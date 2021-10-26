Dream 11 buzziest brand during IPL phase 2: Wavemaker report

Phase 1 of the league, which was played in India, garnered more social media mentions (42 million) than phase 2 (38 million) which was played in UAE

Wavemaker has curated a special report on IPL 2021 covering various aspects of the league. According to the report, Dream 11 emerged as the buzziest brand during the second season of IPL 2021. In the first phase, telecom brand Vi was the buzziest brand. After Vi, it was Vivo, Unacademy, Cred and Dream11 which created buzz in the first season.

Furthermore, Vivo, Unacademy, and Dream11 maintained their leader spot in top 5 across both phases of IPL. In the second phase, Paytm and Ceat were among top 5 buzziest advertisers.

Coming to viral ads, CRED’s ‘Great for the Good ad’ with Rahul Dravid took the top spot. Myntra’s ‘This is how we roar’ took the second spot and MX TakaTak’s ad with Virat Kohli was on the third spot.

Moving on to the online world, social media mentions for IPL 2021 grew 33% from last year. CSK was the driving force behind IPL’s social media popularity, according to the report.

Phase 1 of the league, which was played in India, garnered more mentions (42 million) than phase 2 (38 million) which was played in UAE.

CSK was also the buzziest team in IPL 2021 for the fourth time. Finalist KKR was the fourth buzziest team in IPL this year.

The report also talks about ICC WC 2021. The tournament has already garnered 1.2 million mentions. A total of 48% of WC conversations were anchored towards the India vs Pakistan match played on October 24.

Coming to the players, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur were the buzziest players of the WC.

The report has data sources from multiple consumer touchpoints across the digital ecosystem ranging from Social Listening, Video analytics in partnership with Intuitive Intelligence, Interaction data points collected from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

