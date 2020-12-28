'Partho Dasgupta misused his position to manipulate ratings data: Mumbai Police'

According to media reports, Mumbai police, in its custody application submitted in court, claimed that Dasgupta increased one particular channel’s viewership, while decreasing other channel’s

Former CEO of TV rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Dasgupta “manipulated data” to keep a particular news channel at the number two slot despite a higher viewership, Mumbai police told the court while seeking his custody, according to media reports.

The reports quoted police’s remand application as stating, “Dasgupta misused his position at BARC and premeditated the data related to ratings of the channels by increasing one particular channel’s viewership, while decreasing other channel’s.”

“His custodial interrogation is necessary to ascertain on what basis and how was he manipulating the data?”.



According to the reports, the police has claimed that they have come across certain email exchanges between Dasgupta and another accused Romil Ramgarhia, the former chief operating officer (COO) of BARC, discussing ‘illegal manipulation’ of ratings. They also reportedly want to investigate WhatsApp chats between the two discussing the same matter.



The police also reportedly told the court that Dasgupta used his position to pressurise employees under him to manipulate TRPs.