Rajdeep Sardesai will be back on India Today starting 15th Feb

Senior journalist and Consulting Editor of India Today- Rajdeep Sardesai, who made headlines for his tweet on farmers’ protests, will be back on the channel starting 15th Feb 2021.

Highly placed sourced have confirmed this development to e4m.

It must be mentioned that the management at India Today Group had taken Sardesai off air for two weeks in addition to a month’s salary deduction for the said tweet.

