SC asks Republic TV to file plea against Mumbai Police in Bombay HC

The apex court has meanwhile declined to hear the channel's plea challenging Mumbai Police's investigation about the recent TRP scandal

Updated: Oct 15, 2020 1:15 PM
The Supreme Court has rejected a hearing for a plea from the Republic TV, which challenges the Mumbai Police's investigation about the channel's role in the TRP scam, says media reports.

The channel has been allowed to move Bombay HC for the same. The apex court said that the Worli office of the channel is closer to the Flora Fountain court, which is a better option to move for relief.

While rejecting the channel's plea, the court noted that the commissioners of police have already started giving interviews.

