'DTamil's rebranding will bring more resonance of our product and brand in the market'

Last week Discovery Communications India, unveiled the brand new avatar of its regional channel- DTamil, with a redesigned logo and a slew of wholesome entertainment. Along with the brand revamp, the channel has also announced the launch of two new regional series – Acham Yenbathu Madamaiyada, an adventure reality show, and Suvai, a light-hearted cooking competition.

Highlighting the golden hues of the revamped logo, the new look was unveiled by Tamannaah Bhatia who added her ‘golden touch’ to it. Being a cultural icon in the state of Tamil Nadu, the ‘Annapakshi’ motif in the logo serves as a connective point for the Tamil audience to their own culture and heritage. The new logo aims to evoke the feeling of family-friendly content that’s progressive, aspirational, and rooted in Tamil culture.

Speaking on the rebranding, Megha Tata, Managing Director - South Asia, Discovery Communications India, shared, “In September 2019, we decided to focus and create more curated offerings for the Tamil Nadu market because we wanted to create differentiation on offering on the DTamil versus Discovery, which also has Tamil language feed offering. Over the period of time, we created a distinction between Discovery and DTamil. The content offered in that market is specially curated for the DTamil and is not seen either on Discovery, TLC, or on any other channel. It comes from the same library but it's a very different kind of content that we curated for DTamil. Due to which we saw great traction on our numbers, which grew by 58% in GRPs and 30% in terms of reach. Clearly, there was an audience wanting to be served which we managed to get through our localization strategy.”

Tata also explained how few shows on the channel last year worked really well and that included a show with the comedian Karunakaran and 'Into The Wild' with Rajnikanth.

“Into the Wild with Rajinikanth helped grow our ratings and reach in the market. After a year and a half, we thought that there is a need to refresh and rebrand our logo because we thought it was missing a bit of drama, resonating with the audiences and so we made that change with color that resonates well in the market. Our branding and communication will be in that color palette now. We also roped in Tamanna Bhatia to unveil our new logo. We believe that rebranding will bring more resonance of our product and brand in the market. We are not just doing a logo launch we’re launching it on the back of the two shows- Acham Yenbathu Madamaiyada and Suvai,” said Tata.

With shows that appeal to every member of the family, DTamil’s range of content spans across multiple genres including reality, adventure and family cooking shows. With its dynamic and diverse content, the channel intends to reach out to audiences who wish for novelty and a break from the mundane, aspire to accomplish something in life, enjoy the thrill and excitement of finishing missions, love impressive stunts and live vicariously through shows.

Talking about the lockdown impact and monetization, Tata told that during the pandemic, the viewership grew hugely on the Discovery networks including DTamil. “The audience has been there to watch but the monetization has been a challenge in that year but it started picking up momentum even for DTamil and we had good traction from some of our clients which came on board. Even on the back of the new show launches, 5-7 new clients came on board. Also, we had an overall growth in advertisers' base. We have clients like Byju’s, Kia Motors, HUL, Kellogg’s, Colgate, Asian Paints, and these are new brands and advertisers on the channel which were not there before. It's a good story for us.”

She also shared that along with these brands, retail is a new category that grew for the channel. “We were not big on retail but it grew from less than 10% to more than 30% and that’s an opportunity for growth,” added Tata.

She further added that out of the overall advertising base, the channel has 70% of national advertisers and the rest would be local advertisers. “I am hoping that ratio will grow. We are not competing with the GECs because that space is very different but we feel that there is a wide space for a product like DTamil which is very localised and curated only for the market. It also widens our opportunity to grow the retail play for us.”

Last year the broadcast industry was adversely impacted by the pandemic, especially in the first and second quarters. Since the third quarter, the overall advertising base started showing some growth. She added, “There is a positive growth we can see now from the third and fourth quarter last year and now quarter one of this year, but so many of these things depend on the ground reality. As of now, we are on a growth trajectory from revenue and rates points of view.”

With the launch of a new channel’s identity, the network intends to increase its base on advertisers and reach among the audience. “We want to grow the channels’ base in terms of GRPs and reach because that’s where the advertisers will increase their spend on and hopefully that will help us to grow retail advertising on the channel.”

