Real journalism happens out there on the streets: Abhigyan Prakash

Prakash is back with the second season of his show “Parivartan” on ABP Network.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 25, 2020 8:00 PM
Abhigyan Prakash

Popular TV journalist Abhigyan Prakash’s  show “Parivartan” is back with its  second season on ABP Network.

According to Prakash, the first season managed to create a special connect with the audience, and on this popular feedback the channel decided to go ahead with the second season. 

“I feel real journalism happens out there on the streets. I want to move away from studio based, anchor driven stories to stories that are happening around issues that are least talked about.”

Speaking about the content of the second season, Parakash said, “ Yes, this will be completely different from other shows. No TV screen with multiple windows, no agenda, no Hindu-Muslim debate. You will not get to see all this in 'Parivartan'.

“Since the name of our show is change, we have made some important changes keeping in mind the changing habit of people. Like the previous show was in studio format, but this time you will get to see something new. I have deliberately adopted the popular reportage format of international channels like BBC CNN, Al Jazeera, to understand and present issues at the grassroots. Anyway, I have been against journalism by sitting in the studio alone, I like to go among the people and get into the depths of the issues. Because until we do not understand every aspect of an issue, you will not be able to raise it correctly. 'Change' will be a reality, an analysis will be done as well as it will tell what the change is and how it can happen. This is the specialty of this show that makes it different from others”, added Prakash.

Tags Abhigyan prakash ABP Network Parivartan
