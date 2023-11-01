Sebi may move SC against SAT relief to Punit Goenka: Report
The Zee board could also convene shortly to discuss Goenka's role in the wake of SAT ruling in his favour
After the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) set aside the Sebi order that barred the Chief Executive Officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) Punit Punit Goenka from holding managerial and directorial posts in listed companies for a year, the market regulator may move Supreme Court, said a news report.
The Zee board could also convene shortly to discuss Goenka's role after SAT ruled in his favour, according to the report.
The market regulator barred the Chairman of the Essel Group Subhash Chandra and Goenka from holding any directorial or key managerial position for a year. The action was taken against the two for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit.” Goenka then moved the SAT against the Sebi order.
With SAT setting aside Sebi's order, industry watchers said it could expedite the Zee-Sony merger process as the company is now relieved from the legal uncertainties that clouded it.
NDTV’s Sonia Singh appointed visiting fellow at Cambridge Judge Business School
During this academic pursuit, Singh will continue her pivotal role at NDTV
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 9:16 PM | 1 min read
Sonia Singh, Editorial Director of NDTV, has been appointed as Visiting Fellow at Cambridge Judge Business School, a prestigious institution known for its global impact on knowledge and leadership. This significant development comes as Singh continues her pivotal role at NDTV, ensuring a harmonious blend of academic pursuits and real-time media engagement.
Cambridge Judge Business School, renowned for its diverse and influential faculty, comprises approximately 55 members representing various continents. The institution's research interests span a wide spectrum of global business issues, with many faculty members leading cutting-edge research, advising governments, and contributing their experiences to the classroom.
Commenting on the new role, Singh shared, "Looking forward to an intellectually exciting new journey along with special shows on TV. Reflect, renew & rejuvenate, my mantra for the road ahead."
With this appointment, Singh is poised to bring her extensive experience and fresh perspectives to both the academic realm and television screens.
This move highlights Singh's commitment to lifelong learning and intellectual exploration, demonstrating the intersection of academia and media in the modern world.
Pre-consultation on broadcasting policy: TRAI extends deadline for comments to Nov 7
The earlier deadline was Oct 31
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 2:55 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has further extended the last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on its pre-consultation paper ‘National Broadcasting Policy’ to November 7, 2023. The pre-consultation paper on Inputs for Formulation of the Policy was released on September 21, 2023.
Earlier, the last date of receiving comments was initially fixed as October 10, 2023. Due to requests received from stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, the last date for receiving written comments was extended to October 31, 2023.
Furthermore, the last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in a consultation paper on ‘Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services’ was also extended to November 1, 2023 due to requests received from the stakeholders for extension of time. The last date was initially fixed as September 5, 2023 and for counter-comments as September 19, 2023. This was later extended up to October 10, 2023 and October 25, 2023 respectively.
According to the regulatory body, no request for any further extension of time for submission of comments will be entertained for both the consultation papers.
Star India’s revenue from TV-Digital biz up 6%
The company's net profit has come down 30%
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Walt Disney-owned Star India's consolidated net profit for FY23 has dropped 31% year over year to Rs 1,272 crore. The figure stood at Rs 1834 crore in the previous fiscal. The company has declared the figures in the financial statement filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
The company's operating revenue from TV and digital businesses increased by 6% to Rs 19,857 crore. Its total income increased by 9% to Rs 20,699 crore.
However, for the fiscal year, Star India's ad revenue declined by 4% to Rs 11,186 crore. Subscription revenue (both TV and digital) grew 14% to Rs 7,001 crore. The company's earnings from licensing content rights surged 74% to Rs 1,446 crore.
Recently, Walt Disney disclosed that its sports business in India reported an operating loss of Rs 3,703 crore for the nine months ended July 1 on revenue of Rs 5,313 crore.
Novi Digital Entertainment, the company's subsidiary, which owns Disney+ Hotstar, has seen a 118% jump in net loss to Rs 748 crore, while revenue jumped 35% to Rs 4,341 crore.
Viacom18 Sports to launch sports channels - Sports18 - 2 and Sports18 - 3
The broadcaster’s distribution arm, IndiaCast, has announced a promotion scheme for the DOPs for the newly launched channels
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 12:24 PM | 1 min read
Viacom18 Sports is planning to launch two more sports channels - Sports18 - 2 and Sports18 - 3 from November 1, 2023.
The broadcaster’s distribution arm, IndiaCast, has announced a promotion scheme for the distribution platforms (DOPs) for the newly launched channels, which will start from November 1, 2023, and expire on January 31, 2024.
The distribution arm said that TV18 Broadcast will have a promotional scheme for the newly launched channels, pursuant to which the subscription fees of the new sports channels shall stand waived during the promotional scheme period.
Viacom18 Sports will now have four sports channels with these additions.
Govt declares 477 MSOs non-compliant for not conducting audit
Also, these MSOs did not submit a list of their subscribers as required by the rule
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 3:38 PM | 3 min read
MIB said that one of the terms and conditions of the MSO registration was that MSOs shall comply with the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. 1995, and the Rules made thereunder, as amended and adhere to all the terms and conditions of the registration. Failing to do so, the permission granted is liable to be cancelled or suspended. “MSOs were also required to submit a list of their subscribers and other details as per the requests made by the Ministry from time to time,” read the order.
Also, MIB said that according to the Interconnection Regulations, 2017, it is mandatory for every distributor of channels to conduct an audit of their system once in a calendar year.
