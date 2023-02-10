DD Free Dish DTH MPEG-2 slots: No change in GEC reserve price, starts at Rs 15 crore
The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish DTH platform. The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
The online e-auction will be tentatively held from March 13, 2023 onwards.
The reserve price for GECs is the same as last time, Rs 15 crore.
Categorization of TV channels in different buckets in accordance with genres/language of channel for the allotment period will be as below:
BUCKET A+: GEC (Hindi) Channels
BUCKET A: a. Movie (Hindi) Channels
- Teleshopping channels (All languages)
BUCKET B: a. Music (Hindi) Channels,
- Sports (Hindi) Channels,
- All channels of Bhojpuri language
BUCKET C: News & Current Affairs (Hindi) channels
BUCKET D. a. All other remaining Genre of Hindi
- Devotional/Spiritual/Ayush
- All Genres of Marathi, Punjabi & Urdu channels
- News & Current Affairs (English) Channels
Bucket RI *This bucket is for all channels in Languages not covered above.
The prices:
The e-auction will conducted in accordance with e-auction methodology for allotment of DD free Dish slots to private channels, notified by Prasar Bharati on January 27, 2023.
Only satellite channels licensed by the Ministry of l&B would be allowed to participate in the e-auction. Only companies holding valid permission from Ministry of I&B can apply for participation in e-auction for allocation of DD Free Dish slot.
International Public Broadcasters licensed by the Ministry of | & B can also participate in e-auction.
ABP Network records subscriber base of 59.2 million on YouTube
ABP News and ABPLIVE are among the top 10 most-subscribed news channels on YouTube, according to the network
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 1:01 PM | 2 min read
ABP Network has registered a combined subscriber base of 59.2 million on YouTube.
ABP News and ABPLIVE are among the top 10 most-subscribed news channels on YouTube, with 35.2 million subscribers for ABP News and 24 million subscribers for ABPLIVE.
ABP News and ABPLIVE have clocked over 19 billion video views. The network's impressive reach is further highlighted by a staggering 122 billion impressions recorded across all its YouTube properties in 2022, as per YouTube Creator Studio.
ABP Network's regional news channels, including ABP Majha, ABP Ananda, ABP Asmita, and ABP Ganga, are also expanding their reach and providing in-depth and unparalleled news coverage to an ever-growing global audience. According to Social Blade, ABP Majha is the most-subscribed Marathi news channel, with over 10 million subscribers. ABP Ananda stands strong with over 8 million subscribers and 3 billion+ lifetime views, making it the most-subscribed and most-viewed Bengali news channel. ABP Asmita is also the most-viewed Gujarati news channel, with over 700 million lifetime views.
In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections ABP Ganga garnered 97,769,865 views and emerged on top of the news channels leaderboard, outpacing its competition by three times, according to Social Blade’s March 10, 2022, report. On the counting day of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, on December 8, 2022, ABP News achieved remarkable success by recording the highest real-time concurrent views on YouTube's live stream among top news competitors.
On reaching the significant milestone of 59.2 million subscribers, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said: “This momentous achievement is a testament to our commitment to becoming digital leaders and innovators. We are confident that with our sustained efforts, we can continually stay ahead of the changing times and grow our leadership in this space. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries and ensuring our network continues to record robust growth across all its properties and platforms. In our relentless pursuit of excellence, we will leave no stone unturned to remain the very best.”
Karnataka HC: No interim order on Rs 19 per channel tariff order
The court said the imposition was as per SC’s judgment to allow the Centre to regulate tariff of cable operators
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 10:39 AM | 1 min read
The Karnataka High Court has refused to grant an interim order in the TRAI versus Bharti Airtel Ltd. case, challenging the imposition of a tariff of Rs 19 per channel in a bouquet.
The court said the imposition was as per the judgment of the apex court, which had allowed the Centre to regulate the tariff of cable operators.
In January, TRAI directed DPOs to comply with provisions of the Tariff Amendment Order and report compliance to the authority.
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has pushed the hearing of the All India Digital Cable Federation's petition to February 22, 2023. The cable operators body has sought a stay against the implementation of the TRAI tariff amendment under NTO 3.0.
Disney targets $5.5 billion cost savings
CEO Bob Iger has said the company will reduce workforce by 7,000 jobs
By Sonam Saini | Feb 9, 2023 8:20 AM | 3 min read
The Walt Disney Company will be reducing its workforce by approximately 7,000 jobs, announced CEO Bob Iger during the Q1 FY23 earnings call on Thursday.
“While this is necessary to address the challenges we're facing today, I do not make this decision lightly. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide. And I am mindful of the personal impact of these changes.”
Iger shared that it's time for another transformation, “one that rationalizes the company's enviable streaming business and puts it on a path to sustain growth and profitability, while also reducing expenses to improve margins and returns and better positioning us to weather future disruption, increased competition and global economic challenges”.
“We must also return creativity to the center of the company, increase accountability, improve results, and ensure the quality of our content and experiences,” said Iger.
He further added that the company was fuelled by storytelling and creativity. “Virtually every dollar we earn every transaction, every interaction emanates from something creative. I've always believed that the best way to spur great creativity is to make sure the people who are managing the creative processes feel empowered.”
“Therefore, our new structure is aimed at returning greater authority to creative leaders and making them accountable for how their content performs financially. The company’s former structure severed that link and it must be restored.”
Iger informed moving forward the creative teams will determine what content they are making, how it is distributed and monetized and how it gets marketed. Managing costs, maximizing revenue and driving growth from the content being produced will be their responsibility, he said.
Iger noted that the reorganization will include three core business segments - Disney entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Parks experiences and products.
