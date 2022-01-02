Senior Journalist Jacob Mathew joins News 24 as Vice President

Mathew has an experience of almost three decades in International and National media.

Senior Journalist Jacob Mathew is all set to return to News 24. He was associated with BAG network for almost six years before moving to India Ahead last year.

Now, in his second stint at News 24, Mathew has been elevated to the rank of Vice President and he will play a major role in strategy and planning for both satellite channels as well as digital platform of the media group. He has an experience of almost three decades in International and National media as an administrator as well as on-field journalist.

Mathew has worked with renowned media houses in India (India TV, CNN-IBN, News 24, ANI etc.) and International media agency like Reuters in the past.

