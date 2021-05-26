Republic Bangla suspends Avishek Sengupta over allegations of impersonating CBI official

Sengupta's probation stands suspended effective 25 May 2021

Updated: May 26, 2021 4:49 PM
Republic Bangla

Republic Bangla has suspended from service Avishek Sengupta. Avishek Sengupta was under probation and was not a confirmed employee of Republic Bangla. His probation stands suspended effective 25 May 2021.

On Tuesday evening, it was brought to our notice that Avishek Sengupta faces serious allegations of impersonation of a public servant, impersonation of central investigating agency officials, and fabrication of identity, and kidnapping. As an organisation with zero tolerance towards such abhorrent criminal acts, the said probationer was immediately suspended on Tuesday evening pending a thorough probe into the matter.

The formal communication regarding his suspension has been sent via email to Avishek Sengupta yesterday, after repeated attempts to contact him, he remains unreachable on his phones and his whereabouts are not known to us.

The individual transgression and impersonation of investigating agency officials allegedly by this probationer must be thoroughly investigated. The immediate suspension from the rolls of our channel, due to the alleged breach of his terms of engagement and company policies, reflects the highest standards of ethics and probity of our Network, which has no room for such illegal actions.

It is despicable that a public servant was allegedly impersonated and identity fabricated for motivated purposes. The Network wholly and entirely condemns such criminal behaviour by anyone, including allegedly by the probationer who has been suspended and is under probe.