Alan Bergman and Dana Walden will be co-chairman of Disney entertainment, which will include the company's full portfolio of entertainment media and content businesses globally, including streaming.
Jimmy Petoro will continue to serve as Chairman of ESPN, which will include ESPN networks, ESPN Plus and international sports channels.
Josh D’Amaro will continue to be chairman of Disney Parks experiences and products, which will include theme parks, resort destinations and the cruise line, as well as Disney's consumer products, games and publishing businesses.
These organizational changes will be implemented immediately, he said, and will begin reporting under the new business structure by the end of the fiscal year. This reorganization will result in a more cost-effective, coordinated and streamlined approach to its operations. “And we are committed to running our businesses more efficiently, especially in a challenging economic environment.”
In that regard, Iger shared, “We are targeting $5.5 billion of cost savings across the company. First reductions to our non-content costs will total roughly $2.5 billion not adjusted for inflation. $1 billion in savings is already underway. But, in general, the savings will come from reductions in other operating costs across the company. To help achieve this we will be reducing our workforce by approximately 7,000 jobs.”
The company's overall Q1 DTC operating losses improved by over $400 million vs the prior quarter driven by higher revenue and lower SG&A costs, partially offset by higher programming and production costs. Across DTC services, the company has meaningfully reduced marketing expenses.
AIDCF vs TRAI: Kerala HC pushes NTO 3.0 hearing to Feb 22
The matter will now be heard on February 22, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 2:22 PM | 2 min read
TV Today Network posts revenue at Rs 258 crore in Q3
Network’s net profit for the quarter declined by 55% to Rs 27.62 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 1:42 PM | 1 min read
TV Today Network has recorded a decline of 10.33% in revenue from operations at Rs 231.31 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to Rs 257.97 crore in the same quarter last year.
Company’s total income fell 8.4% to Rs 244.31 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 266.83 crore in Q3 FY22. Expenses jumped 12% to Rs 206.30 crore from Rs 184.25 crore.
Network’s net profit for the quarter declined by 55% to Rs 27.62 crore from Rs 61.50 crore.
Company’s television and other media operations revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was Rs 228.93 crore against Rs 252.16 crore. Furthermore, the revenue from radio segment was Rs 2.38 crore against Rs 5.81 crore.
The board also approved re-appointment of Aroon Purie, Chairman and Whole-time Director with the effect from April 1, 2023 for a period of five years, subject to approval of shareholders of the company. Re-appointment of Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director was also approved w.e.f. April 1, 2023 for a period of five years, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.
TV Today Network broadcasts 24-hour news channels Aaj Tak, Good News Today, and Aaj Tak HD in Hindi, and India Today Television in English. It also operates a radio station (Ishq 104.8 FM) in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The digital business includes the Aaj Tak and India Today websites, as well as various social media and popular online video channels.
Sun TV Network reports Rs 858 crore revenue in Q3FY23
Advertisement revenue stood at Rs 380 crore for the quarter ended 31st Dec’ 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 6:32 PM | 1 min read
Sun TV Network Limited has announced its earnings for the quarter ended 31st December 2022.
The revenue (excl. IPL & Movies) was Rs.810.51 crore for the quarter ended 31st December’2022 as against Rs.829.57 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2021. The overall revenue was at Rs. 857.51 crores as against Rs.1,033.10 crores for the quarter ended 31st December’2021.
The EBITDA was at Rs.573.07 crore for the current quarter as against Rs. 721.87 crore during the previous quarter ended 31st December’2021 and the Profit Before Taxes for the quarter ended 31st December’2022 was to Rs.556.91 crores as against Rs. 609.80 crores for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2021.
The Profit after taxes (excl. IPL & Movies) for the current quarter was at Rs.409.82 crores as against Rs. 416.00 crores for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2021 and the overall Profit after taxes for the current quarter was at Rs.416.32 crores as against Rs. 457.39 crores for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2021.
Advertisement revenue stood at Rs. 380 crore for the quarter ended 31st Dec’ 2022.
Uday Shankar launches Upendrra Rai’s Bharat Express
The new channel is live from February 1
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 9:03 AM | 2 min read
Media veteran Uday Shankar has officially launched Upendrra Rai’s highly anticipated national Hindi news channel Bharat Express amidst much fanfare at a dazzling ceremony organized at Hotel Andaz by Hyatt in New Delhi on 1st February 2023. The channel launch was attended by senior political leaders, Bollywood celebrities, sports icons and business luminaries namely Anurag Thakur, Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, Nityanand Rai, MoS, Home Affairs, Sanjeev Balyan, MoS, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India and Kumar Vishwas. Bollywood Singer B Praak also dazzled the audience with his impromptu performance
Speaking at the launch Uday Shankar, said, “I wish Upendrra all the best at the launch of his media venture and congratulate the entire team of Bharat Express at a successful launch. Having known Upendrra for so many years, I am assured that Bharat Express will demonstrate paramount journalistic ethics when seeking and delivering news”
Extending his gratitude, CMD and Editor-in-Chief, Upendrra Rai commented, “Mr Uday Shankar has continued to inspire me through years and I am privileged to have him officially launch Bharat Express today. The channel will continue to reflect our core ethos of Satya, Sahas and Samarpan in the pursuit of Bold and Direct Journalism. Given the quickly changing market dynamics, Bharat Express is well-equipped to deliver relevant news content to the evolving discerning news viewer”
Bharat Express will have a pan-India presence and is available across all major DTH and Cable Networks, namely, Tata Play – 535, Dish TV – 671, D2H – 753 and Airtel DTH.
Varun Kohli, CEO, Bharat Express, said, “The launch has created a lot of hype and anticipation among viewers and advertisers alike. We are aiming to be a leader in the news space with an improved viewer engagement across our TV and Digital platforms.
