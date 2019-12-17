Reliance Big Synergy’s Aame Katha on Star Maa is No 1 fiction show in the 10 pm slot

Anil D. Ambani led Reliance Big Synergy’s new Telugu language fiction series Aame Katha airing on Star Maa has emerged as the No.1 series amongst all fiction shows on GEC channels at 10 pm, since its launch on November 04, 2019, with a commanding 27% channel share. (Source: BARC, Market: AP/Telangana – Urban, TG : 15+ Male & Female)



An edge-of-the-seat thriller, Aame Katha opened with a rating of 4.1 GRPs and has recorded an average 3.7 GRPs in its first 4 weeks of airing, with an average 4.6 million viewers watching the show every week.



On this success, Rajiv Bakshi, CEO of Reliance Big Synergy, said, “We are grateful to the viewers for their enthusiastic response. We are equally thankful to the entire Star Maa team for its belief in our creative capabilities to produce a high-impact fiction drama in Telugu language. We have one of the strongest fiction teams in the industry and are both proud and delighted to have contributed in delivering a slot leadership for our client Star Maa. We will continue to invest in fiction content for both national and regional TV and marquee web series for OTT platforms.”



Aame Katha, a fiction daily, airing both on Star Maa and leading streaming platform Hotstar has become the new slot leader and has been applauded by viewers for not only for its storytelling but also for its production design and values.



The series is set up in a contemporary period and showcases the quest of the female protagonist to unravel the truth in a sea of lies and deceit. It stars Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 “Good Boy” Ravi Krishna alongside popular television actors Navya and Shrisha in pivotal roles.