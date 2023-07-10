Prasar Bharati invites applications for MPEG-4 slots on DD Free Dish
The allotments will be on a pro-rata basis for the period July 18, 2023, to March 31, 2024; auction tentatively on July 11
Prasar Bharati has invited applications for the allotment of MPEG-4 slots on DD Free Dish on a pro- Rata basis for the period from July 18, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The auction will be tentatively held on July 11.
The pubcaster has said the e-auction will be conducted in accordance with the e-auction methodology for allotment of DD Free Dish slots to private TV channels.
Bidding in the e-auction of MPEG-4 slots will be open to all genre channels at a starting reserve price of Rs 1.24 crore.
Viacom18 gets broadcast rights for Major League Cricket
The multi-platform coverage will include live streaming on JioCinema and broadcast television coverage on Sports18
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 12:21 PM | 2 min read
Major League Cricket (MLC) has announced a media rights partnership with Viacom18’s sports network.
The multi-platform coverage will include live streaming on JioCinema and broadcast television coverage on Sports18, starting on Thursday, July 13, when the Texas Super Kings take on the Los Angeles Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium near Dallas, TX.
MLC will feature top-class international talent playing alongside America’s best players for the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom. The inaugural season will be played in a round-robin format with the four best performing teams competing in a multi-game playoff and final round to decide a champion, to be crowned on July 30.
“JioCinema continues to change the landscape of sports consumption, and with Major League Cricket, fans will watch their favourite T20 cricketers and cheer for teams affiliated to their favourite franchisees,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions Hursh Shrivastava. “Indian viewers love T20 cricket, and we expect them to enjoy the action from the inaugural edition of the league across JioCinema and Sports18.”
“We are delighted to partner with Viacom18 and ensure that the world class T20 action Major League Cricket will feature is widely available in India, streamed on JioCinema and broadcast on Sports18,” said Vijay Srinivasan, co-Founder, Major League Cricket. “Our six teams feature T20 superstars fans in India love to watch, and there’s no better partner to showcase world class sports broadcasts in the world’s largest cricket market than Viacom18’s channels.”
Zee-Sony merger: NCLT adjourns hearing to July 10
ZEEL has informed the court that the scheme of arrangement between ZEEL and Sony has been approved by 99.9% shareholders
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 10:42 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has adjourned the hearing in the Zee-Sony merger case to July 10, media networks have reported.
Zeel's advocate has informed the court that the scheme of arrangement between ZEEL and Culver Max Entertainment (Sony) has been approved by 99.97% shareholders, and the regulatory bodies.
End of May, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) set aside the NCLT order directing the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to review their initial approvals for the merger.
Editorji of the masses – Vikram Chandra
Chandra has been part of the mainstream media for over three decades now
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 8:47 PM | 3 min read
Journalist, Author and Entrepreneur, these words define Vikram Chandra who has been part of the mainstream media for over three decades now.
Chandra’s reputation as a journalist was built while covering terrorism in Kashmir when he began his career in television journalism in 1991, working with a television news magazine called Newstrack. This was a period when very few journalists dared to report from the valley and Chandra’s reportage helped him get into the spotlight.
After three years into his first job, Chandra moved to NDTV in May 1994, a stint that would last for over two decades.
At NDTV, his focus again shifted to covering Kashmir. Interestingly, he was in Charari Sharief prior to terrorists burning the entire town in 1995. In 1999, he reported on the Kargil War too.
During his years at NDTV, he worked on the prime time shows 9 O'Clock News and The Big Fight. Later he co-hosted the show ‘Gadget Guru' with Rajiv Makhni and also hosted shows like Cleanathon, Greenathon and Save our Tigers.
In 2000 Chandra was instrumental in setting up NDTV.com. In 2007, he was named CEO of NDTV Networks, and in 2011 he was named as the CEO of the NDTV Group.
After 22 years at NDTV, Chandra stepped down in 2016.
Chandra launched Editor Ji in 2018, an AI-based news platform, which offers free, short, and customised video newscasts to transform video news through innovation in user experience, using artificial intelligence. He pitched his app as an alternative to both TV news and social media.
