day.