“However, as per the information shared by TRAI, the scheduled MSOs have not conducted audits of their systems for the calendar years 2021 and 2022. Also, Scheduled MSOs were requested to furnish information like seeding date etc. under Cable Television Networks (Regulations) Act, 1995. Taking into account noncompliance, this Ministry marked the status of these MSOs as "Non-Compliant,” MIB stated in the order.
In the order, MIB said that it has granted MSO registration from time to time. Some of these MSOs, along with their registration details, have been tabulated and enclosed as Schedule to this order. These MSOs listed in schedule are hereafter referred to as Scheduled MSOs.
Through the Ministry's advisory dated March 23, 2023, all broadcasters were advised not to enter into interconnection agreements with non-compliant MSOs and to notify the non-compliant MSOs with whom they already have interconnection agreements.
However, despite being classified as "Non-Compliant", the scheduled MSOs have not made any references to the Ministry of the alteration of their status to "Compliant". Therefore, a Show Cause Notice dated July 25, 2023 was sent to these MSOs, seeking an explanation for the contraventions mentioned in the preceding paragraphs.The MSOs were given 15 days to furnish their replies.
It was observed that the scheduled MSOs did not provide the requisite clarification within the stipulated period, therefore a communication was issued to these MSOs in which they were asked to furnish the requisite information within a period of 15 days. However, the scheduled MSOs did not provide the requisite details within the stipulated period, therefore, as a last opportunity, communication dated September 20, 2023 was again sent to all the Scheduled MSOs
According to the order, it has been observed that despite lapse of the given period, the scheduled MSOs have failed to provide the requisite information or make any real-currency to this Ministry regarding their compliance status. These MSOs have continued to remain in contraventions outlined in preceding paras. Therefore, the MSO registrations of the scheduled MSOs are hereby cancelled with immediate effect.
Network18 revenue up by 20% in Q2 FY24
The company’s revenue from news business stood at Rs 357 crore in Q2 FY24, also up by 20% Y-o-Y
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 2:53 PM | 4 min read
Network18 has reported an increase in revenue by 20% at Rs 1,866 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2023-24 compared to the same period last fiscal. The company credited the rise in revenue to the performance of its news business, movie Studio and sports vertical.
According to its earnings release, the company’s H1 FY24 revenue stood at Rs 5,104 crore, up by 77% from Rs 2,889 the corresponding period in the last financial year.
The company earned an operating revenue of Rs 1,438 crore from its entertainment vertical which include Viacom18, AETN18 and Indiacast in Q2 FY24, up by 22% from the same period the previous fiscal. However, the same vertical saw a spike of 97% in H1 FY24 compared to H1 FY23.
The company’s operating revenue from news business stood at Rs 357 crore in Q2 FY24, up by 20% Y-o-Y and for H1 FY24, it was recorded at Rs 693 crore, up by 23% from H1 FY23.
Viacom18 and AETN18 are 51% entertainment subsidiaries of TV18, while distribution-arm Indiacast is a 50:50 joint venture of TV18 and Viacom18.
Network18’s TV portfolio includes a network of 60 channels in India, spanning news, entertainment and sports genres. News network is housed in TV18 (listed subsidiary of NW18) and Viacom18 (subsidiary of TV18) operates in the entertainment and sports segments. Viacom18 also owns JioCinema, one of the biggest OTT platforms in the country.
According to the company, the TV news network delivered a strong growth in advertising revenue despite the continued weakness in the advertising environment. It said that excluding government initiatives, the news industry saw a decline in ad inventory consumption.
The company said that advertising demand remains guarded due to soft consumer sentiment and the festive season is expected to bring positive momentum.
“Viacom18, in its quest to become the primary destination for sports in India, continues to aggregate rights of leading sports properties. With acquisition of exclusive media rights for the BCCI International and Domestic matches, it has become the home of India cricket. The rights include international men’s, women’s, and other domestic first-class competitions like Ranji Trophy,” said Network18 in its earnings release.
Viacom18 acquired BCCI’s TV and digital media rights for bilateral India matches for Rs 5963 crore for both the Indian sub-continent and globally, for the next 5 years.
Viacom18 saw a sharp growth in advertising revenue in Sports and Digital segments, said the company, adding that sports revenue was driven by the two cricket series - West Indies vs India and India vs Australia while the digital revenue was led by original shows like Bigg Boss OTT, Taali, Kaalkoot and TV network shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi.
However, advertising demand in the entertainment broadcast segment continues to be soft as spending by consumer goods companies and new-age clients remained weak, it said.
Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network18, said, “We continue to take giant steps towards building the network of choice for Indian consumers. With India cricket rights, Viacom18 now has the biggest portfolio of sports properties, making it the default choice for sports fans.
“The digital transformation initiatives that we had commenced for our news business last year are gathering momentum and will help us to stay ahead of the curve as we go ahead. Our focus continues to be on providing quality content to audiences and as India’s only network with presence across news, entertainment, and sports, we are in a unique position to serve customers across the country and demographic cohorts.”
TV18 reported subscription revenue of Rs 506 crore in Q2 FY24, an increase of 12 % from the same quarter previous year.
The company said that JioCinema witnessed a strong traction on the entertainment content launched during the quarter. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT became the biggest ever reality show on digital with record concurrency and voting during the finale.
The total expenses of Network18 in Q2 FY24 increased to Rs 2,207 crore from Rs 1,592 crore in Q2 FY23 and the marketing, distribution and promotional expense stood at Rs 372 crore in this quarter, up from Rs 354 crore in Q2 FY23.
