Popular CNN talk show host Larry King is no more

Popular CNN talk show host Larry King known for his iconic show "Larry King Live" is no more.

King hosted on CNN for over 25 years, interviewing presidential candidates, celebrities, athletes, movie stars and everyday people.

A statement was posted on his verified Facebook announcing his death.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," the statement said. "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster."

King retired in 2010 after taping more than 6,000 episodes of the popular show.

