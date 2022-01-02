Senior Journalist Jacob Mathew joins News 24 as Vice President

Mathew has an experience of almost three decades in International and National media.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 2, 2022 10:22 AM
Jacob Mathew

Senior Journalist Jacob Mathew is all set to return to News 24. He was associated with BAG network for almost six years before moving to India Ahead last year.

Now, in his second stint at News 24, Mathew has been elevated to the rank of Vice President and he will play a major role in strategy and planning for both satellite channels as well as digital platform of the media group.  He has an experience of almost three decades in International and National media as an administrator as well as on-field journalist.

Mathew has worked with renowned media houses in India (India TV, CNN-IBN, News 24, ANI etc.) and International media agency like Reuters in the past.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags India today Jacob mathew News 24 India ahead internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
the big rejig

The Big Rejig of 2021 - Part 2
2 days ago

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was the top celebrity endorser during ICC T20 WC '21: TAM AdEx
2 days ago

LLC

SPNI acquires exclusive media rights to broadcast Legends League Cricket in India
2 days ago