“For videos, people are going to social media, which is struggling with fake news and is also an ideological echo chamber. There is a need to give users unadulterated news,” Chandra said on the launch of the venture.
HT Media Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd were early investors in Editorji with close to 5% and 8% stake in the company respectively. In July 2020, Kolkata-based RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) acquired a 51% stake in Editorji Technologies.
In December 2022, e4m broke the news of WION and Vikram Chandra coming together to present two weekly news shows - 'The India Story' and 'This World'.
"I have been away from TV news for several years now, building within Editorji the technologies that I feel can transform video news and information. I had no intention of returning to the noise and din of news programmes dominated by domestic politics. But WION is different. It is the only true international channel out of India – and it has tremendous reach across the world. I look forward to placing 'The India Story' on WION and working with their talented team to make 'This World' a "must-watch" weekly show on global events” said Chandra on his comeback to News TV.
As an author, Chandra's first work of fiction, the thriller The Srinagar Conspiracy, was published in 2000 and became a bestseller. The book was notable for its combination of setting the action in Kashmir, a place in which Chandra had become familiar through his journalism.
Chandra is an alumnus of The Doon School, where he was the editor of The Doon School Weekly. After his schooling, Chandra attended St. Stephen's College, Delhi and received a bachelor's degree in Economics. He later studied at Oxford on an Inlaks Scholarship.He has also done a three-month course in mass media at Stanford University.
(Our New Series-HEADLINE MAKERS profiles the superstars of the newsroom, the women and men who have worked their way to the top and command influence that shapes the contours of daily public discourse.)
Star Sports gets broadcast rights of Lanka Premier League for Indian subcontinent & MENA
The fourth season of the league will be held in Colombo and Kandy
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 11:27 AM | 2 min read
Star Sports will be telecasting the Lanka Premier League 2023, exclusively in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and MENA region including UAE.
The tournament is scheduled to be held from July 30 to August 21.
“We are delighted to announce Star Sports as the official television broadcaster for the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League 2023. Since the inception of the LPL, it has not only showcased an exciting brand of cricket but also provided a platform for Sri Lankan cricket to steadily churn out talented cricketers. With committed stakeholders like Star Sports, we are very excited to bring the global cricketing audience an opportunity to not only witness an extremely competitive and captivating brand of T20 cricket but also dish out unmatched non-live cricketing content for fans across India, Sri Lanka, the subcontinent and MENA region,” commented Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL.
"I am highly confident that the Lanka Premier League 2023 is going to reach new heights in terms of competitiveness among teams and excitement among fans, thus elevating the tournament to a new level; hence, having a renowned Broadcaster like Star Sports take the tournament to the doorstep of a wider audience is highly welcome,'' said Mr. Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, Lanka Premier League 2023.
“We welcome this exciting association with LPL. The league has witnessed thrilling action and a great fan base across the subcontinent and MENA region. With this association, the upcoming season will be able to reach a wider audience. We look forward to a great collaboration and a memorable experience for the fans,” said a Star Sports Spokesperson.
The upcoming season will witness the presence of popular international stars such as Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller as well as popular Sri Lankan stars Thisara Parera and Wanidu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews and Skipper Dasun Shanaka among others as the matches will be held across two venues—Colombo and Kandy, for the fourth season.
Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy will be the five teams fighting for the coveted title.
India-WI cricket series: DD set for a good innings with advertisers?
Feeds in 6 regional languages, prime-time matches and no clashes with other cricket events make the month-long series a good bet for marketers, say industry players
By Sonam Saini & Aditi Gupta | Jul 6, 2023 9:01 AM | 4 min read
Giving wings to cricket viewing and expanding the horizon of sports marketing is Doordarshan (DD)’s innings as the official broadcast partner for the upcoming India tour of the West Indies.
Calling it the largest-ever telecast for an India bilateral series on a free-to-air channel,
DD on Wednesday announced that it would telecast the matches on six network channels in six different languages. The matches will be broadcast on DD Sports, DD Podhigai, DD Saptagiri, DD Yadagiri, DD Bangla and DD Chandana.
