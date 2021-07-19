SonyLIV ropes in 50+ advertisers for India’s tour of Sri Lanka

For India’s tour of Sri Lanka, SonyLIV has roped in 50+ advertisers including brands like Apple, HUL, Amazon, JSW, TVS, Tata Motors, Amul, Dafanews, CoinDCX, Mobikwik, Cars24, Medibuddy, Bridgestone, Acko General Insurance & GoDigit amongst others. With the increasing viewership coupled with the love for cricket amongst fans, SonyLIV has also locked sponsorship deals with some of the most prominent brands like Vimal, Betway, WazirX, and Swiggy.

SonyLIV is the go-to destination for all sports lovers to catch the action between India and Sri Lanka. As Team India returns to white-ball cricket after three months, fans can’t wait for the series to kick off and all the excitement will be available on SonyLIV. The platform is also set to provide comprehensive coverage of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 from 23rd July.

