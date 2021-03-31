IPL 2021: Disney-Star signs Cred, Garnier Men & Havells Fans as associate sponsors

Days ahead of the start of the 14th edition of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL), official broadcaster Disney-Star India has signed three new associate sponsors --Cred, Garnier Men, and Havells Fans. With the latest deals, the total tally of the sponsors of the tournament now stands at 17.

The network made the announcement about the new sponsors in a TVC launched yesterday.

Last week, Star Sports unveiled the names of 14 sponsors. The list had Dream11, Byju’s, Phone Pe and Just Dial as co-presenting sponsors; and Bingo, Kamla Pasand, AMFI, Frooti, Asian Paints, Thums Up, Vodafone-Idea, Mondelez, Amazon Prime, and Groww as associate sponsors. In an official statement, the broadcaster has said that this year, they witnessed a significant interest from multiple brand categories, including ed-tech, fantasy sports, FMCG, beverages, financial services, pay wallets, and home décor.

As earlier reported by exchange4media, according to highly placed sources close to the development, the cost of co-presenting sponsorship is in the range of Rs 110 crore to Rs 125 crore while associate sponsorship is priced at Rs 65-70 crore. The broadcaster is charging Rs 13.2 lakh per 10 seconds from co-presenting sponsors and Rs 13.6 lakh per 10 seconds from associate sponsors. Spot buyers have to fork out Rs 14.1 to 14.3 lakh for a 10-second spot. As much as 50% of the IPL ad inventory on television will be consumed by sponsors while the remaining half will be utilised by spot buyers. The broadcast side of the IPL coverage will see around 90-100 brands advertising on the Star India network.

Star Disney India earned TV ad revenue of Rs 2800 crore from IPL 2020 and is expecting a growth this in this edition.

IPL 2021 is expected to have multi-lingual feeds. In 2020, the tournament had English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi language feeds across sports and regional language channels.

Star& Disney India has also unveiled the list of total sponsors for IPL 2021 on Disney+Hotstar. For the digital medium, Dream11 is the co-presenting sponsor, and Upstox & Vimal Elaichi are co-powered by sponsors. PhonePe, AMFI, Unacademy, Pharmeasy, Livspace, Swiggy, and Parle Agro have been signed on as associate sponsors.

Vivo IPL 2021 will broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 9, 2021, from 7.30 pm in five languages – English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil. Also, Select Dugout will be back on Star Sports Select with legends providing cricket enthusiasts with an in-depth analysis of each match.







Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)