"This is the first time that DD is doing a regional telecast for a cricket match," said Deepak Jaswani, Co-founder of Samskaara Entertainment, which is exclusively responsible for selling ad spots for the month-long tournament across the DD network.
For 10-second ad spots, the public broadcaster is charging Rs 4.50 lakh for T20s, Rs 3.50 lakh for ODIs and Rs 1.50 lakh for Test matches, Jaswani confirmed to exchange4media.
Jaswani also stated that the agency was still in talks with marketers. He said there were some advertisers who are regulars with DD. Samskaara has been getting inquiries from brands about the ad packages and if they could buy spots selectively for ODIs and T20 matches.
The regional feeds have been bundled into a single package, Jaswani shared. “It doesn't make sense to sell regional feed separately because one of the highlights that we are going back to the brands with is the depth of the distribution. And if you add both the national and regional feed on DD Sports and Free Dish, the kind of viewers you can expect to reach is far higher than any cable and satellite channel can ever hope to do. The reason you telecast in different languages is to get the depth of distribution, and national brands need that depth,” Jaswani noted.
DD’s massive network will give viewers the choice to watch the games in their own language. The T20Is and ODI series will be telecast in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Kannada on DD Sports along with the network’s regional channels DD Podhigai, DD Saptagiri, DD Yadagiri, DD Bangla and DD Chandana. Test matches will be telecast on DD Sports. The primary telecast on DD Sports will be a combination of Hindi and English. The aggregate reach of all the channels telecasting the series is over 160 million.
According to Jigar Rambhia, COO at Sporjo, this is an opportunity for brands to advertise as there are no clashes with other cricket events this time. “Also, T20 and ODI matches will be telecast around 7pm, which is prime time and many brands would like to go for it,” he pointed out.
However, sounding a word of caution, Rakshit Jain, Director, Prachar, said the markets were currently very sluggish and due to the monsoons not many advertisers were active. “With West Indies being knocked out of the World Cup, a lot of advertisers have already lost interest in the series. But with the main Indian Team playing, we should have the usual cricket advertisers.”
Samskaara has also bagged reselling rights from Fancode for the matches that will be shown exclusively on Doordarshan.
As the primary media rights holder, FanCode will stream the entire series on its digital platform. The match will also be aired on Jio Cinema.
Jain further said, “The premium audience that watches cricket will watch the games majorly on Jio and Fancode. Due to the success of IPL on Jio, a majority of cricket viewers have the app downloaded on the phone and CTV.”
Fancode had bagged exclusive broadcast rights for the India tour of the West Indies in 2022 too.
The month-long bilateral series has 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is, and is scheduled to take place from July 12 to August 13.
Not shy of taking a stand - Rahul Shivshankar
Over the past two decades he has been the face of prime time TV journalism and raising important issues for which he has been loved, hated and criticised. All at once.
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 6:08 PM | 5 min read
Journalism has never been an easy task. Never will it be, especially when you are a renowned name, and that too with a leading network. because you have to live up to the fanfare, the credibility and the business expectations.
Over the past two decades he has been the face of prime time TV journalism and raising important issues for which he has been loved, hated and criticised. All at once.
Mid 90s to 2023
Rahul Shivshankar began his career in the mid-1990s as a print reporter. He then became part of the launch team of Headlines Today as Executive Editor in 2003.
His next stop was Times Now. Shivshankar was a part of the team that launched Times Now and soon became one of the most watched anchors on the channel. He won accolades for the non-stop coverage of 2008 Mumbai attacks and also wrote a book about it.
Shivshankar moved to NewsX as the Managing Editor and Anchor in 2013 and a year later was elevated to the role of Editor- in-Chief. He hosted the primetime shows Nation@9 and Insight at NewsX. Under his editorial leadership, the channel was awarded the Best English News Channel of the Year at ENBA 2014.
While he became the prime time face of NewsX for three years, he re-joined Times Now in 2016, this time as Editor-in-Chief, replacing Arnab Goswami, who went on to launch his own Channel.
At Times Now he hosted the prime time debate show India Upfront, which won Best Primetime Show (English) Award at the 13th ENBA Awards.
