ShortsTV strengthens partnership with Amagi in EMEA, Latin America, India & Nepal

ShortsTV has opted to avail of the flexibilities that the cloud has to offer by employing standard managed playout services through Amagi CLOUDPORT

Amagi, a SaaS for broadcast TV and streaming TV on the cloud, has announced that ShortsTV, is expanding its presence to EMEA, Latin America, India and Nepal though Amagi’s centralized cloud-based platform. Being a traditional broadcast TV network, ShortsTV has opted to avail of the flexibilities that the cloud has to offer by employing standard managed playout services through Amagi CLOUDPORT.

Owned and operated by Shorts International Ltd, ShortsTV is the only 24/7, linear and OTT HD TV channel dedicated to short-form movies and series. It has the most extensive catalog of quality short-form video content that is available on TV, online, and in theatres. They also produce original short film content for broadcasters and brands. ShortsTV first implemented Amagi CLOUDPORT in October 2019 to deliver world-class short movies in high definition to leading Pay TV platforms across the U.S. Similarly, in EMEA, Latin America, India, and Nepal, ShortsTV content is delivered to premium Cable TV and OTT platforms.

“With a successful transition to a cloud-based playout model in the US, we have seen a result which benefits the brand with greater visibility, flexibility, and excellent adherence to SLAs. Therefore, expanding in EMEA, Latin America, and Asia regions, we hope to attain a newer goal. This partnership with Amagi will help expand our reach to newer geographies and mediums such as OTT and streaming platforms,” said Michael Buchallet, Chief Technology Officer, ShortsTV.

“A cloud playout model helps drastically improve the efficiency of large broadcast operations and allows broadcasters like ShortsTV to centrally manage multi-country linear TV feeds. They can now deliver content directly to the operators using true cloud or edge playout,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder, Amagi. “We are thrilled to have played a part in enabling ShortsTV’s premium content to have reached a global audience using our world-class cloud playout and automation solutions.”

Overall, Amagi manages 500+ channels, with deliveries in more than 40 countries. The company supports more than 250 streaming TV channels across sports, news, entertainment, kids, lifestyle, music and other genres. The company has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Freemantle, IMG, Insight TV, People TV, Pac-12 Networks, Tastemade, Tegna, VENN, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)