In 2021 he became the Editorial Director of Times Network and also continued to lead the editorial mandate of the channel. He also anchored other shows, including The Breaking News Show and Live Report, and the one-hour weekend shows- Confront on the network.
The recent re-structuring and the new guardianship arrangement between the two Jain brothers became a reason for Rahul Shivshankar to pursue greener pastures outside the Times Network.
Not Shy Of Taking A Stand
During a media debate organised by e4m in 2022, Shivshankar did not shy from acknowledging that journalists have a right to express their opinion and take a stand as long as they are holding the facts right.
This has been the backbone of his style of journalism , some even going to an extent of labelling him as ‘extreme’ in his views. But does this affect him?
“I have had a distinct editorial philosophy which marks me out as a person who doesn't follow the beaten path. And that distinct editorial philosophy has meant that I have been able to carve a niche for myself in the genre. I believe that today the viewer needs analysis and analysis from a credible source simply because there is so much news and misinformation doing the rounds. A lot of which is based on rhetoric and not facts. The emphasis in my career has been to put the facts first”, says Shivshankar.
He is also a strong believer in “work as hard as possible and never expect others to do anything that you are unwilling to do.”
In fact it is famous that Shivshankar is a hands-on Editor and even used to write the ticker himself, and listen to sound bytes at the editors console, even when he could have chosen to delegate such tasks.
Shivshankar is also a strong believer in cultivating the next gen of journos who can practise this craft in a rigorous way to create impact.
“I know a lot of people who follow the ‘classic boss’ principle, of criticising, being extremely corrosive, even acidic when it comes to admonishing their colleagues and never telling them what to do. I always make it a point to show and demonstrate how something needs to be done because I believe that in a newsroom, every resource at any level has a capacity to make a difference, and I must be able to tap into the talent.”
Dealing With Critics & Trolls
According to Shivshankar, he never gets affected by sniping, or people attacking him because he knows their intent is a motivated one.
“My facts speak for themselves and as an Editor you have a duty to strive for the truth. There is only one way to do journalism, and that is to interrogate the facts. You should never shy away from challenges, I have always found that I perform best in challenging circumstances and I like to test myself”, he shared.
Numbers Matter
While Editorial rigour is the cornerstone of his journalistic approach, at the same time he is not oblivious to the numbers that are needed in the news TV business. “From the channels that I had joined, we were not in a good position ratings wise, and many people thought that I was being foolhardy by thinking of joining them. I would say each of these channels under my leadership gained and did very well not just in ratings parameters but also in the influence parameter.”
He further shares, “Many people would tell you that perceptions can’t be changed in the eyes of the viewer, but that's not true. If you have something worthwhile to say, you will definitely attract viewers, even if you are at the bottom of the ratings. It's never too late, that's what I believe in.”
Doordarshan to telecast India tour of West Indies in 6 languages across 6 TV channels
This will be the largest-ever telecast for an India bilateral series on a free-to-air channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 12:38 PM | 2 min read
Public broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) will telecast the upcoming India’s tour of the West Indies. The month-long bilateral series is scheduled to take place from July 12 to August 13.
This will be the largest-ever telecast for an India bilateral series on a free-to-air channel, with six DD Network channels telecasting in six different languages. DD Sports, DD Podhigai, DD Saptagiri, DD Yadagiri, DD Bangla and DD Chandana will telecast the matches.
The aggregate reach of all the channels telecasting the series is over 160 million. With its widest distribution network, the series will be available across the length and breadth of the country. This will be the most comprehensive coverage of an India bilateral cricket series by a free-to-air channel.
Samskaara Entertainment Private Limited will be the agency exclusively responsible for selling the ad spots across the DD network for the marquee cricket series. This will be the first-time team India will be in action after the loss at the WTC final, and the team will look to start off the new WTC cycle on a winning note.
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya will be amongst the names to watch out for while young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad too will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.
As the primary media rights holder, FanCode will stream the entire series on its digital platform, providing an immersive viewing experience to its strong base of premium authenticated users.
